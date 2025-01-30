When the winter chill is getting to you, imagine a tropical getaway. Mind over matter may not be for everyone, but at least there are other types of alternatives. Perhaps you just need a source of inspiration to get through this dreary season and Tudor happens to have one. Feel the “Miami South Beach vibe” courtesy of the Black Bay Chrono.

The Swiss watchmaker is offering a sporty chronograph with a splash of color not many can pull off. Take your pick between two vibrant references: M79360N-0024 and M79360N-0019. The former touts a shade of turquoise, while the latter flaunts a pink hue.

Say what you will about these chromatic choices, but some buyers are into these. Each Black Bay Chrono comes in a 41 mm x 14.4 mm 316L stainless steel case as well as a 22 mm lug width. Tudor ensures all examples dazzle via a combination of satin and polished finishes.

Likewise, the robust construction means the Black Bay Chrono remains waterproof up to 660 feet. A 316L stainless steel screw-down crown with a rose relief alongside 316L stainless steel screw-down pushers, and a threaded case back are behind the impressive ingress protection.

Next is the fixed 316L stainless steel bezel adorned by a matte black anodized aluminum insert. You can also find the tachymeter scale markings in silver here as it frames the dial beneath a domed sapphire crystal. Printed elements include the minute track, signature, and informational text.

What follows are the applied hour markers, snowflake hands, two chronograph sub-counters, and a date aperture at 6 o’clock. Super-LumiNova is the lume of choice here to keep things visible in low-light conditions. Every Black Bay Chrono operates on a Manufacture Calibre MT5813 that boasts a 70-hour power reserve.

Images courtesy of Tudor