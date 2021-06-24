Contents
- Homitt Soft Cooler
- The World’s Toughest Ultralight Survival Tent
- Niceway Oxford Portable Folding Bed
- HeroBeam LED Lantern V2.0
- TrailKeg Gallon Stainless Steel Growler
- Sports Scout 3400 Internal Frame Backpack
- Coleman 5-Gallon Solar Shower
- Destination Kitchen Set 24 By GSI Outdoors
- Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller
- SOG Folding Survival Shovel
- TAWA Picnic Backpack Bag
- Coleman Portable Deck Chair
- BioLite SolarPanel 5+ With Power Bank
- COXBT Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
- Thermos Stainless King Bottle
- Ultimate Outdoor Multitool-Hatchet Hammer Saw
- Aquabot Bottle For Portable Running Water
- Foldable Stove Toaster For Camping
- Abco Tech Lightweight Sleeping Bag
- WaHe Outdoor Camping Lanyard
- Lavario Portable Clothes Washer
- Camp Chef Roll-Top Sherpa Table
- OXX COFFEEBOXX Coffee Maker
- Coleman Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
- UCO Titan Stormproof Match Kit
- X-Plore Gear Firestarter 3-in-1 Survival Multifunction Tool
- Stanley Cooking And Brewing Set
- Portable Coffee Brewer And Pipe Kit
- Inflatable Geodesic 3-Person Tent
- Selk'bag Wearable Sleeping Bag
- Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker
- RAVPower Foldable Solar-Powered Charger
- APIE Bluetooth Waterproof speaker
- BEARZ Outdoor Compact Pocket Blanket
- Mastersos Survival Emergency Kit
- Tac-Force Tactical Spring Assisted Knife
- TRONO Inflatable Lounge Chair
- AnimaMiracle Camping Cookware Set
- Canway Camping Stove
- Survival First Aid Kit For Home/Outdoor Use
- Coleman ComfortSmart Cot
- Hydrapak Stow Collapsible Water Bottle
- Vont 4 Pack LED Camping Lantern
- NASHRIO Portable And Foldable Camping Grill
- LE LED Headlamp
- Legit Camping Sleeping Pad And Camping Mat
- Yeacool Camping Axe Multi-Tool Kit Survival Emergency Gear
- UNO Wilderness Card Game
- Extending Marshmallow Roasting Sticks
- MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit
- Disc-O-Bed Large Bunk Bed
- Coleman Camping Coffee Maker
- Gerber Impromptu Tactical Pen
- GreenTraveler Multi Compartment Lunch Box/Food Container
- MECO Hand Cranking Solar Powered Rechargeable Flashlight
- Collapsible Clover Lantern
- 2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set
- Camco Standard Portable Travel Toilet
- The Atomic Bear Paracord Bracelet
- Tuff Stuff Ranger Overland Rooftop Tent
- Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Beer Bottle
- EasyPets Portable Dog Bowls
- RISEPRO Solar Shower Bag
- MANTO Cuckoo Waterproof Wireless Speakers
- WaterBrick Water Storage
- Compact Slacker Chair
- Hydro Flask Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Sports Water Bottle
- LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
- Easy Campfire Cookbook
- BioLite PowerLight and SiteLight Bundle
- Outdoor Tech Wireless Boombox & Powerbank
- Coleman 3-Burner Stove
- KingCamp Low Sling Camping Chair
- Trekology Ultralight Inflating Travel/Camping Pillows
- Self-Inflating Sleep and Camp Pad
- TETON Sports Outfitter XXL Camp Cot
- Outdoor Research Lucent Heated Gloves
- Wazzala Premium Microfiber Towel
- Ivation Portable Battery-Powered Outdoor Shower
- Coin Tissues And Compressed Towels
- Picaridin Premium Insect Repellent
- Executive Swiss Army Knife
- Swiss Safe Emergency Mylar Thermal Blankets
- MOON LENCE Ultralight Folding Chairs
- Osprey Men's Atmos 65 AG Backpacks
- Streamlight Hand Lantern
- Camp Kitchen Utensil Organizer Travel Set
- KONA French Press Coffee Maker
- Easy Grip Fire Starter
- Gerber Money Clip With Built-In Fixed Blade Knife
- Camp Chef Popcorn Popper
- Camp Board Game
- SAMMART Collapsible Tub
- lcfun Waterproof And Windproof Lighter
- CampLand Adjustable Folding Table
- OmniCore Designs LoveSeat
- The Camping Logbook
- Fairwin Tactical Rigger Belt
- Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock
- GBSTORE Aluminum Carabiner
- Innturt Nylon Sling Bag
- Colgate Wisp
- 13-In-1 Camping Gear Multitool
- Foxelli Hooded Rain Poncho
- YETI Roadie 20 Cooler
- National Geographic Pro Series Metal Detector
- BioLite Smokeless Outdoor FirePit
- Spot It! Camping
- Rainproof Camping Backpack
- Retro 3-in-1 Family Size Breakfast Station
- Coghlan's Pop-Up Trash Can
- Bushcraft 101: A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival
- Potable Aqua Water Purification Treatment
- Coleman Pack-Away Deluxe Portable Kitchen
- iRonsnow Solar Emergency NOAA Weather Radio
- Grizzly Gear Emergency Food Rations
- Ultra Bright Glow Sticks
- WolfWise Portable Camping Pop Up Tent
- Neutrogena Beach Defense Water Resistant Sunscreen Body Lotion
- Malo'o Fish & Game Rack
- Hiking/Walking/Trekking Poles
- Holding Tank Deodorizer Drop-Ins
- Insect Bite & Sting Treatment
- Gear Aid Tenacious Tape Repair Tape
- Mountain House Classic Bucket
- Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Liquid Soap
- Bear Spray
- Luminoodle Portable LED Light Rope
- Coleman 360° Sound & Light LED Lantern
- Fireplace Hearth Gloves
- KingCamp Awning Sun Shelter
- Scrabble To Go
- Vitchelo Inflatable Couch Giant Bean Bag Sofa
- Pop 'N Play Deluxe Ultimate Playard
- Buff Unisex Lightweight Merino Wool Headwear
- PUZ Life Walkie Talkies For Kids
- Kool Wipes
- Top Dog Travel Bag
- Life Gear Stainless Steel Double Walled Mug with Carabiner Handle
- Voicrown 10X25 Binoculars
- HAWATOUR Portable Elastic Travel Clothesline
- Folding Umbrella Hat
- Snowflake Multi-Tool
- Canper Reusable Can Caps
- Coroler Cool Fingerless LED Flashlight Gloves
- TailGater Tire Table Vehicle
- Wearable Multitool
- Optical Pocket Tool
- Little Explorers 20-Piece Camping Gear
- Mosquito Net Canopy
- Vango Storage Organiser
- Portable Outdoor Movie Theater
- Coleman Waffle Iron
- Electric S'mores Maker
- Multifunctional Outdoor Camping Hand Tool
- Coleman Freestanding Tent Fan
- Collapsible And Foldable Tailgating Table
- Coghlan Cooler Light
- Color Changing Mason Jars
- Glow-In-The-Dark Plastic Cups
- Prism Glasses
- Coleman 12-In-1 Scissors
- Exploration Kit For Kids
- Lavievert Toiletry Bag
- PopBabies Personal Blender
Camping gear used to mean sitting on scraggly folding chairs or sleeping in shoddy canvas tents. But we’ve come a long way from that. There are entire kitchen sets you can bring outdoors, and the chairs are far, far comfier now.
Whether you’re plotting an outdoor adventure in the French Pyrénées or revving up the RV for your next car-camping getaway in Yosemite, make sure to take note of these cool camping gear we’ve compiled below.
Amatuer campers will tell you that the best camping accessories strike a fine balance between survival and comfort. To hell with that — why not get both? Can’t your camping toys be sturdy, durable, robust, but also give you utmost comfort at the same time? Who said you had to sacrifice one over the other?
Well, you don’t have to. When that long-awaited camping trip finally catches up on you, make sure to peruse the list below. Here you’ll find some of the coolest (and most reliable) camping supply that you should consider before starting your outdoor escapades.
From ultralight tents to portable stoves to insect repellents to special powders that make your bonfires rainbow-colored, we guarantee that even expert campers will find something below they missed.
Without further ado, here are our most favorite camping gadgets for surviving the great outdoors. Don’t go venturing into the vast wilderness without some of these products!
IMPORTANT NOTE: We’re updating this list with must have camping gear every day, so make sure to check back from time to time — or just add this page to your Bookmarks to make things easier.
Homitt Soft Cooler
A trusty cooler is one of the most essential camping gear you can take with you, but finding one can be a challenge. Look no further than the Homitt Soft Cooler, which will keep your food and beverages cold for longer than most coolers can.
