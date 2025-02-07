Seiko is dropping something special for our friends from Down Under. As of our writing, the “Time Goes by Forever” limited edition collection is exclusive to Australian markets only. There’s currently no word of an international release, but interested buyers can always import. Check out the Seiko 5 Sports x Kentaro Yoshida collaboration.

Going through the press materials, there’s a reason why these three are only available in the region. “Created in collaboration with renowned artist Kentaro Yoshida, this series draws inspiration from Kentaro’s artistic journey in Australia, reflecting the landscapes, culture, and lifestyle that have shaped his distinctive vision,” according to the manufacturer.

Robust Timepieces With Playful Style

Each design in the Time Goes by Forever capsule will offer 500 examples only, with no option to pick the serial number. Despite the different aesthetics, the watches share the same specifications. Likewise, all feature a 42.5 mm x 13.4 stainless steel case with a rotating bezel, screw-down crown at 5 o’clock, and exhibition case back.

Meanwhile, timekeeping functions are handled by an in-house Calibre 4R36 movement. The self-winding mechanical system boasts a 41-hour power reserve and a day/date aperture at 3 o’clock. Among the trio, most of us here will pick reference SRPL25K. Out of the bunch, this is the blackout option courtesy of its PVD coat. The dial is adorned with the artist’s signature skeleton motif. It also ships with a black rubber strap.

Next on the list is SRPL26K. Seiko is presenting the case, as well as the stainless steel bracelet in yellow gold. In addition to its vibrant metallic finish, the dial shows a smiling skull forming a peace sign with its fingers. Finally, there’s the SRPL27K in an olive green theme alongside a Nylon NATO strap. The dial flaunts an image of a grinning skull holding a flower.

Images courtesy of Seiko Australia