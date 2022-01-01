20 Best Pocket Knives: Stay Safe Wherever You Are

Pocket knives are an essential component of your EDC gear!
You’d be surprised by how often having a knife will come in handy—not only for self-defense in scary situations, but just as a practical tool to use around your house, at the office, even commuting to and from work.
A pocket knife can literally save your life in an emergency. Whether you’re in a car accident, a boating mishap, or lost in the woods, just this one tool can very well spell the difference between life and death.
With so many pocket knives on the market, it’s hard to know which suits your needs best, and which is the best quality tool to carry around.
That’s exactly what we’re going to do in this list of best pocket knives below.
We’ve done the research to bring you only the trustiest, most reliable pocket knives to carry around. We’ll explain all the pros and cons of each, the legality of carrying pocket knives, what to look for when knife-shopping, and the various factors to consider.
By the end of this page, you’ll know exactly which pocket knife suits your daily life (and budget) perfectly and be ready to buy the right tool for you.
This pocket knife is hard, durable, and resistant to corrosion. It has wear-resistant D2 steel on the cutting edge that will increase its lifespan. SpeedSafe technology is feature which means it’s easy to open in an emergency, thanks to a pull back on the flipper.
Once opened, the knife stays open and secure with liner-lock technology, so it won’t flip closed by accident. It has a pocket clip for deep carry and this is adjustable so you can carry the knife in a variety of ways, such as tip up, tip down, as well as left- or right- handed carry.
This pocket knife makes use of what’s known as Composite Blade technology that combines two steels into one blade, for increased strength and edge retention. This knife is 7.25 inches in length when it’s open, and 4.25 inches when folded. It’s small and compact, while packing a punch!
It’s really light – it only weighs 2.8 ounces – so it’s easy to carry. This blade comes sharpened from the factory, and how it’s been sharpened makes it easy for you to sharpen it at a later stage when required. You can do this manually. The blade fit is great as there’s no blade play when the knife is closed, which is a sign that the knife has been made well.
Although this knife is strong, some people have reported that it’s really easy to scratch the blade’s coating, even with normal use. Some people who have purchased this knife have said that its tip bends really easily.
Pros
It has wear-resistant D2 steel on the cutting edge
It has a adjustable pocket clip for deep carry
It’s really light - it only weighs 2.8 ounces
Cons
Easy to scratch the blade’s coating, even with normal use
This blade has a serrated edge, so it’s very sharp. It enables you to easily cut through straps and ropes without a problem. It has a good grip, thanks to its G10 handle that’s made of fiberglass and it’s textured for easier handling. The handle is ergonomic so it will feel comfortable to use, even for long periods of time.
Its handle has open chambers to decrease the overall weight of the knife and this also makes it easy to clean. The knife has a Carson Flipper opening, that means that with a bit of pressure you’ll easily deploy the knife blade. When the knife has been opened, the flipper also works as a blade guard to keep your fingers safe from accidental injury.
It’s got an automated liner safety – a pin between the frame and liner – to keep it securely opened when in use, and you can easily open this knife with one-handed operation. The blade has a black titanium nitride coating to prevent corrosion, and comes with a clip included to give you various carrying options.
It’s worth carrying this knife in a pouch or bag as some people have reported that the blade sometimes opens in their pocket, while others have said that you can’t open this knife very quickly with a one-handed operation. While the knife does come with a clip included, you can’t carry this knife tip-up in pocket carry.
This knife has a drop point steel blade that is strong, durable, and resistant to corrosion. It’s made of 420HC steel, which is heat treated to make it strong but easy to resharpen. It’s a full-bellied knife that gives you excellent control, so it’s perfect for tasks such as slicing.
You can easily open this knife, thanks to how it has a nail notch that’s located on the blade and it has a lockback mechanism so that the blade will stay open. This makes it safer to use for longer periods of time. Rosewood handle looks classy and lovely and fitted with nickel silver bolsters that make it practical and comfortable to hold. You’ll love that the grip is comfortable because you can use four fingers to hold it instead of three which is common on many pocket knives.
This best pocket knife under 50 dollars has a two-inch extension bit driver so that you can cut items in difficult-to-reach areas. This is more of a multi-tool than a basic pocket knife because it comes with various tools in its design, a bit driver, hammer, bottle opener, pry bar, scissors, and awl. It has a compact design that isn’t bulky and doesn’t take up more space than an everyday carry knife.