The cooler is large enough to fit 30 cans — perfect for day trips with your drinking buddies. Take it to outdoor events if you need to gulp a cold one, or four. Comes with detachable shoulder straps and two sides handle straps for maximum portability. The exterior features TPU coating, which is water and sweat resistant. The interior boasts an antimicrobial liner to keep mold and mildew at bay.
The World’s Toughest Ultralight Survival Tent
This no-nonsense, no-hassle ultra-light tent from Don’t Die In The Woods is a cheap but robust all-around solution for outdoor shelter. Don’t mistake the price for a slight on its quality — we’re talking tear-resistant, extra-thick HeatFlex mylar. That’s apparently stronger and more flexible than conventional materials.
This must-have survival gear will come in handy on hikes, camps, or essentially any outdoor adventure. When set up, it can fit two adults. Since it’s ultra light, you can pack it up in no time and be on your merry way. When it’s time to hit the hay again, just run the 20-foot paracord through the tent and tether both ends on two trees.
Check out our list of the best pop up tents.
Niceway Oxford Portable Folding Bed
If a tent isn’t your personal definition of comfort, why not bring along a bed?
Niceway’s Oxford portable folding cot is chic, utilitarian, and totally comfortable. Just because you’re heading outdoors doesn’t mean you have to leave behind the luxury of a good sleep.
Boasting a thickened anti-rust steel bed frame with double layer 1200D Oxford, this bed won’t wobble on you. With a maximum weight capacity of 300 pounds, you’ll be sleeping soundly, and the bed remains firm even as you rustle about. There are anti-slip leg covers, as well, making sure you don’t skid off the beaten path.
HeroBeam LED Lantern V2.0
What’s a camping trip without a lantern? That’s like spelunking without a grappling hook or proper rappel gear. Perhaps the most essential survival tool when going outdoors, a light source may even save you from a life or death situation.
HeroBeam’s LED Lantern V2.0 is a cheap and excellent option. You even get a flashlight built right in. The main lantern gets super bright thanks to a trio of the latest tech COB LEDs, providing blinding illumination at 360 degrees. For perspective, that’s enough to light a tent, caravan, boat, and even your entire garage. Rugged and water-resistant, too, by the way.
Check out our list of best tactical flashlights and our list of best tactical flashlight brands.
TrailKeg Gallon Stainless Steel Growler
We know, we know: there’s no situation beer can’t make better. So if you’re planning to go camping and pour out a cold one, why not put it in this savvy growler from TrailKeg?
Make them your personal kegs as you go on your outdoor escapades — no one’s judging. In fact, they might even worship you for it. After an exhausting hike, what’s better than gulping a cold brew?
TrailKeg’s growler features a stainless steel tap, making it easy to pour drinks wherever you are. The built-in dual stage CO2 regulator makes for always refreshing swigs every single time.
Sports Scout 3400 Internal Frame Backpack
Much like a lamp, a backpack is a camping and hiking mainstay. This one, from TETON Sports, is one of the most rugged and durable options we’ve ever seen. In fact, it’s the top selling internal frame backpack on Amazon.
No surprise there. Not only does it have customizable comfort thanks to its multi-position torso adjustment and open-cell foam lumbar pad, it can also lug a lot of items. You get a capacity of 3,400 cubic inches, or 55 L. Even if you fill it up all the way with your gear, it’ll never give out. And did we mention it’s just $70?
Here is our list of best tactical backpacks.
Coleman 5-Gallon Solar Shower
If you’ve been out hiking for a couple of days, chances are you’re no better than the smell of a bear populating your trail. No worries. That’s what Coleman’s 5-gallon portable solar shower is for.
This handy bath-in-a-pack tool lets you take multiple showers thanks to its 5-gallon capacity. And you don’t have to shrivel and shuddern in the cold thanks to its solar- energy-aided heating system. Even if you’re not itching for a bath, you can use it for any situation where hot water is required. A true camping gear must-have.
Destination Kitchen Set 24 By GSI Outdoors
Just because you’re going camping doesn’t mean you have to make do with shoddy silverware. GSI Outdoors’ Destination Kitchen Set 24 ensures tiptop lunch and dinners outdoors. You get all the tools necessary for cooking and preparing gourmet meals even in the middle of nowhere.
You get four forks, four spoons, four knives, a collapsible whisk, a pivot spoon and pivot spatula, a utility knife, two condiment containers, and much, much more. They all come in a convenient, easy-to-carry storage with straps for each tool for proper placement. Never tolerate bland and flavorless camp food ever again!
Thermacell MR300 Portable Mosquito Repeller
The Thermacell MR300 is a portable mosquito repellant that has a fuel cartridge and 3 repellent mats. You get 15-feet protection for 12 hours. Completely DEET-Free and no spraying required, too.
Plus, there’s no chemical-to-skin contact, no scent, no stickiness, and no fussing with sprays. Available in a variety of colors, the TMR300 is super easy to handle and features no-hassle operation. And since it’s got no open flame, you never have to worry about potential disasters.
At $20, this stress-free mosquito repellant is one of the most inexpensive camping equipment must-buys. Your health should be your number one priority, and this will help you steer clear of nasty illnesses.
SOG Folding Survival Shovel
When you think camping or hiking, you don’t really go, “I’m going to need a shovel!” But what about a shovel that’s also a wood saw? Now we’re talking.
The SOG Folding Shovel Survival Shovel, at $18, might seem superfluous at first. Trust us, though, after reading its many uses, you’ll want one in your outdoor arsenal. First it’s super tiny, so you can carry it around easily. When unfolded, it gets pretty huge, essentially giving you a military shovel with a wood saw edge. That and a rotating spade shovel blade to use as a pick or hoe.
Made from high-carbon steel construction, this won’t easily break even during the toughest trenching jobs. Buy it if you see yourself needing to cut, dig, or trench while out on the field.
TAWA Picnic Backpack Bag
If picnic baskets aren’t chic enough for you, why not give apollo walker’s TAWA Picnic Backpack a chance?
This all-in-one bag fits four stainless steel knives, forks, spoons, dinner plates, napkins, and even a plastic chopping board, to boot. Who says picnics shouldn’t be drenched in posh and fancy?
It’s got a food storage compartment that’s 15 percent bigger than rival options, lined with premium insulation to keep everything warm or cold for longer periods. Soft padded shoulder straps means it’s a breeze to carry, and you also get a top-mounted carry handle.
The best part? It comes with a detachable side zipper to put your favorite bottle of wine in.
Coleman Portable Deck Chair
While some outdoor hobbyists prefer the visceral wilderness experiences and every roughness that comes with it, sometimes you just want to enjoy the great outdoors. What better way to do than just taking a break and sitting on this super sturdy Portable Deck Chair from Coleman?
This ultimate camping gear must-have even features a side table with an integrated cup table for your drinks. Much on marshmallows as you stare at great panoramic landscapes. Take a much-deserved break from your outdoor adventure in this comfortable chair. When you’re done, just fold the entire thing and use the easy-transport carry handles.
Check out our full list of best camping chairs.
BioLite SolarPanel 5+ With Power Bank
Among the camping gadgets you must never forget to bring along is anything that gives power even with limited resources available. This high-efficiency monocrystalline solar-panel from BioLite has you covered.
With a 5-watt USB output, this thing charges phones, tablets, cameras, and even other BioLite gear, for good measure. It’s got this thing called Optimal Sun System, too — just a fancy phrase meaning a built-in sundial that aligns the panel to capture direct rays for maximum charge.
There’s a built-in 360-degree kickstand so positioning is no trouble at all. The whole thing is weather-resistant, too, so you don’t have to worry about water contamination.
COXBT Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
Enhance your camping experience with a bit of Ludwig Göransson or some ambient sounds from Max Richter. Play them on ECOXGEAR’s ECOXBT Bluetooth speakers, which can take any terrain, any weather.
The ECOXBT pairs easily with any device, be it smartphones, tablets, or laptops. Connect, hit play, then set it aside. Gawk at the snow-capped mountains of Patagonia while tuning in to some Philip Glass. Nature and music comes together thanks to this wee but powerful device. Even comes with two bookended handles for easy carry. Sound is tiptop, too — never miss a beat or a string.
Thermos Stainless King Bottle
Keep beverages hot with Thermos’ Stainless King 40, available in a variety of colorways, including plain stainless steel. Key to this trusty canister is its Thermos vacuum insulation technology, ensuring maximum temperature retention. Pour hot or cold drinks, seal it with the cap, take them to your adventures, and enjoy the same drink later.
