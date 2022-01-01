20 Best Pocket Knives: Stay Safe Wherever You Are

BEST POCKET KNIVES

After reading our list of 20 best pocket knives on the market, there are some things to know about these tools before you go ahead and buy yourself one.

Is It Illegal to Carry a Pocket Knife?

The American Knife and Tool Institute has a complete breakdown of state knife laws for all 50 U.S. states, including details on restricted knives and the legality of concealed carry.

It’s worth spending a couple of minutes looking at the regulations for your state so you know which pocket knives are legal where you live before you buy one.

Fixed vs. Folding Knife

One of the features that will come up when researching pocket knives is “fixed blade” and “folding blade” options.

To put it simply:

Fixed blade knives are typically made using one solid piece of metal, without a joint separating it from the handle.

Folding blade knives are typically made using one piece of metal for the blade and a second for the tang/handle, which are connected using a joint that allows the knife to fold.

Understanding Knife Points

Read over the reviews above, and you’ll find a lot of mentions of knife points—like “clip point” or “drop point” or “dagger point”.

Each of these knife points serve a specific function and have uses to which they are best-suited:

Drop Point – Drop point knives are ideal for stabbing, with a wider curving blade perfect for slicing. They made excellent general-purpose knives for all EDC and hunting purposes.

Tanto Point – Tanto blades are incredibly versatile, suitable for stabbing and slicing both. They’re typically used on tactical blades because of their multi-purpose nature. They’re also incredibly durable and easy to keep sharp.

Sheepsfoot Point – Sheepsfoot point knives are best-suited for slicing, with a tip designed to prevent accidental piercing. They were originally used to trim sheep hooves (hence their name), but make great skinning and gutting knives, as well as rescue tools.

Clip Point – Clip point knives are great for detailed work, with a traditional look and design that makes them ideal for both piercing and cutting. The concave curve at the end makes the blade lighter without sacrificing strength.

Dagger Point — Also known as “needle point”, dagger point knives are stabbing/thrusting knives with a very sharp, narrow point and two wider cutting edges. They’re typically used for close-quarters combat and piercing soft targets (like the belly of a deer or rabbit), though their point tends to be weaker and more prone to breaking against hard surfaces.

Wharncliffe Point – Wharncliffe point knives have thin tips and long, straight edges, perfect for piercing and cutting safely. They’re particularly useful for everyday work around your house, as well as hunting and fishing.

Hawkbill Point – Hawkbill point knives are highly effective at cutting and slicing, with minimal piercing power. They’re great for gardening, hunting, and fix-it jobs around your house.

Trailing Point – Trailing point knives have an extra-long belly (the blade’s curving edge) that makes it ideal for slicing and gutting as well as piercing. They’re incredibly agile and popular among hunters.

Gut Hook Point – Gut hook point knives have a sharp tip, rounded belly, and a gut hook on the spine that is ideal for gutting fish and game. It’s perfect for field dressing and does an excellent job of slicing open game without cutting muscle or organs (which is known to spoil the meat).

Consider what you’re going to be using your pocket knife for most often—hunting, household chores, opening boxes, cutting zip ties, etc.—and choose a knife point that suits those particular tasks.

Serrated vs. Straight Blade

Of course, you’ve also got to consider the blade itself.

Most pocket knives are straight-bladed, but some feature a serrated (or half-serration on part of the blade) edge.

What is the difference between these two?

Straight Blades – Straight blades are the “default” because they work well for virtually any situation. You can cut, slice, hack, chop, gut, field-dress, debone, fillet, and baton easily with a straight-edge knife, and they’re versatile enough to be used for pretty much every EDC use. Bush crafters and hunters will usually opt for a straight-edge blade.

Serrated Blades – Serrated blades are most effective for slicing, because the serrated teeth work to saw through pretty much anything—not just food, but wood, rope, straps, tree branches, tendons, and cartilage. They’re particularly useful for gutting and cleaning game, as well as gardening and outdoor food prep. However, they’re less effective for chopping and more precise knife work.

Partially serrated blades combine both features—a straight-edge on the top half of the blade, with a serrated edge on the lower half closer to the handle. They’re typically used for survival and EDC knives where you might need both types of blades at a moment’s notice. Despite being more versatile, they’re often harder to sharpen and the combined edges can prove less effective than either serrated or straight-edge alone.

Conclusion

Owning a pocket knife is a smart move. This knife has a variety of uses. Many pocket knives on the market come with features to make them strong enough to cut through a variety of materials and some even have extra mini tools included in their design, such as bottle openers, screwdrivers, and more.

Pocket knives can be excellent survival tools, and they could even save your life when used in self-defense.

In this article, we’ve looked at 20 of the best pocket knives on the market, featuring their pros and cons, and we’ve also looked at some important information you should know about pocket knives before you buy them.