The knife’s plain edge blade can be operated with one hand, it has a liner lock to keep the blade secure, and also slides past the halfway point of the blade so it won’t close accidentally. Tool tabs and access points are large so you won’t have to fumble for the knife in an emergency situation or waste time trying to get it to work.
This best cheap pocket knife is useful for a variety of tasks, thanks to its 2½ inch long plain edge blade, and it’s handle is made out of textured aluminum, so it’s easy to grip while being light. People who have purchased this knife have said that its scissors are sharp and strong.
While it’s light and easy to carry, this knife doesn’t come with a pocket clip, and doesn’t have a lock on the bit driver.
Pros
Liner lock to keep the blade secure
Plain edge blade that you can operate with one hand
This is one of the best pocket knives, as it has a kinematic innovation so you can deploy the blade just by using your thumb, and your fingers safe during operation because they never move past the rotational path of the blade.
The blade material is D2 blade steel which gives it great edge retention. It comes with a glass breaker included, so it’s useful to carry around with you in case you find yourself in an emergency situation. You can keep the knife safely locked because of how it’s secured by a lock lever, which is located at the base of the tool.
It comes with a pocket clip included to make it easy to carry, and pocket clip has an innovative feature: it sits almost flush with the handle and can also be activated with thumb pressure. The knife handle is made of aluminum that keeps it light while making it durable. For the ultimate grip, you can hold this knife with four fingers. It has a chisel grind, which is great for woodworking tasks.
Once opened, this knife has been said to be difficult to fold back with the use of just one hand. Some people who have purchased this knife have said that it isn’t very ergonomic to use, and this is something to bear in mind if you need a knife for intensive tasks.
Pros
D2 blade steel which gives it great edge retention
This pocket knife has a weight-forward design. This allows it to have better control and balance when using it. It’s got an ambidextrous pivot lock mechanism that makes it secure and easy to operate.
Layered G10 handle scales ensures secure grip, which is ideal for difficult cutting tasks. The knife has a fine-edge blade that’s made with stainless steel. It’s strong and durable enough to tackle a variety of tasks. It comes with a large index finger or thumb hole for easy, smooth deployment.
One of its best features is that it has a pivot lock that you can use with one hand to open and close the knife easily. This knife has a reversible tip-up pocket clip for convenient and comfortable carrying.
Some people who have purchased this pocket knife have reported that its handle isn’t textured enough to provide a high amount of grip, while others said that the knife feels quite stiff to deploy at first. It might take some time to become smoother.
Pros
It’s got an ambidextrous pivot lock mechanism
Large index finger or thumb hole for easy deployment
Reversible tip-up pocket clip and a lanyard hole
Cons
Handle isn’t textured enough to provide a good grip
The Para 3 has all the features you loved on the Para Military 2 but has combined them into a compact, all-purpose cutting tool. This is a compact and lightweight pocket knife that folds up and is easy to use. It’s ambidextrous for easy operation.
It’s made from premium CPM S30V particle metallurgy stainless steel so it’s strong. This also provides balance, less friction when cutting, and better edge retention. It has liners that are right inside the G10 scales that prevent handle from being too thick. It also makes it easy to use the knife’s compression lock.
If you have large hands, you might find that this knife is a bit too small. Some people have said that the knife isn’t always easy to deploy.
Pros
Made from premium CPM S30V stainless steel
Textured choil for the index finger and thumb ramp
The stainless steel construction of this pocket knife is resistant to wear and tear, so this knife is sure to last you for a long time. Victorinox is one of the best pocket knife brands, and for good reasons.
This knife doesn’t just have one or two functions but 15! It has both a large and small blade included in its design. It also has a screwdriver, bottle opener, can opener, wire stripper, a reamer/punch, sewing awl, Phillips screwdriver, wood saw, scissors, multipurpose hook, key ring, tweezers, and a toothpick.
The large blade is strong and has a precision-honed sharpened edge. This makes your cutting tasks accurate and clean, while also ensuring the blade remains resistant to corrosion. It has a slim profile so it’s easy to conceal and carry.
The scissors are the same original scissors used by the company and are said to be stronger and better engineered than the newer scissor models. It has a length of 3.6 inches and a blade length of 2.45 inches, so it’s compact yet versatile. An extra feature you’ll love is the multi-purpose hook that you can use as a parcel carrier.
Some people who have purchased this pocket knife have said that it’s difficult to open some of the tools. Others have said that it’s a bit bulky to carry around with you so it might not be the most practical pocket knife on the market.