The Stainless King 40 keeps beverages hot or cold for 24 hours. With durable stainless steel inside and out, it is always cool to the touch even when storing hot drinks. When storing cold ones, on the other hand, it’s sweat-proof. You can also use the lid as a cup.
Ultimate Outdoor Multitool-Hatchet Hammer Saw
If you mash together a hatchet blade, a hammer head, a nail claw, a six-inch saw blade, and a pry bar, this is what you get. This Survival Axe from Off Grid Tools is one of the most essential camping accessories to get. It’s multi-purpose, handy, and highly versatile. You will get out all sorts of pinch using this feature-packed tool.
Included are hex sockets in various sizes, including 3/8, 7/16, 1/2, 9/16, 10mm, 11mm, 13mm, and 15mm. For good measure, there’s also a glass breaker made from hardened steel and a seat belt cutter. It’s the tool to have for any outdoor adventure.
Here is our list of the best camping hatchets.
Aquabot Bottle For Portable Running Water
You never know when you might need a high pressure drinking water bottle. This one from Lunatec is a great choice — perfect for cleaning off, hydrating, and misting cool. Super easy to use, too: just pump it to build pressure, twist the nozzle to pick between mist, shower, steam, or spray, then have a go.
Bring it to any sports event, camping trip, hiking escapade, or even on-the-spot tailgating parties. The Aquabot Sport water bottle also features a variable flow trigger, three attachment points, and pulse and stealth modes. It’s so versatile, it even works upside down.
Foldable Stove Toaster For Camping
No need to bring your toaster to the camping grounds just to enjoy deliciously crispy slices in the morning. Just get this foldable camp stove toaster from ezyoutdoor. Featuring food-grade stainless steel rack holders, this compact camping essential will have you making perfect toasts in no time.
Sick of bread? Bring out some tortillas and even cookies — they’ll heat up just as well. Perfect for breakfast and snacks, and heats up four items at a time so you can enjoy delicious food in a jiffy. Place it directly over a fire, a carbon stove, an electric oven.
Abco Tech Lightweight Sleeping Bag
Anothing camping gear can’t-do-without, this sleeping bag from Abco Tech proves you don’t need to shell out a luxury just to get a good sleep outdoors. Lightweight, portable, and waterproof, this easy-to-carry home away from home will keep you warm when it’s hitting-hay time.
Designed for near-freezing temperatures, you’ll stay cozy even at 20 degrees Fahrenheit. The waterproof, weather-resistant design means it won’t break under extreme conditions. Its double-filled technology and S-shaped quilted design will keep the dampness at bay. Never worry about sleeping outdoors again. Features 100% polyester lining, which should keep you from itching or damaging your skin.
WaHe Outdoor Camping Lanyard
Yes, the camping life is all about retreating to bare necessities and experiencing the wilderness with minimal luxuries from modern civilization. But there are just some things you can’t live without. Just like this Outdoor Camping Lanyard from WaHe, which lets you hang all your camping gear in a neat array.
Take out the 71-inch long lanyard rope, tie both ends to trees, and tether the 10 S-shaped hooks included.Hang kettles, mugs, lamps, and even clothing to dry off. Made of high quality aircraft aluminum alloy, this lanyard won’t fray easily. Untie it then store away in its carrying case if you need to get going. It’s a no-hassle, no-frills solution. The camping gods won’t judge you for it, don’t worry.
Lavario Portable Clothes Washer
This patented portable clothes washer is non-electric, so that means you have to do the manual labor yourself. No matter — you’re probably in the woods somewhere, anyway, and just need clean clothes by daylight. No need to waste precious little energy.
Take Lavario to RV trips, long-haul outdoor sojourns, and much more. It’s eco-friendly and only uses a fraction of water and detergent conventional washing machines need. Weighs just 14 pounds and can accommodate up to five gallons of bulk. Also perfect at home, especially when you only have a few items to wash.
Camp Chef Roll-Top Sherpa Table
If you’re RV is stacked to the brim and you’re desperately seeking extra storage, you probably won’t do better than this roll-top Sherpa Table. Remember in the intro when we said there are gadgets that let you bring an entire kitchen to camp? This is one of them.
Enjoy delicious, and stable suppers on its aluminum tabletop, or use it as extra prep space. Below, you’ll find four removable storage bags for utensils and ingredients. One of them even features a waterproof lining, so it’s like having a sink on the go. Transport is a breeze thanks to its side pouch and padded carry handles.
OXX COFFEEBOXX Coffee Maker
Your chances of finding a Starbucks in the middle of nowhere are slim, so why not just take it with you? The COFFEEBOXX (yup, it’s all caps), by Oxx Inc, is a portable coffee maker. Not only that, it’s also tough as hell, able to endure even the most unforgiving of environments.
Bring it to a construction site. At a tailgate. Or in the woods. Just make sure you have an adequate power source. Designed to deliver a hot cup of coffee with each pump. And Oxx isn’t kidding about this being rugged. We’re talking water and dust resistance, stainless steel hardware, and a UV resistant shell. Can your coffee maker withstand 1,500 pounds? Yeah, we didn’t think so.
Coleman Cabin Tent with Instant Setup
All right, tents. Tents can really make or break your entire camping experience. As such, make sure not to cheap out on this one and just go all-in. Look for the best you can find, stick to it, and never worry again.
Not everyone has enough money for Mountain Safety Research, so for the time being, stick to Coleman. More specifically, this $159 cabin tent, which features instant setup. You’ll go from pouch to full-fledged shelter in just a minute.
Proudly made in the United States, the thing is made of 150D/150D Polyester/taped seams. The integrated WeatherTec system, welded floors, and inverted seams will keep you dry during heavy rain.
Check out our list of best large camping tents available in the market.
UCO Titan Stormproof Match Kit
Don’t play with fire, our parents used to say. Just keep it the ready. UCO’s Titan Stormproof Match Kit lends you 12 Titan matches and 3 replaceable strikers bundled in a waterproof attachable canister. Each stick is four inches long, windproof, waterproof, and burn very long. Need something to light your way through a sticky situation? Pop one out. Light it up.
Even better, the matches can burn even in the harshest of conditions. They’ll even relight after being submerged in water. A cool camping gear to keep stashed at all times. Hook the Titan Stormproof Match Kit to your lanyard and never worry about rubbing branches together again.
X-Plore Gear Firestarter 3-in-1 Survival Multifunction Tool
Never fear the dark again with the X-Plore Gear Firestarter 3-in-1 Survival Multifunction Tool, an absolute camping and wilderness must-have you shouldn’t think twice about getting. With it, you can start a fire under any conditions. Raining? Heavy wind? No problem.
Get thousands of sparks and strikes with its large magnesium fire starter rod and double-sided metal scraper. That’s probably enough to cover all your camping adventures for an entire year, if not several more. Best of all, it’s small enough to fit in your pocket and is barely heavier than your good ‘ol lighter. An added 150 db emergency whistle as well as a magnetic compass means it earns a rightful place in your survival stash.
Stanley Cooking And Brewing Set
Just because you’re roughing it out means you should deprive yourself of a good meal. There are plenty of options for having fine lunches and suppers outdoors. Just like this cooking and brewing set from Stanley, which packs multifunctional tools that for brewing, boiling, and cooking.
It’s got a pretty nifty nesting design that saves space when packing. A vented, melt-resistant nylon lid sits atop to keep things warm for as long as possible. It’s a breeze to carry thanks to the collapsible handle. Best part? You can throw it in the dishwasher.
Portable Coffee Brewer And Pipe Kit
Let’s face it: camping or not, you probably won’t escape the allure of coffee or tea. And we’re not judging. In fact, let us help you out. Check out this coffee brew pipe kit from the aptly named Bripe, an ultra-light and portable coffee brewer. A must-have for any type of backpacker.
You get the Bripe coffee brew pipe, baseplate, thermometer, and an adjustable filter. That comes with a coffee tube, insulated cork handle, and a carrying case. Most notable is the torch lighter, which on its own costs $25. Keep grumpy mornings at bay with a fresh cup each day.
Inflatable Geodesic 3-Person Tent
If you’re the kind of person who’s always a little extra with everything, chances are you want a tent that’s not just a tent. Maybe you want Heimplanet’s geodesic three-person tent called The Cave, which looks so beautiful it would fit more inside the MET than the grueling outdoors.
Covering a ground area of 54 square feet, up two three folks can hit the hay inside, with plenty of space to spare. Setup is no-hassle — just pump and a minute later it’s ready. Despite it’s avant garde looks, this remains a no-frills, no-nonsense camping gear essential.
Selk'bag Wearable Sleeping Bag
Super comfy, mobile, and portable, you can’t go wrong with the original Selk’bag Wearable Sleeping Bag. In a groovy yellow colorway, no less, which kind of makes it look like a less-intimidating hazmat.
