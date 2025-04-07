After parting ways with Konami in 2015, the gaming industry was wondering what the legendary Hideo Kojima’s next plan was. Thankfully, it did not take long for him to reveal his first major project, Death Stranding. With its highly anticipated sequel launching later this year, Hamilton is also dropping the American Classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition.

When the Japanese auteur’s so-called cinematic “walking simulator” came out, many found the gameplay odd. However, over time, many found it unique and unlike every other AAA title out there. It enjoys a cult following, and its sales were more than enough to warrant another installment.

So far, the trailer for the sequel has been met with positive acclaim. Kojima’s upcoming blockbuster is not reinventing the wheel. Still, there are plenty of fresh elements to engage players. Meanwhile, Hamilton’s American Classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition welcomes a substantial makeover.

The fact that it arrives in a murdered-out colorway helps it rank exceptionally high on our 2025 wishlist. Its rectangular case measures 36 mm x 13.7 mm x 48 mm. It’s also in black PVD titanium with an exhibition case back. Moreover, the rear crystal sports a stylized print of the DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH logo.

On top, instead of a single sapphire window, there are seven. These are arranged to somewhat resemble an aircraft’s cockpit canopy. Underneath is a stepped dial, a grainy-textured perimeter, and two matte concentric circles. Both the skeleton hour and minute hands are elongated loops.

Hamilton equips the American Classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition with its H-10 self-winding caliber. The 25-jewel movement boasts an 80-hour power reserve. Lastly, you have a matte black PVD titanium bracelet and butterfly clasp closure.

