The MoonSwatch collection may be the most popular collaboration in watchmaking right now, but it seems Swatch has another stylish tie-in with Blancpain. Both parties are paying tribute to what is billed as “the first true diver’s watch.” The website is listing it as the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection. As for this model, this is only one of many.

Right away, what makes reference SO35L400 eye-catching is the vibrant shades of its tonal colorway. As we pointed out before, not everyone can pull off a design wherein blue is the most prominent chromatic motif. However, many like Swatch’s casual and playful aesthetics, which is why the Blue Lagoon is so appealing.

Official specifications indicate the 42.3 mm x 48 mm x 14.4 mm round case is made out of Bioceramic. With an illustrious legacy behind Blancpain’s exploits, it’s only fitting for this timepiece to have a 300 ft water resistance. No worries about it accompanying you in any type of recreational activity on or under the surface.

There are plenty of visual treats apart from its striking hue. Flip the Blue Lagoon over to view its SISTEM51 self-winding caliber. The automatic movement touts 51 components, a Nivachron hairspring (anti-magnetic), and a 90-hour power reserve. The exhibition case back crystal also flaunts an illustration of a Tambja Mullineri nudibranch.

This marine creature is the inspiration behind the Blue Lagoon’s turquoise blue. Elsewhere, uni-directional Bioceramic blue bezel. It frames a sun-brushed matte blue dial with a combination of delta and Arabic hour markers. A date aperture sits in between 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock. Finally, every Blancpain x Swatch Blue Lagoon ships with a NATO-style strap crafted out of recycled fishing nets and a pin buckle closure.

Images courtesy of Blancpain/Swatch