Jokes aside, you’re talking zip-off booties for greater flexibility when it comes to footwear. Plus a kangaroo-style pocket so you can keep all your camping gadgets close. The hand-openings are easy to operate, and there are leg vents for ample temperature regulation. Sizing goes up to XL. It’s a bit on the pricey side, let’s be honest. But there’s no price you can put on comfort.
Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker
Loving the great outdoors but missing good ol’ espresso at home? Who says you can’t have both?
The Wacaco Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker is your guy. This compact coffee maker uses no electricity thanks to its new pumping system outputs 18 bars (261 PSI) of stable pressure during extraction, making for amazing coffee each serving. It’s like bringing an entire espresso machine with you.
The tool works in tandem with virtually all types of ground coffee. Just add boiling water to its tank and pump manually. You’ll have a rejuvenating cup in no time. The cherry on top is the added NS adaptor, which lets you throw in NS CAPSULES* to prepare espresso. Lightweight, easy to use, and extremely convenient.
RAVPower Foldable Solar-Powered Charger
Although we advise you not to bring too many gadgets on a camping trip lest it ruins the outdoorsy vibe, sometimes it can’t be helped. A smartphone, a GoPro, and a couple of power banks are useful, but when their batteries die, they turn into dead weight.
Make sure you’ll never run our power with RAVPower’s Solar Charger. It’s foldable, waterproof, comes with two USB ports, and is compatible with handsets new and old. Lightweight and compact, you can always carry it with you and stores easy. Running out of power in the middle of nowhere is never a good idea, so make sure to lug this along on trips.
APIE Bluetooth Waterproof speaker
Venturing the outdoors is always about adventure, and it might be hard to believe, but a big part of adventure is respite. That means retiring your hiking gear, throwing in the towel, up-topping a cold one, plopping down your Coleman, and turning on the serenades as you stare into the labyrinthine abyss that is mother nature.
Let APIE’s waterproof Bluetooth speaker help you with that. With enhanced bass, pretty powerful drivers, and water resistance, you can enjoy your tunes anywhere. On the beach. At home while in the shower, and beside the pool.
BEARZ Outdoor Compact Pocket Blanket
BEARZ made a super comfy, super durable, and yet incredibly cheap outdoor blanket for all your camping gear needs. Bring it to your travels, hiking trips, camping escapades, at Coachella, or just a nice park sunbathing session.
When you’re done, fold it up, chuck it inside the included bag, hook it to your backpack, and be on your merry way. Did we mention it’s waterproof, sunproof, and sandproof? Also comes with matching colored pouches and carabiners — who says outdoor hijinks doesn’t need a bit of flair?
Mastersos Survival Emergency Kit
Absolutely any situation is potentially a thousand times safer if you have an emergency kit on hand. This one, from Mastersos, has it all: a premium quality military tactical bag, foldable camping utensil set, headlight, survival bracelet, multifunctional pliers, a carabiner compass, and so much more. There are 40 items in total, and each could come in handy when you find yourself in a sticky situation.
Ignoring, forgetting, and compromising safety is a massive no-no, especially when you’re going out to the wilderness. Keeping in mind danger can always occur may not be fun, but at least it’ll help you prepare for potential disasters. When that comes, would you want to be empty-handed?
Tac-Force Tactical Spring Assisted Knife
Even if you don’t really need a knife, we’d say the lustrous and immaculate rainbow sheen on the blade is enough to justify the price of admission. Just look at it — isn’t it simply badass AF?
All jokes aside, if you need a tactical knife, make it this one. The Tac-Force Tactical Spring Assisted Knife is a slick little blade that has a lot of uses. Not only that, it’s super easy to operate — you can deploy it with just one hand. And it locks securely into place thanks to a built-in liner lock. There’s an aluminum handle and a bottle opener, to boot. Plus a glass breaker in case you ever need one.
TRONO Inflatable Lounge Chair
We’ve said it before but we’ll say it again: Just because you’re camping doesn’t mean you have to rough everything out. Aim for an authentic experience, sure. But living like cavemen is probably taking it too far.
So set up your tent, light a bonfire, roast some marshmallows, and pull up chair. More specifically, this inflatable chair from TRONO. Featuring back support with zero strain, this comes to the rescue after a really tiring camping day. It doesn’t break easily, too, since it’s made of an ultra-durable parachute material that apparently breathes. Anyone less than 350 lbs may sit — it can take it.
AnimaMiracle Camping Cookware Set
Sleek, durable, multi-purpose, and super functional, the AnimaMiracle cooking set is one of the most essential camping equipment in this list. While most can live on Snickers and Skittles, some like a more refined experience. We’re not exactly gunning for five-star dining outdoors, just something less sloppy than chocolate bars.
If you’re one of those people, this is perfect for you. It’s got 15/15 pieces of high-quality cookware tools and utensils. It’s non-toxic, by the way, and even FDA-approved, so you’re in good hands. The usual suspects are here, like a stove, a pan, a pot, and all sorts of silverware. But there’s also a cleaning loofah so you can keep everything spic and span after every delicious meal.
Canway Camping Stove
Sometimes, all you need is a simple, lightweight, stove you can bring anywhere. Why bring a pot, a pan, and other frivolous kitchenware along when all you’ll be doing is heating up snacks?
If so, forget about the tiny kitchen sets and just get the Canway Camping Stove instead. You’ll love it’s collapsible design, meaning storing it inside your backpack is no hassle. It’s pretty strong, too, thanks to its high-quality stainless steel construction. No need to use fuel, alcohol or anything like that — this thing takes branches, leaves, and wood. An excellent option for those aching for a more authentic camping life.
Survival First Aid Kit For Home/Outdoor Use
Again, one of the best camping gear to have on hand at all time is a first aid kit. You never know when emergencies might occur, so it definitely doesn’t hurt to remain alert for any potential misfortune. Take this Work/Home First Aid Kit from survival on your adventures. It doesn’t matter if you’re going to trek through the Palisades or planning to rough it out on Yellowstone. It’s stacked and pretty well-organized so you don’t have to shuffle around looking for whatever it is you need. You’ll find nearly everything here that’ll save you a trip to the emergency room.
Coleman ComfortSmart Cot
Coleman’s ComfortSmart Cot os a folding camping cot that gives you bed-like comfort for a good night’s sleep. Don’t mistake its thin frame for weakness — this thing’s packed with a coil suspension system that provides superior support so you don’t go falling off. Your back will thank Coleman for the included thick foam mattress.
The bed can support anyone, provided they weigh below 275 pounds and is only 5 feet and 7 inches tall. At 69 x 25 x 15 inches, it’s definitely one of the bulkier items in this roster. But it’s that or not sleeping like a baby.
Hydrapak Stow Collapsible Water Bottle
So, yeah, any water bottle you have lying around the house is probably as good as any for your camping needs. But there’s a better option, more specifically, the Hydrapak Stow. If you’re worried about BPA and PVC, and all sorts of other toxic-related paranoia, fear not. This thing is BPA- and PVC-free, so when you gulp, water is the only thing getting in your system.
This variant stores a full liter of liquid and comes with a spill-proof nozzle. At 96 grams, it’s pretty light, the perfect camping gear essential for any hiking or camping escapade you’ve got planned.
Vont 4 Pack LED Camping Lantern
This four-pack LED Camping Lantern from Vont deserves a spot in your ultimate survival kit. Not only that, it’s probably the only light source you’ll ever need in any kind of sojourn into the wilderness.
Providing super bright light thanks to its 30 individual LED bulbs, you get 360-degree of illumination. Perfect for when you’re too tired to strike up a bonfire just to see in the dark better. Lightweight, sturdy, and highly versatile. It’s even got a collapsible design so you can hide the lantern when in idle. Pull it up and it’ll light up instantly, no clicking finicky buttons required.
NASHRIO Portable And Foldable Camping Grill
There are so many factors to think about when it comes to choosing the best camping grill to take with you. But if ease of use, handling, and no-frills carry are your top priorities, the NASHRIO Portable Camping Grill is a perfect choice.
Featuring a collapsible design, this made with campers in mind. But don’t mistake it as being poorly constructed. Actually, it’s made of super durable stainless steel, which makes it easy to clean then store. It has an idiot-proof assembly and provides piping hot dishes that are healthy and filling.
LE LED Headlamp
If you’re on the market for a headlamp, there are plenty of things to keep in mind. Does it feature adjustable straps? Is the light bright enough? Is it too heavy for your head?
Most important factor of all, however, is whether has a decent-sized battery to last long enough if you need it to. This is most crucial of all factors, and if you care about battery as much as we do, go for the LE LED Headlamp.
