We’ve all had those days when we don’t want to do a darned thing, just stay in bed/sit on the couch and lounge around. And after a long week of work, we really deserve it!

Finding the right clothing for those lounging sessions is absolutely crucial.

In the wrong clothes, you’ll get hot or cold (depending on the weather or your home’s AC/heating), start to stink after a few hours (because of excess sweat), and get uncomfortable far too quickly.

The right clothes, though, can be a game-changer. You can spend all day cool, comfortable, and smelling fresh as a daisy while enjoying that marathon gaming session or TV show binge.

For your comfort and convenience, we’ve collected a list of the absolute best lounge pants for men who just want to take it easy and relax on their days off.

Some are designed as the perfect all-day-in-bed pants, while others allow you to transition from bed to the gym to a stroll around town without ever having to change.

Read over our list below, and I guarantee you’ll find a pair of pants that serves your needs to PERFECTION—making those day-long lounge sessions an absolute delight.

What Makes a Good Pair of Lounge Pants?

Before we dive into our list, I want to take a moment to highlight the factors most crucial to consider when shopping for lounge pants:

Softness. Soft pants are gentle on your skin, won’t rub/chafe, and will keep you comfortable all day long. Save the rough, sturdy fabrics for your work days, and enjoy the gentle caress of cotton, silk, flannel, jersey, and polyester.

Soft pants are gentle on your skin, won’t rub/chafe, and will keep you comfortable all day long. Save the rough, sturdy fabrics for your work days, and enjoy the gentle caress of cotton, silk, flannel, jersey, and polyester. Breathability. You want to ensure all your important “downstairs bits” can breathe in your lounge pants (and the underwear beneath), even when sitting all day on a couch or in bed. That means fabrics like cotton that naturally breathe, or feature mesh panels (made from polyester) that allow for good air flow.

You want to ensure all your important “downstairs bits” can breathe in your lounge pants (and the underwear beneath), even when sitting all day on a couch or in bed. That means fabrics like cotton that naturally breathe, or feature mesh panels (made from polyester) that allow for good air flow. Temperature Regulation. On the cold days, you want pants that keep you warm—meaning pants made of wool, jersey, polyester fleece, or even alpaca wool. On hot days, you want light, airy fabrics like cotton, or fabrics like polyester that actually wick moisture (sweat) away from your skin and dry quickly.

On the cold days, you want pants that keep you warm—meaning pants made of wool, jersey, polyester fleece, or even alpaca wool. On hot days, you want light, airy fabrics like cotton, or fabrics like polyester that actually wick moisture (sweat) away from your skin and dry quickly. Fit. Unless you like the ultra-slim style, you’ll probably prefer a pair of pants with a bit more room to stretch and breathe. Lounge pants typically are cut in a roomier, more flowing style, featuring fabrics that have enough elasticity that you can stretch out comfortably.

Unless you like the ultra-slim style, you’ll probably prefer a pair of pants with a bit more room to stretch and breathe. Lounge pants typically are cut in a roomier, more flowing style, featuring fabrics that have enough elasticity that you can stretch out comfortably. Versatility. If you want nothing more than to lounge in bed/on the couch all day, you can pick a pair of pants that work only as pajamas/lounge pants. But there are more versatile options that fall into “athleisure wear”—essentially, clothes that double as athletic and leisure wear. They can be a great option if you just want to spend a few hours lounging before hitting the gym or heading out to meet your friends for drinks.

If you want nothing more than to lounge in bed/on the couch all day, you can pick a pair of pants that work only as pajamas/lounge pants. But there are more versatile options that fall into “athleisure wear”—essentially, clothes that double as athletic and leisure wear. They can be a great option if you just want to spend a few hours lounging before hitting the gym or heading out to meet your friends for drinks. Cost. Cost is always a factor to consider. Price only looks at how much you’ll pay for the product, but cost looks at both price and longevity. You want to find the lounge pants that are comfortable, affordable, but still durable enough that you know they’ll give you many years of use.

Keep these six factors in mind as you browse our list of the best lounge pants for men below!