Pros
Resistant to wear and tear, it will last for a long time
This pocket knife looks classy. It has a satin finish blade that is both modern and trendy. It’s an ambidextrous knife, so you can use the thumb slot easily with either hand, and that makes it easy to retrieve when you need it.
It reduces reflectivity, as a result of its bead blast finish, and it’s useful because it prevents the pocket knife from being visible. It’s got a modified Wharncliffe shape that allows you to make even, long cuts with it. A great feature for delicate cutting tasks is that the knife’s blade tip is fine.
This knife is ideal for extended use, thanks to its precise engineering that makes it feel comfortable in your hand. It has a smooth handle design. and it won’t catch or snag on your pockets, clothing, or other items.
The stainless steel handle on this knife ensures greater rigidity and balance for better control during use. Flipping the knife open is easy, thanks to its thumb slot opening mechanism. It’s both easy and ergonomic to hold. It has a large choil so you can make use of a four-fingered grip.
Some people who have purchased this pocket knife have reported that its lock is quite difficult to use with one hand, and other people have reported that the knife doesn’t deploy as quickly as other pocket knives on the market.
Pros
Modified Wharncliffe shape for even, long cuts
Ambidextrous, so you can use the thumb slot easily
This pocket knife is built to be strong. The 3.6-inch long knife blade is tough enough to handle anything you throw at it, from cutting twine to preparing food, and many other tasks. Blade is made of CPM-20CV stainless steel that has greater stability, strength, and grindability. It’s a long knife, coming in at 8.25 inches.
To open the knife, you can make use of a flipper tab or button release. The knife is fitted with a deep-carry stainless steel pocket clip, what makes it quick and easy to store and carry when you’re on the go.
People have said that the pocket knife is ergonomic for increased comfort. While it’s large, it isn’t heavy to carry or hold – it weighs just four ounces! This knife has a unique style in that it looks small but then opens up to a large blade, and that makes it ideal for concealment.
This pocket knife comes in five colors so you have options when it comes to what style you want, and when purchasing this knife, you can also choose between having plain or milled handles.
Some people who purchased this knife have reported that there were quality control issues with the pocket knives that they received. The detent of this knife is very soft and this can cause some issues when deploying it.
Pros
Fitted with a deep-carry stainless steel pocket clip
Ergonomic for increased comfort
It comes in five colors
Cons
Quality control issues with the knive customers received
This pocket knife offers great edge retention and it’s resistant to both wear and tear. Its handle is comfortable but it also offers a secure grip, and that is a result of how it’s made of micarta, which is a linen fabric that sometimes also contains canvas and paper.
The knife has a thumb stud and flipper for easy deployment, two features that appeal to both beginners and experienced users, and comes with a pocket clip that’s made out of stainless steel to make carrying the knife around easy. The clip is also reversible for increased convenience.
This knife has a really smooth action when the blade is released, so you can easily use it whenever you need to without a hassle. People who have purchased this pocket knife have said that it is very sharp right out of the box, and you can easily conceal this knife as it’s overall length is 6.92 inches.
It has a black stonewashed finish, which conceals scratches. The knife comes in three colors: olive, dark green, and brown, and for increased convenience, the knife comes with a polishing cloth and pouch included. People who have purchased this knife has said you get many great features for an affordable price.
Some people have said that the knife doesn’t have enough grip on the handle, while others have said the knife has stiff deployment right out of the box that takes a while to soften.
Pros
Thumb stud and flipper for easy deployment
Edge retention and it’s resistant to both wear and tear
Comes in three colors: olive, dark green, and brown
This knife blade is made out of special S30V steel so it’s strong, resistant to wear and tear, and resistant to corrosion, while also being heat treated for greater edge retention. It has a thumb hole located on the blade to make it easy to operate with one hand, but to keep it securely opened during use, it has a stainless steel liner lock.
It also has two stainless steel liners to give you greater security when using it, and its grip is ergonomic, as the handle is constructed out of injection molded reinforced nylon. This knife has a simple design, which has benefits. Without features such as spring assist and ball bearings, you don’t have to worry about them getting dirty and being a hassle to clean.
It has a marbled carbon fiber handle that makes the knife look good but it also ensures it remains lightweight enough to carry. For increased versatility, this knife comes with various steel blade options and handle materials.
It comes with a deep pocket tip-up carry clip, and you can carry it on your belt, in your bag, or in your pocket. The company offers a lifetime guarantee against defects in its knives.
This knife is said to not flip open as easily as other knives on the market, and some people who have purchased this knife have reported that it has to be sharpened on a regular basis.