Not only does it have plenty of juice, you have four lighting modes to choose from, as well. Lightweight, adjustable, and not too heavy, you can’t go wrong with this one. It’s even got a red flashing mode, which could come in handy in times of danger.
Legit Camping Sleeping Pad And Camping Mat
If you’re bringing regular blankets as your main camping gear essential, your doing camping wrong. Blankets are supposed to cover your body, not support it. If you’re fine with feeling the brunt of rocks poking your back, be our guest. But if you yearn for a lot more comfort than that, go for Legit Camping’s Sleeping Pad/Camping Mat.
Sleep soundly and snugly on top of this ultra-comfy mat and say goodbye to back pains during slumber. Sure, it’s not going to be as soft as clouds. But still, you’ll never feel like you’re sleeping on the ground, is what we’re saying.
Yeacool Camping Axe Multi-Tool Kit Survival Emergency Gear
The Yeacool Camping Axe Multi-Tool Kit is yet another survival and emergency kit, one of the many in this list. We’ve included so much options because there are different strokes for different folks. You might find something not here that’s included elsewhere, so it’s best to hedge our bets in this case. After all, we just want to help you find the coolest camping gear that perfectly fits your needs.
If what you’re looking for is a sleek, sturdy, ultra-functional, and highly customizable multi-tool, look no further. Yeacool’s Camping Axe Multi-Tool Kit is a brutalists’ best friend, complete with all the essential tools you need for roughing it out. Use it to chop, cut, split, trim, chip, scale, whatever. Make fire with it. Use it as a compass. Be a master of the outdoors.
UNO Wilderness Card Game
While thinking of things to put in this list, we became so occupied with potential dangers, safety-keeping, and avoiding total disaster that we forgot one essential thing. Camping, at the end of the day is all about fun. Connection. Strengthening your relationship when the odds aren’t in your favor. What better to fulfill all those than shooting the breeze over smores?
And while you’re at it, bring out the UNO Wilderness Card Game for quick, lighthearted enjoyment. The classic card game still applies, albeit with a wilderness theme. Oh, and we’re going to remind you now — never, ever, ever forget to shout, “Uno!” when you have one card left.
Extending Marshmallow Roasting Sticks
While piercing marshmallows with branches and roasting them over open fire is the authentic way to go, there are a couple of reason why you maybe don’t want to do that. You don’t know where that branch has been, for starters. Second, see reason number.
Which is why the Extending Marshmallow Roasting Sticks, from anytime family, is a cool camping accessory to have on hand. They’re extendable, so you can ensure that kids will be far away from the bonfire as much as possible. FDA, approved, too. The telescoping skewers are made of stainless steel, so it’s pretty sturdy. Roast marshmallows, chicken chunks, and whatever grub you have. It’ll keep you safe and it won’t rust.
MalloMe Camping Cookware Mess Kit
MalloMe’s Camping Cookware Mess Kit is one of the sturdiest and most lightweight camping cooking sets you can buy. Your never-ending lookout for good cooking kits are over, as this thing has all the essentials.
It’s got a frying pan and a saucepan that next into each other for maximum efficiency. You also get a carved bamboo stir spoon, plus a couple of plastic bowls and cups. You’ll find a folding ladle in here, as well as a saucepan cover. When you’re done, just clean everything up, put its in its carrying sack, and easily store it with the rest of your gear.
Disc-O-Bed Large Bunk Bed
Who gets the top bunk? Who gets the bottom? Disc-O-Bed’s Large cot bed will have your little ones fighting to mark their designated place of slumber. Strong, versatile, and multi-functional, it can fit two people, is compatible with a broad range of tents in any scenario, and even comes with two side organizers that you can attach to the sleeping deck for extra storage. Neat. The thing’s pretty robust, too, featuring a rust resistant and powder coated steel construction. It comes with 28-inch wide sleeping deck materials that dry quickly. Just make sure to give them ample ventilation. They’re removable, too, so you can clean them after camp.
Coleman Camping Coffee Maker
There are so many options for coffee makers peppered throughout this list. But if your top priorities are speed, strength, and versatility, go for Coleman’s Camping Coffee Maker.
Brewing up to 10 cups of hot joe using only a camp stove, this one can convert grumpy mornings into calmer ones. Nothing a cup can’t fix, as they always say. You’ll love the steel base, which should keep it from falling willy-nilly. It fits on most traditional 2- and 3-burner stoves, as well. You’ll be pouring hot coffee in no time, especially with the built-in 10-cup glass carafe.
Gerber Impromptu Tactical Pen
When you think of camping, you think of danger. And when you think of danger, you think of bears, running out of food, water, losing shelter, or getting lost. You don’t really think about, well — pens. But take it from Gerber: “Danger has a way of presenting itself when you least expect it.”
Which is why you need to consider getting the Impromptu Tactical Pen, which Gerber developed with law enforcement officials. How can a pen save your life? Well, it can’t. It’ll take notes, though — and it’ll do that in whatever condition you might be in since the pen itself can take a beating.
A pen isn’t exactly the kind of survival tool you immediately think of when filling up your camping gear. But it might just be your ticket to safety. You never know.
GreenTraveler Multi Compartment Lunch Box/Food Container
If you want a lightweight, no-hassle, all-around food container set, GreenTraveler’s Multi Compartment Lunch Box is your guy. Seriously — it’s got attached carabiners to make packing food a breeze. There are four isolated compartments that all come with individual air-tight lids. The best part is they stack up neatly into a travel-friendly canister.
No unwanted chemicals will ever enter your system, as the containers are BPA and Phthalates Free. They’re also microwavable, leak-free, and environmentally friendly. Stop lugging single-use water bottles and food containers; just buy this and get it all over with.
MECO Hand Cranking Solar Powered Rechargeable Flashlight
Lots of solar-powered camping gadgets in this list, and for good reason. They’re simple to use and don’t require any form of energy other than what the sun naturally gives every day. So, you might want to consider having Solar MECO’s hand-cranked rechargeable flashlight on hand.
You get an hour of illumination with just 6 minutes of cranking, which is a pretty ridiculous tradeoff. A robust survival essential, the thing is made of durable materials and won’t break easily. It even comes with a carabiner clip for easy attachment. Available in either Army Green or Dim Gray.
Collapsible Clover Lantern
With three illumination modes, this collapsible clover-style lantern from SUAOKI is one versatile little fella. Switch between High, Low, or SOS blinking settings to get your desired lighting. When the juice runs out, just put it under the sun for three and a half hours to charge it all the way through.
It’s also pretty easy to operate, and folds neatly to save space. You can adjust the lantern to adapt to any particular space to fit your needs. It even comes with a hanging hook so you can attach it to the apex of your tent for late night readings.
2-Person Inflatable Kayak Set
If you’re camping location is somewhere near water, it’s always a good idea to be prepared for potential water-related disasters. Bringing an entire kayak seems like an extremely paranoid approach, but who cares? You can never be too careful.
Intex’s Explorer K2 Kayak is a great option because it’s inflatable and is esigned to fit two people. It’s also got adjustable inflatable seats that come with backrests. Don’t underestimate it just for its construction, by the way — this thing can carry a maximum load of 400 pounds. You also get a removable skeg for optimum directional stability.
Camco Standard Portable Travel Toilet
If you’ve seen Up, you already have an idea of how people do their numbers ones and twos in the great wilderness. Hint: it involves leaves. So, yeah, that’s probably not a fun experience at all.
A man’s bathroom is his castle, they say. While you can’t unlatch your loo from your home and take it to camp, you can, however, get this portable one from Camco. It won’t replace the comfort you’re used to, but it gets the job done. Can handle quite a bulk, too — this baby can take up to 5.3 gallons of, well… you know what.
The Atomic Bear Paracord Bracelet
Just like flashlights, a paracord is one of the most essential survival equipment to have on hand. That’s especially true if your excursion involves fishing, hiking, hunting, and downright plain camping.
The Atomic Bear sells this Paracord Bracelet for cheap, and it is honestly a small price to pay for an item that could essentially be your way out of a life and death situation. And if you visit the link below, you’re not only getting the paracord itself, but a few camping accessories as well that we think are just as essential. There’s a firestarter, a loud whistle, and an emergency knife, for good measure.
Tuff Stuff Ranger Overland Rooftop Tent
If you have a compatible car, this one is a no-brainer purchase. Tuff Stuff’s Ranger Overland Rooftop Tent upgrades your car into an entire shelter, complete with an annex room, to boot.
Made with an all aluminum frame, ladder and roof rack mounts, this thing is pretty sturdy. Not only that, it’s a heck of a lot more comfortable than sleeping on thin mats thanks to the included 2.5-inch high-density foam mattress. It’s really like a house in the woods, to be honest. It’s even got 3 screened windows with awnings. Now you can bring your Dutch Colonial in the middle of nowhere.
Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Beer Bottle
If your idea of the perfect camping trip involves beer, you should consider finding a container that can keep it cool and fresh each time you open the cap. While a cooler is the most obvious choice here, you wouldn’t want to lug it around with you. Especially not when you’re on a hiking spree.
As such, that’s where Asobu’s Frosty Beer 2 Go vacuum comes in handy. It’s vacuum insulated and features double walled stainless steel, which is just a fancy way of saying it’ll keep your beer chill for longer periods. There’s a built-in beer bottle opener, too. Just pop the cap open, turn it upside down, and pull the lid off. Should be compatible with any beer bottle size, too.
EasyPets Portable Dog Bowls
Camping is in itself a fun endeavor that involves meticulous preparation, but even more so when you’re bringing pets along. Where will they sleep? How will you tether them to you at all times?
Most important of all, how the heck will they eat? Well, with EasyPets’ “RollaBowl,” of course. This portable roll-up pet bowl is easy to use, clean, and store. It’s non-slip, too, so you can keep messy lunches at bay. There are two bowls in one mat for food and water that can hold up to 1 beaker of dry food. It’s perfect for dogs of all kinds and nearly all sizes. When done, clean it up and store it away in the included waterproof carrying case.
RISEPRO Solar Shower Bag
Chances are you took “roughing it out” too seriously and want a more leveled approach next time you hit the outdoors. Yes, an authentic camping experience means keeping it as minimal as possible. But that doesn’t mean you have to let go of certain creature comforts. Especially ones that ensure you don’t reek.
Enter RISEPRO’s Solar Shower Bag, which will get you showering outdoors in no time. It features environmentally friendly materials, too, so no need to feel guilty about harassing nature. The shower head features an easy on and off switch, with low to high water flow for your desired showering experience. Can carry up to 5 gallons of water and heats it using solar energy. Savvy.
MANTO Cuckoo Waterproof Wireless Speakers
At this point we’ve included so many options for waterproof Bluetooth speakers that you’re probably having trouble picking the best one. The thing is: If it’s here, it means it’s got topnotch quality, so whichever you end up picking will work just fine. Here’s another option to consider, though:
It’s called the MANTO Cuckoo Portable Wireless Mini Waterproof Stereo Sound System, and just like the bunch of speakers elsewhere in this list, it’s pretty boilerplate. It’s rugged, it’s got great sound quality, it’s waterproof, and more. What sets it apart, though, is that it’s really, really waterproof. In fact, you can hang it on your shower.
WaterBrick Water Storage
Each WaterBrick water container holds 3.5 gallons of water, is BPA free, and can be stacked on top of other WaterBrick units. You can chuck it inside a refrigerator, or under a bed. For outdoor adventures, it’s a handy camping gear that neatly and safely stores on of the most essential elements of survival you should have on hand at all times.
The containers themselves are super durable since they’re made of industrial food grade materials, with ultraviolet additive, no less, which ups their total lifespan to 15 years. It’s also FDA approved, so you can use it as storage for anything you want to keep dry.
Compact Slacker Chair
If you’re planning to go all Bob Ross in the woods to capture nature’s picturesque landscapes on your canvas, better have a stool ready. If there’s none available, take TravelChair’s Slacker Chair instead, which is pretty much the same thing.
Sure, a stool is sturdier and will help you keep a steadier hand while painting. But it’s not nearly as comfortable as this chair, which supports up to 275 pounds of load. It’s adjustable, lightweight, and features nailhead polyester fabric and ripstop polyester fabric. Truly, it’s on the go seating for any kind of situation, whether it’s painting or just trying your shoes while on unstable terrain.
Hydro Flask Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Sports Water Bottle
If you’re going on a hike, take Hydro Flask’s stainless steel water bottle with you. It’s BPA free, comes with a straw lid, and features vacuum insulation to keep liquids fresh and cold. It’ll never slip away easily even from sweaty hands since it’s powder coated, making for a super solid grip. This works in tandem with the built-in TempShield insulation, which makes sure there’s no condensation that forms outside the bottle. Not too big, not too small, it’s perfectly sized for your thirst-inducing outdoor escapades.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
This one’s hard to believe, but the LifeStraw personal water filter makes water safe to drink. As in, any kind of water you encounter outdoors. That’s thanks to its microfiltration membrane that removes 99.9% of waterborne bacteria, including E. coli and salmonella.
More impressively, the portable straw also weeds out microplastics present on water, so you don’t injure yourself drinking toxic waste. It also reduces turbidity to just 0.2 microns. If it’s still hard to believe, do know that the straw has passed various laboratory tests, which used standard testing protocols set by the US EPA, NSF, ASTM for water purifiers. This might just be your ticket out of being parched in the wilderness.
Easy Campfire Cookbook
Name other bonfire recipe other than s’mores or roasted marshmallows? Can’t? Well, that’s why you need the Easy Campfire Cookbook.
With pages and pages of easy campfire recipes, this book will have you cooking eggs, meatballs, and everything in between, easy-peasy. It also includes recipes for all kinds of meat, including pork, shrimp, and many others. There’s even some for vegetables in there. Oh, and pizza, too.
Whether you’re enjoying a bonfire in the middle of nowhere or decided to light one up in your backyard, this will surely enhance your overall outdoor experience up to several notches. You’ll enjoy making a handful of no-fuss recipes. Be prepare to get creative, though. You’ll learn how to cook things in a foil pocket, a Dutch oven, and even a pie iron.
BioLite PowerLight and SiteLight Bundle
Once again, louder for the people in the back: lighting is one of the most important aspects you should never skimp on a camping trip. The BioLite PowerLight and SiteLight Bundle is a great option because a) it’s super compact and fits in the palm of your hand, b) comes bundled with a powerbank battery can juice up three smartphones or provide up to 72 hours of illumination.
Once the battery empties out, simply charge it up using a USB cable. You can charge from an outlet or any BioLite charging products. Convenient and savvy.
Outdoor Tech Wireless Boombox & Powerbank
Right, so we’ve included so many options for wireless speakers in this list. If, for some reason, a tiny one just won’t cut it for your poolside party or beach trip, then you might want to up the ante and go for the Outdoor Tech OT4200 Big Turtle Shell.
This should provide a full wireless audio experience, while also withstanding any terrain you put it in. That’s right — this humongous beast is incredibly waterproof and rugged. Suffice it to say it’s the loudest, toughest and best looking Bluetooth speaker on the market. There’s a rechargeable battery onboard, which blasts 16 hours of uninterrupted music on a single charge.
Coleman 3-Burner Stove
If you’re going outdoors with a big group, you’re likely going to need a stove that can accommodate multiple cookware at the same time. Coleman’s 3-burner stove can fit in three 8-inch or two 12-inch pans at once. That means you can make breakfast for the whole soiree in a jiffy. It features three adjustable Even-Temp burners that radiate heat evenly across the stove, too.
So, you always get consistent performance no matter what you’re cooking up for the gang. Fire is precious, so you’ll love that Coleman included adjustable WindBlock panels to shield the stove from strong winds. No-frills to use, too, thanks to Matchless InstaStart ignition, which means the stove starts at just the press of a button.
KingCamp Low Sling Camping Chair
Whether you’re tailgating, sleeping at the desert waiting for Coachella to open, or simply want to enjoy the beach at a leisurely standstill pace, a good chair is a godsend. Sleeping on the ground is not always fun. For a decent and inexpensive option, get the KingCamp Low Sling camping chair.
It’s foldable so you can lug it along easy on trips. And it features a mesh back for optimum comfort. Making it extra cozy are the foam-covered arm rests, one side of which ends in a convenient cup holder for your cold ones. The chair supports up to a 300-pound load and is very easy to store away when not in use.
Trekology Ultralight Inflating Travel/Camping Pillows
In the bedroom, you won’t even notice they’re there. But when camping outside, you realize pillows are creature comforts that can make or break a sound sleep. Unfortunately, they’re creature comforts you can’t afford to bring along. They’re bulky, often heavy, and take up so much space that’s it’s not even worth it.
That doesn’t mean you have to forego pillows altogether, though. Enter Trekology’s Ultralight Inflating Travel/Camping Pillows, which are compressible, inflatable, ultra-light, and super comfortable. When not inflated, this thing folds down to just 5 x 2 inches, occupying barely any space in your gear stash. But fill it up and you can say goodbye to sleepless nights once and for all.
