If your taste in wristwatch design is along the lines of classic flight instruments, Bell & Ross is your ideal supplier. The brand is renowned for its signature cushion-shaped cases (square outline with a round dial). These come in various styles but often flaunt a distinct military-inspired motif. One of its newest releases — the BR-03 Astro — takes things to a cosmic level.

For as long as we can remember, humans have been fascinated with what the universe holds. This curiosity also pushes us to explore beyond our planet and so will the generation that comes after. Interestingly enough, plenty of watchmakers pay tribute to the cosmos in their special way.

Now, it is Bell & Ross’ turn to showcase its artisanal and mechanical take on the matter with the BR-03 Astro. Except for people with esoteric belief systems, the planets and all objects caught in our solar system’s gravitational nuances orbit the sun.

Instead of expressing it along these lines, the BR-03 Astro is opting for something equally spectacular. Against a dark backdrop speckled with stars is an image of the Earth. It is prominently at the center of the dial with three objects surrounding its periphery.

The small satellite counts the seconds, the Moon stands for the minutes, and Mars indicates the hour. An in-house BR-CAL.327 self-winding mechanical movement with a 54-hour power reserve is in charge of timekeeping duties. Also, the matte black ceramic case measures 41 mm x 11.50 mm

Bell & Ross says the watch is water-resistant up to 328 feet. Each BR-03 Astro includes a black rubber/synthetic textile strap and a black PVD steel pin buckle closure. In summary, astronomy enthusiasts will find it a classy accessory that caters to their interests.

Images courtesy of Bell & Ross