Pros
Thumb hole to operate with one hand
Stainless steel liner lock for secure close
Handle is constructed out of injection molded reinforced nylon
Cons
Not flip open as easily as other knives
Specs
Blade length:3 ¼ inches
Blade material:Steel
Handle material:Injection molded nylon with G10 inlays
This knife has many versatile features. These include a lanyard hole and a two-position pocket clip for left or right carry. It has a pivot lock that enables smoother operation which can be done with one hand for easy access.
It has a Finger Flipper Assisted Opening, and that means that you can smoothly deploy the blade. The flipper is user-friendly because it works smoothly, and it has a slide lock for increased safety, as well as a safety lock so that your kids won’t be able to open the blade.
This knife has a drop point blade with larger bellies, which are ideal for slicing tasks, and it’s available in serrated or plain edge. Its handle is made of aluminum with an anodized coating, which helps to increase how comfortable and easy it is to grip.
It’s got ambidextrous features for increased convenience. Both the pocket clip and pivot lock enable right- and left-handed use, and knife folds up neatly and fits comfortably in your hand. The knife blade edge is fine, which makes this knife ideal for precision cuts.
Some people who have bought this pocket knife have said that the aluminum handle gets scratched easily, while others have said the belt clip is poorly designed and not user-friendly. It has been said to be difficult to clean, so it’s not ideal for use as a food knife outdoors.
Pros
Pivot lock for smoother operation with one hand
Safety lock and slide lock for increased safety
Drop point blade that’s available in serrated or plain edge
This pocket knife is equipped with a 3.63 inch clip-point blade, and it’s ideal for heavy-duty as well as light, everyday tasks. It comes with a reversible belt clip for increased convenience and comfort when carrying it around.
You can easily open this knife with one hand. It makes use of an adjustable sliding thumb stud to achieve this, and adjustable thumb studs mean that you can always get the best grip. It also has a lockback knife mechanism that keeps the blade open and secure, so it won’t flip closed when you don’t want it to.
This folding pocket knife has a stainless steel blade that’s strong and tough. It’s got a machined G10 handle with full-length steel liners that makes it easy to hold. As a bonus, it only weighs 4.2 ounces so it’s light enough to carry around in your pocket. The pocket clip is sturdy and heavy so that it won’t move out of place.
The pocket clip sometimes sticks up a bit higher on your belt, so it might get in the way. Some people who have purchased this pocket knife have said that the thumb stud which is used to open the knife is not always easy to operate. It doesn’t have spring assist to help you deploy the knife.
Pros
Lockback knife mechanism that keeps blade open and secure
It’s got a machined G10 handle with full-length steel liners
This is an ideal everyday pocket knife that has many uses, and its drop point blade is both versatile and easy to sharpen. The blade is coated with black titanium nitride that not only looks stylish but it reduces reflection, and that is ideal for use on bright, sunny days to decrease glare.
It comes with a one-handed assisted opening that makes it easy to use. Simply use the thumb stud and the blade will be deployed. The knife’s 3.25-inch blade has a black titanium nitride coating that makes it resistant to corrosion.
It has a plunge lock so that the blade will stay fixed during use. This knife is small enough to be easily concealed, so it’s convenient to carry around, while G-10 composite handle makes it durable to increase the knife’s lifespan and also ensuring it’s easy to grip. Its composite handle also makes the knife light.
This is a great knife for outdoor use. Its blade has a modified tip that offers good piercing action. The blade is partially serrated for increased versatility.
Some people who have purchased this pocket knife have said that it feels a bit stiff to use at first, but this gets better in time, while others have mentioned it’s not a comfortable knife to use for left-handed people. While it does come with a clip, it’s not reversible.
This Smith & Wesson pocket knife is made out of 4034 black oxide high-carbon stainless steel so it’s strong and durable. This knife allows you to easily deploy the blade, thanks to its flipper/finger actuator and M.A.G.I.C assisted opening feature and comes with a convenient pocket clip for daily carry. This makes it easy to transport the knife wherever you go.
It’s full of safety features, such as that it has a liner lock and safety lock to prevent the knife from slipping. A cool feature about this pocket knife is that it comes with a glass breaker. While not an item you’d use every day, if you ever need to break glass you’ll be really glad you have this multi-tool pocket knife.
Its serrated blade is useful because it allows you to saw through items that are difficult to cut, such as rope. This feature makes this pocket knife much more than a regular knife – it is a stellar survival tool.
