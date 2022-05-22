Workout pants are an absolute game-changer!

For years, guys have been lounging around in saggy, ugly sweat pants, which give you zero style points and even less motivation to get up off the couch to get in your workout.

But then proper workout pants were introduced—sleek, athletic pants that made you look and feel like a total badass—and now it’s hard not to get up and train like a beast.

Whether you’re a runner, a weight trainee, or a Yoga practitioner, you’re going to need a good pair of workout pants to get you through those cool and cold-weather training sessions. Heck, with the right pair, you can even work out all the way through winter and never feel the cold!

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the absolute best workout pants for men on the market. We did an immense amount of research (as I’ll explain below), dug deep into every corner of the internet, and read thousands of product reviews to find the top picks for your needs.

Now, as you go over this list, you can trust that these workout pants are the best option to help you go from couch to gym in style and warmth all year long!

How We Selected

We went through an exhaustive selection process to bring you the best workout pants around.

To start off, we looked at the most popular products on the market, the best-sellers (on Amazon and other online retailers) with the highest number of positive reviews (some of them had literally thousands).

We took it to the next level by diving into market research surveys, questionnaires, product designer interviews, and, of course, reviews from other men’s gear-oriented websites.

Once we narrowed it down from hundreds of potential products to dozens, we got to work testing each individual item. These gym pants have been tested through the frostiest Canadian winters, the windiest autumn months, and, of course, the hottest summers. They’ve been put through the wringer with weightlifting/bodybuilding, martial arts, running (outdoor and indoor), CrossFit/cross-training, Yoga, hiking, and rowing.

Finally, we evaluated them on the most important criteria: durability, versatility, style, comfort, performance, and value.

At the end, we’ve got a list we can be proud of, and which we know you’ll love as much as we did!