Self-Inflating Sleep and Camp Pad
Lightspeed Outdoors is a pretty cool camping company. They’re pretty young — established just in 2009 — but their goal since the beginning was super simple: produce highly durable and easy to use camping gear. More than that, they also strive to make those gear fun and functional, and those are the exact words that can accurately describe its Self-Inflating Sleep and Camp Pad.
With “plush softness that cradles the body,” the thing features a 3-inch thick foam mat with a soft and warm surface for sleeping outdoors or away from home. You don’t have to worry about filling it up, as it self-inflates. But in case you want more fluff, you can add some manually. It’s also PVC-free, has dual valves for easy inflation and deflation, and comes with a built-in pillow.
TETON Sports Outfitter XXL Camp Cot
If, like most people, you’d rather longue on a cot than a bed, TETON Sports’ Outfitter XXL camping cot might be for you. It comes with a pivot arm that makes putting the last end bar in place quick and easy. No need to wrestle with that pesky fourth corner, as is endemic to most portable cots.
Not only that, it’s super sturdy thanks to the reinforced steel S-leg assembly, which strengthens the cot and provides ample stability. Most notably, it can support up to 600 pounds of load, which is twice than what most camping beds can handle.
Outdoor Research Lucent Heated Gloves
Now that you’ve come so far in this list, you might be wondering, “Do I really need all this stuff?”
Well, the answer is no. Like Outdoor Research’s Lucent Heated Gloves, most of these cool camping accessories are just that — accessories. Yet you’ll find most of them to be incredibly useful, some of which so much so that they might even become your personal staples when heading outdoors going forward.
In that regard, the Lucent Heated Gloves aren’t a must-buy. But they’re pretty cool especially if normal gloves don’t provide enough warmth during a cold, cold night. With a 100% nylon shell goat leather palm partnered with 100% polyester insulation, you’ll keep the chill at bay.
Wazzala Premium Microfiber Towel
If you’re beelining to the Italian Riviera, or generally just anywhere wet, please consider bringing a quality towel. One that won’t leave your body peppered with lints and dry you quickly. Wazzala’s premium microfiber towel is a pretty excellent candidate.
It’s microfiber, so you can expect a soft and pleasant texture, and they’re also antibacterial to keep the germs at bay. Not to mention fashionable, too — they come in a variety of colors and slip into their own mesh carrying pouches.
Each Wazzala microfiber towel absorbs up to five times more water than the same towel that’s made of cotton. It can dry you up in no time and it won’t reek even after repeated use thanks to Wazalla’s odor-protection technology.
Ivation Portable Battery-Powered Outdoor Shower
“Just add water” is a slogan usually reserved for oatmeals, instant coffee, and pancake batter, not portable showers. Yet here we are with Ivation’s battery-powered outdoor shower, which literally requires you to just add water.
This device helps you stay clean, whether you’re hiking or surfing some waves, by pulling water from a bucket or similar receptacles. It provides gentle, steady, and shower-like streams. It’s perfect for everything, including taking a both or watering plants if your sprinkler decides to be uncooperative. Just make sure to charge it using a 5V adapter and nothing else.
Coin Tissues And Compressed Towels
Win Trading Company’s compressed towels are a favorite — they’re a great alternative to bringing entire rolls of papers, and at that size, they will hardly occupy any space in your camping gear kit.
The towels are 100 percent organic, natural, and biodegradable — just add water and they’ll puff up, ready to clean any mess you make. Win Trading Company claims this one’s stronger and more durable than other compressed tissues, but that’s up for you to test. It hasn’t failed us before, and you’ll love it if you hate perfumed tissues too soaked in alcohol.
Picaridin Premium Insect Repellent
Bring the Picaridin Premium Insect Repellent if you know yourself to be a bit of a hypochondriac. This thing will help keep Yellow Fever Mosquito at bay, shielding critical illnesses like Zika. A single application lasts long, so no need to re-apply every five minutes and run out merely halfway along your outdoor adventure. Apply once and go 14 hours without worrying about mosquito and tick bites. Only eight hours for flies, gnats, chiggers, and sand flies, though. It also boasts 20 percent Picaridin, which is apparently more effective at repelling flies than DEET.
Executive Swiss Army Knife
Need we say more? Seriously? Do we really need to explain why you need to bring a Swiss Army Knife along wherever you go?
Whether you’re lurking alone in the woods or hitting Patagonia, you’ll want to keep Victorinox’s multi-tool in your person. Bringing this could very well pull you out of a sticky situation, and that’s impressive because it’s barely bigger than your palm. In this tiny package hides 10 separate tools, including scissors, small and large blades, and a handful more others. Each one is all made of durable stainless steel, so the thing’s pretty sturdy. Should it break, it comes with lifetime warranty.
Swiss Safe Emergency Mylar Thermal Blankets
If you’re going to be camping somewhere cooler than most places, check out Swiss Safe’s Emergency Mylar Thermal Blankets, which are advanced dual-sided aluminized mylar blankets. Lightweight, durable, and can keep you warm for long periods, it features military-grade 12-micron aluminized polyethylene mylar. Won’t tear easily, in other words. It’s also especially designed to retain up to 90% of your body heat and completely block rain, snow, or moisture. At barely $15, this might just be your ticket out of potential hypothermia.
MOON LENCE Ultralight Folding Chairs
As far as folding chairs go, this one’s a winner. It’s barebones simple, super easy to use, and is pretty durable. Don’t believe us? Is its 600D Oxford cloth and high-strength aluminum alloy frame proof enough for you?
The chair also boasts a unique and ergonomic seat design to give you utmost comfort, plus the breathable and soft seat gives your tush ample ventilation. When you’re done, just fold the mest and the holders then put it in your backpack or, if you’re traveling abroad, your carry-on luggage. Yes, it can fit in that.
Osprey Men's Atmos 65 AG Backpacks
Lots of backpacks made specifically for camping to choose from, but Osprey Men’s Atmos 65 is a great choice — it’s made of nylon so it’s super strong, has five exterior pockets and three slip pockets for efficient storage, and most notably, an anti-gravity suspension system that not only helps give ample ventilation for your back, also makes sure you’re comfortable while traveling. Don’t worry about keeping it locked as it comes with a Fit-on-the-Fly hipbelt and easily adjustable torso length. Also features a zipped front panel for easy access to outdoor essentials.
Streamlight Hand Lantern
There are lots hand-carry lantern options for camping, but they’re either too bulky, too heavy, drain too fast, or break too easily. The Streamlight Hand Lantern is sleek enough, lightweight, and pretty rugged. If you need camping lights or just a plain flashlight, you can rely on this tool, and it won’t wear out even under heavy-duty usage since it’s made of the highest quality materials. It lasts up to 30 hours on high. The only downside is you have to bring 3D Cell Alkaline Batteries along, but that’s merely a small blemish of an otherwise excellent all-around solution for convenient illumination.
Camp Kitchen Utensil Organizer Travel Set
If you want to bring kitchen utensils along your trip, better have them neatly packed in one convenient storage. Which is all to say you should consider getting the Camp Kitchen Utensil Organizer Travel Set, which is a no-frills, lightweight, all-around cookware that’ll serve you well on any occasion. Be it an on-the-spot BBQ or a three-day roughing-it-out escapade in the middle of nowhere, don’t think you can’t have gourmet meals. This one’s got everything you need, and you can slip each one snugly in their carrying case once done, which, by the way, is waterproof.
KONA French Press Coffee Maker
The KONA French Press Coffee Maker is a coffee aficionado’s best friend. It can extract and brew any loose leaf tea or whole bean coffee’s essential oils into a single-glass carafe. It claims to turn any ordinary coffee into a gourmet-level cup of joe, but we’d leave the judging to you. It comes with an insulated outer shell that protects the borosilicate glass coffee pitcher from chips and cracks. All you have to do is brew, wait, and drink. It’s also one of the highest-rated french press makers on Amazon, so that’s saying something.
Easy Grip Fire Starter
There’s really not much to consider when choosing a fire starter. Can it help start a fire? If so, then it’s a done deal. If you’re looking for something a bit more sophisticated, however — something with a bit more flair than most options — you’ll like The Friendly Swede’s Magnesium Alloy Emergency Easy Grip Fire Starter.
It’s just like any fire starter, of course, with an ultra-durable flint fire starter that works in any weather conditions — rain or shine, you’ll get that bonfire no matter what. The flint lighter will throw sparks even if it’s super windy, too. Whether you consider yourself a Beginner or a Pro, there’s an extra long ferrocerium rod plus a handy striker that makes it super easy to use.