Its handle is made of aluminum, but it also contains a rubber inlay for enhanced grip. It has an ambidextrous thumb plate for extra convenience. The knife has a liner lock to prevent its blade from slipping, and comes with an extra safety lock.
The pocket knife clip has been found to get in the way. Some people who have purchased this knife have said it didn’t come very sharp from the manufacturer.
This pocket knife allows for smooth deployment. This is thanks to its IKBS ball bearing pivot that makes the blade come out smoothly and seamlessly. It has a flipper that deploys the blade quickly whenever you need it.
Knife blade is easy to sharpen, and its high-carbon stainless steel blade has good edge retention. The blade contains friction grooves which are useful to give you more control, and makes it easier to hold the knife while also protecting your hands during use.
Thanks to its stainless steel handle, this knife handle is strong and durable. Fine edge on this knife is useful for tasks when you need a really sharp blade to get the job done. Pocket clip is strong and stable to ensure that the knife stays put when carried, and frame lock is easily accessible.
The action of the knife is said to be smooth and this is enhanced by how the lock doesn’t dig into your thumb like other pocket knives on the market.
Some people who have purchased this knife have said that it feels a bit heavy, while others have said that the pocket clip isn’t adjustable, which does limit how you can wear it.
Pros
Flipper that deploys the blade quickly
High-carbon stainless steel blade has good edge retention
This pocket knife is made out of CPM 20CV premium powered steel that’s ideal for difficult cutting tasks. It has a titanium frame lock with an angled lock bar. This means you can keep it secure so it won’t accidentally close when you’re using it.
It is waterproof, and that feature you won’t find in many pocket knives, so it’s great for outdoor use. 3D textured titanium handle look good and provides good grip. It’s both lightweight and sharp, and comes with a feature to make it attractive: a see-through pivot.
This knife handle is ergonomic, and you can use a four-finger grip when holding this knife. It also has a jimped thumb ramp and spine so that it’s easier to hold, and it’s easy to deploy because of KVT ball-bearing system design.
Its steel insert has an over-travel stop that keeps the lock in good condition, which increases the knife’s overall lifespan. The steel is CPM 20CV that maintains its sharpness over time.
A drawback to this knife is that you require a special tool to adjust the pivot or disassemble the knife. While it’s thin, which makes it easy to carry, this feature can make it uncomfortable to use for long periods.
This blade has good edge retention, and it’s been made with a bead-blasted finish to produce a smooth matte appearance that’s easy to clean. The above-mentioned beads, which are aluminum oxide and glass beads, provide color variation so the knife looks stylish.
If you want a pocket knife that’s durable and built to last, you’ll love that this one has anodized aluminum scales with steel liners. It’s resistant to scratching, fading, and corrosion so it will look as good as the day you bought it.
It’s important to look for a pocket knife that’s easy to sharpen, and this one that’s made of modified 420HC steel contains a higher amount of carbon and chromium for increased durability.
Thanks to its torsion bar that slides the blade out of the handle, this pocket knife is easy to use and deploy. It also has a SpeedSafe Assisted Opening System to ensure you can make use of one-handed deployment that’s smooth and secure.
This opening system is easy to use for right- and left-handed people. When the knife is open, the flipper can either disappear or remain visible to protect your fingers, and two steel liners ensures that remains open when in use. You don’t have to worry about the knife closing unexpectedly during a task.
Some people who have purchased this pocket knife have reported that the spring-assist feature doesn’t always work properly. Others have said that the pocket clip it comes with isn’t reversible, and this limits how you can carry it.
Pros
Torsion bar for easy deploy
SpeedSafe Assisted Opening System
Modified 420HC steel for increased durability
Cons
Spring-assist feature doesn’t always work properly
It’s really easy to deploy this blade – simply use the secure finger flipper mechanism. The knife blade is made of 7Cr17MoV steel so it’s resistant to corrosion and has a long lifespan, and it has a straight-edge sheep-foot blade shape. This is useful for a variety of cutting tasks.
Its blade also has an ample edge to increase its versatility. It comes with a pocket clip to keep it secure and safe when you’re not using it. This pocket clip has in-set screws to provide you with more security.
When in use, the knife has a sturdy frame lock to keep it securely in place, and people who have purchased this knife have said that it comes sharp straight out of the box. The knife’s bamboo handle allows for better grip. Bamboo is also resistant to wear and tear, and also attractive, but you can also choose a white one made of G-10 composite if you prefer. This knife has a frame lock to increase its durability.
