The smartwatch segment is currently dominated by Apple as indicated by sales. Following closely is Samsung, which has rekindled its partnership with Google for Wear OS. Meanwhile, the rest are wearables running on an eclectic mix of in-house operating systems. Nonetheless, the latter boasts the best battery life across the board. Then there are niche products like the Atari 2600 My Play Watch.

Tapping into the massive demand for video game memorabilia, Atari is presenting an item oozing with retro charm. Don’t get us wrong, the form factor and design are noticeably contemporary, but it’s the curated aesthetics that help it stand out. Given its affordable price point, the spec sheet is nothing short of mediocre.

No crisp and vibrant visuals here as the octagonal and rectangular metal bezel frames a 2.02 TFT display. However, you’ll be glad to know the construction is robust enough to withstand dust and moisture courtesy of the IP68-rated protection. The Atari 2600 My Play Watch runs on MyPlayWatch OS.

Like every other smartwatch out there, it tells the time and tracks various health metrics. It seems extremely basic at first, but a fascinating selling point is gaming. Yes, users can play hit classics such as Missile Command, Centipede, Super Breakout, and Pong. These titles are accessible straight out of the box for your enjoyment.

To stoke our nostalgia even further, the Atari 2600 My Play Watch also includes two extra interchangeable bands with stylish graphics. Take note this is a standalone watch and does not feature any form of wireless connectivity. Other wearables are leagues better, but cannot match the appeal of this official Atari merchandise.

Images courtesy of Atari