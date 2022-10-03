A good pair of work pants is worth its weight in gold!

It doesn’t matter if you’re a full-time tradesman or a weekend DIY-er—you’re going to need a sturdy pair of pants capable of keeping up with the beating they’ll take when you work on plumbing, carpentry, mechanics, or gardening.

Jeans and chinos aren’t built for rigor, so it’s always best to have a pair or two of purpose-built pants that won’t rip, tear, fade, or stain on your first use.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the best work pants for men on the market, with all the style and fabric options you could ask for.

Take a closer look at each pair of pants, and I guarantee you’ll find one that suits you to perfection.

But first, we’ve got an important question to answer:

What Should I Look For in a Pair of Work Pants?

When shopping for work pants, here are the factors you need to consider:

Fabric – Most work pants are made of either cotton duck or denim. Both fabrics have their uses as well as their drawbacks.

Denim gets more comfortable the more you wear/wash it, but it will also lose durability and start to fade/rip more easily. However, flannel and fleece-lined denim is very warm—great for winter pants. Typically, they’re thicker and sturdier than regular jeans.

Cotton duck is stiffer and less comfortable than denim, but it will be easy enough to wear once it’s been broken in properly. On the plus side, it’s excellent at repelling wind, won’t rip or tear like jeans will, is smooth to the touch, and can handle high heat (great for welders) where jeans cant.

Note: There are some specialized nylon-blend fabrics treated with fire-retardant chemicals used specifically for situations where you would be exposed to flame.

Typically, work pants will be of a higher weight than regular pants. Most lighter jeans and pants feature fabrics lighter than 12 oz., while work pants will feature 14 oz. and above fabrics. You may be able to find some work pants specifically with a lighter fabric weight, but for the most part, you’ll be looking at higher-weight fabrics.

Fit – With work pants, you can expect three standard fits:

Slim fit, which features a slimmer leg that fits tight but not so tight it restricts your movement. Slim-fit pants are designed to fit over work boots.

which features a slimmer leg that fits tight but not so tight it restricts your movement. Slim-fit pants are designed to fit over work boots. Classic fit, which is the sort of the “average Joe” fit that is neither too loose nor too tight.

which is the sort of the “average Joe” fit that is neither too loose nor too tight. Relaxed fit, which is much looser and has more room in the thigh and seat. Typically, they’re used for anyone who needs to move a lot, and who doesn’t want to be restricted.

All work pants feature the lower leg opening that accommodates heavy-duty work boots.

Features – The features you get in your work pants are entirely up to you and your needs.

For example:

Carpenters may want a hammer loop where they can hang their hammer even if they’re not wearing a tool belt.

Wider belt loops, fortified belt loops, and extra belt loops may be a good addition for anyone who wears a tool belt.

Durable Water Repellent (DWR) coating ensures the fabric is water-resistant, making it suitable for use in rainy and wet conditions.

High-vis reflective tape is great for anyone working outdoors and in low-light conditions.

Heavy-duty zippers are more durable and can withstand the sort of dirt, grime, sawdust, metal shavings, and other debris common to job sites.

Wind-blocking technology keeps pants warm even in windy condition.

Flannel and fleece lining make work pants suitable for winter conditions.

Rivets, bartacks, and seam reinforcements (like triple-stitching and taped seams) can all increase the durability of work pants.

Each pair on our list below has its own features that will make them suitable for different workplaces and job sites.

Cost – Cost is always a big one to consider when looking for work pants. You’re buying them knowing they’re going to break/fall apart on you, so it’s hard to pay a high price for something that won’t last more than a few months—or a year or two, at most.

Ideally, you want to buy work pants that you can trust to last as long as possible, but which aren’t so expensive that you’ll cringe when you (inevitably) have to buy them again down the road.

It’s worth testing out a few different options to find the work pants that strike the right balance between durability and affordably—long-lasting but cheap enough that you’re happy to buy again when the time comes.

Take time to peruse the list of work pants for men below, and consider buying yourself two or three different pairs to test them out and compare which A) lasts longest, B) suits your needs best, C) feels most comfortable on the job site, and D) is worth the investment.

With no further ado, let’s dive into the list…

The 19 Best Work Pants for Men