Some people have said that this knife is a bit too small for large hands. Others have said that it’s not always easy to deploy the blade. As a result of the flipper on the back of the knife not being large enough to use, this prevents smooth operation.
It’s worth spending a couple of minutes looking at the regulations for your state so you know which pocket knives are legal where you live before you buy one.
Fixed vs. Folding Knife
One of the features that will come up when researching pocket knives is “fixed blade” and “folding blade” options.
To put it simply:
Fixed blade knives are typically made using one solid piece of metal, without a joint separating it from the handle.
Folding blade knives are typically made using one piece of metal for the blade and a second for the tang/handle, which are connected using a joint that allows the knife to fold.
Understanding Knife Points
Read over the reviews above, and you’ll find a lot of mentions of knife points—like “clip point” or “drop point” or “dagger point”.
Each of these knife points serve a specific function and have uses to which they are best-suited:
Drop Point – Drop point knives are ideal for stabbing, with a wider curving blade perfect for slicing. They made excellent general-purpose knives for all EDC and hunting purposes.
Tanto Point – Tanto blades are incredibly versatile, suitable for stabbing and slicing both. They’re typically used on tactical blades because of their multi-purpose nature. They’re also incredibly durable and easy to keep sharp.
Sheepsfoot Point – Sheepsfoot point knives are best-suited for slicing, with a tip designed to prevent accidental piercing. They were originally used to trim sheep hooves (hence their name), but make great skinning and gutting knives, as well as rescue tools.
Clip Point – Clip point knives are great for detailed work, with a traditional look and design that makes them ideal for both piercing and cutting. The concave curve at the end makes the blade lighter without sacrificing strength.
Dagger Point — Also known as “needle point”, dagger point knives are stabbing/thrusting knives with a very sharp, narrow point and two wider cutting edges. They’re typically used for close-quarters combat and piercing soft targets (like the belly of a deer or rabbit), though their point tends to be weaker and more prone to breaking against hard surfaces.
Wharncliffe Point – Wharncliffe point knives have thin tips and long, straight edges, perfect for piercing and cutting safely. They’re particularly useful for everyday work around your house, as well as hunting and fishing.
Hawkbill Point – Hawkbill point knives are highly effective at cutting and slicing, with minimal piercing power. They’re great for gardening, hunting, and fix-it jobs around your house.
Trailing Point – Trailing point knives have an extra-long belly (the blade’s curving edge) that makes it ideal for slicing and gutting as well as piercing. They’re incredibly agile and popular among hunters.
Gut Hook Point – Gut hook point knives have a sharp tip, rounded belly, and a gut hook on the spine that is ideal for gutting fish and game. It’s perfect for field dressing and does an excellent job of slicing open game without cutting muscle or organs (which is known to spoil the meat).
Consider what you’re going to be using your pocket knife for most often—hunting, household chores, opening boxes, cutting zip ties, etc.—and choose a knife point that suits those particular tasks.
Serrated vs. Straight Blade
Of course, you’ve also got to consider the blade itself.
Most pocket knives are straight-bladed, but some feature a serrated (or half-serration on part of the blade) edge.
What is the difference between these two?
Straight Blades – Straight blades are the “default” because they work well for virtually any situation. You can cut, slice, hack, chop, gut, field-dress, debone, fillet, and baton easily with a straight-edge knife, and they’re versatile enough to be used for pretty much every EDC use. Bush crafters and hunters will usually opt for a straight-edge blade.
Serrated Blades – Serrated blades are most effective for slicing, because the serrated teeth work to saw through pretty much anything—not just food, but wood, rope, straps, tree branches, tendons, and cartilage. They’re particularly useful for gutting and cleaning game, as well as gardening and outdoor food prep. However, they’re less effective for chopping and more precise knife work.
Partially serrated blades combine both features—a straight-edge on the top half of the blade, with a serrated edge on the lower half closer to the handle. They’re typically used for survival and EDC knives where you might need both types of blades at a moment’s notice. Despite being more versatile, they’re often harder to sharpen and the combined edges can prove less effective than either serrated or straight-edge alone.
Conclusion
Owning a pocket knife is a smart move. This knife has a variety of uses. Many pocket knives on the market come with features to make them strong enough to cut through a variety of materials and some even have extra mini tools included in their design, such as bottle openers, screwdrivers, and more.
Pocket knives can be excellent survival tools, and they could even save your life when used in self-defense.
In this article, we’ve looked at 20 of the best pocket knives on the market, featuring their pros and cons, and we’ve also looked at some important information you should know about pocket knives before you buy them.