Gerber Money Clip With Built-In Fixed Blade Knife
Chances are you won’t encounter a Walmart in the middle of the woods, so bringing cash along seems frivolous. But if you still want to keep your money stash snug and firm, you’ll love Gerber’s GDC Money Clip. Money might be useless in the woods, but not a fixed blade knife, which comes built-in. An everyday carry, this thing is tiny enough to fit in your pocket, simple and easy to deploy, and can hold up to five credit cards. Even if you’re not bringing it to camp, this thing is pretty cool and might replace your leather wallet for good.
Camp Chef Popcorn Popper
Popcorn and camping? Name a better combination. If you’re aching for the savory taste of this movie theater staple while lounging in your tent, crave no more: Camp Chef’s Campsite Popcorn Popper is an easy, durable, and straightforward popcorn maker. Simply throw in the popcorn kernels, add a bit of oil, hold it over the fire, and watch the magic happen. In just minutes you’ll have freshly popped popcorn — just make sure not to split your lip trying to push a mouthful of kernels, now.
Camp Board Game
There’s plenty to learn about the outdoors, and this board game, called Camp, will help you do just that. Designed for both adults and children, Camp will have you identifying animals, reading fun facts about nature, and testing your knowledge about the wilderness. It’s fun for the whole family and perfect over s’mores. Just make sure to have ample lighting when playing. We have plenty of choices for illumination elsewhere in this list, so pick one and enjoy this fun little trivia time-waster.
SAMMART Collapsible Tub
If you don’t have much space for containers, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t bring one. Get a collapsible variant instead, just like this one from SAMMART. It holds up to 2.5 gallons of load and is primarily used as a wash tub. With this, you can keep your utensils and food containers clean and tidy at all times. You can also use it for icing beverages, or as a pail for cleaning up the entire camp when you’re ready to pack everything up. It features a non-slip bottom to keep things steady as you clean. Neat, smart, savvy.
lcfun Waterproof And Windproof Lighter
Don’t let rain or wind stop you from making fire. Icfun’s lighter features a metal-sealed lighter cover and locking clasp, so water and liquids don’t come sauntering inside. It’s also flameless and windproof, which makes it the perfect outdoor lighter, and more especially, a convenient emergency fire starter. Brave the great outdoors with confidence and ease. Plus, it features a rechargeable lithium battery, so no gas or butane required. If you buy one and don’t love it, you can phone up Icfun and they’ll help you find the perfect alternative.
CampLand Adjustable Folding Table
If you want a table with extra storage underneath, get CampLand’s super sturdy adjustable folding table. Easy to install and fold away after using, this is one of the staple camping gear items you can lug along your outdoor trips. Lightweight, robust, and durable, it features a MDF table top, a 19mm aluminum Pipe, and, underneath, 600D oxford cartons. They can hold up to 66 pounds of load, and are zippered to protect your food or gear from wild animals. Save yourself the trouble of eating BBQs on the ground. Should you find it underwhelming, CampLand offers lifetime warranty and a 100% money back guarantee.
OmniCore Designs LoveSeat
If you can’t spend one moment away from your significant other, bring this along. OmniCore Designs’ LoveSeat — even the words can’t be taken apart, nice — is, well, a love seat for you and your special friend. If sitting side-by-side is awkward, you can angle the chair to face each other a bit, as well. That’s courtesy of its so-called MoonPhase SeatShift, which allows you to customize how you want to plop down. Want to cuddle up in a half-circle? Do that. Just don’t be that couple in a group that annoys everyone.
The Camping Logbook
Between finding the perfect spot to set up camp, heating up marshmallows over open fire, and playing Uno, chances are you won’t have time to make note of anything. Still, if you consider the pen to be as mighty as your Gerber knife, then get the Camping Logbook. Use it to record any significant detail you encounter during your outdoor travails. Inside are pages that come with special guide marks to help you jot dot important things, such as location, date, notable amenities, and attractions. You can also use the extra space inside for photos.
Fairwin Tactical Rigger Belt
Father’s day is coming up. If your dad is just starting to brave the rugged outdoors, get him Fairwin’s tactical rigger belt. It’s a military quick-release belt that’s great for tactical survival occasions. It features a heavy-duty metal buckle and a V-ring to which various hiking or camping accessories may be attached. A max bearing weight of 1,100 pounds is exceptional for its size, and you’ll be glad to know you’re in safe hands, as this thing’s widely used for military training and outdoor expeditions. Safe, durable, strong, the 1000D nylon won’t fail you. It’s also super breathable and made for daily use.
Wise Owl Outfitters Hammock
If sleeping in a tent isn’t really your style of roughing it out, consider Wise Owl Outfitter’s hammock, which is a favorite because it’s super sturdy, ultra comfortable, and comes with tree straps. The 210T parachute nylon material is soft and strong. Setting up is easy, too — no need to tie knots; just arrange the carabiners and straps and hop onboard the relax train. When done, just fold the entire thing down to the size of a grapefruit and tuck it neaty in your gear stash. Should it tear or should you not love it, just tell Wise Owl Outfitters and they’ll help you out.
GBSTORE Aluminum Carabiner
Especially if you’re going hiking, an extra set of carabiners might come in handy. GBSTORE offers a bundle in different colorways. You get 10 aluminum D-rings made from waterproof, wear-resistant, high strength, durable alloy material. Each comes with a spring lock and spring clip for safety and optimum convenience. Even if you’re not hiking, you can still use it to hang items on your bag when it’s full. It’s super practical and saves you a lot of trouble. Plus, they look super stylish. Who said safety tools had to be drenched in bland, nondescript colors?
Innturt Nylon Sling Bag
For quick day travels, there’s no need to bring your super bulky backpack along. Just strap the Innturt Nylon Sling Bag across your chest, pack a few survival essentials, and be on your merry way. It’s got multiple compartments and a number of pockets for storage and organization. And it’s lightweight, but super strong, making it perfect for running, cycling, or even hiking if you want to keep carry-ons at a minimum. Oh, and it’s waterproof thanks to its water-resistant nylon construction, so no worries about keeping your phone dry if it rains.
Colgate Wisp
Just because you’re roughing it out doesn’t mean hygiene should be out of the question. Cleaning and protecting your teeth shouldn’t become less of a priority when you’re outdoors. So bring a pack of Colgate Wisp toothbrushes along. It requires no water, is disposable, and is super compact and lightweight. Each stick comes with a peppermint flavor to keep your breath fresh and, well, minty. You can always just bring your regular toothbrush, but this one is great for times when water isn’t easily accessible.
13-In-1 Camping Gear Multitool
You never know when tragedy will strike. So it’s best to be prepared with all the tools that’ll help your survive the great wilderness. Lucky for you, RoverTac’s 13-In-1 Camping Gear Multitool contains all the critical essentials, like a knife blade, a saw, needle nose pliers, bottle opener, and much, much more. The thing is made of legit stainless steel with durable black oxidation on the main shaft. It’s very compact and super durable, as well. And it comes in a solid nylon pouch that keeps the item safe and snug.
Foxelli Hooded Rain Poncho
This reusable raincoat/poncho from Foxelli is one of the coolest camping accessories you can bring along. It doesn’t matter if you’re in Yellowstone or Coachella. Bring this along so you don’t get soaked when the sky pours. The thing is made of 210T high density PU3000MM coated polyester. In English, that means you will absolutely remain dry no matter how heavy it rains. The hood also has a built-in cord adjuster to protect your face, and fasteners on the side to ensure a perfect fit. It’s a low-cost, no-frills solution, and it barely takes up space in your bag.
YETI Roadie 20 Cooler
You don’t want to be that guy in your group who forgets to bring the cooler. Have this YETI Roadie 20 Cooler at the ready, then. It’s compact but not small enough to be overlooked. And you can store up to 14 cans in a 2:1 ice-to-contents ratio. Plus, the ice doesn’t melt fast — thanks to up to two inches of PermaFrost Insulation and a FatWall design (bear-resistant, if you must know), you always get fresh cold ones each time you open it up. YETI claims it’s virtually indestructible, too. And it’s got T-Rex Lid Latches made of heavy-duty rubber. So, say no more to busted latches once and for all.
National Geographic Pro Series Metal Detector
Your parents said no to your request for a spelunking adventure, so here’s the next best thing — a metal detector from National Geographic. Become the ultimate treasure hunter with this bad boy — it’s easy to use so kids can pick it up and instantly love it, and it’s compact, waterproof, and lightweight, so it’s no nuisance to lug along with you in your expeditions. You get three detection modes, four sensitivity levels, plus a pinpoint location feature that’ll distinguish trash from treasure as deep as 12 inches. Should it break, National Geographic’s two-year warrant has you covered.
BioLite Smokeless Outdoor FirePit
For a fancier option, get the BioLite FirePit, which is a smokeless wood-burning pit that lets you start fires in just 30 seconds. Cook your meals, huddle around the fire and sing songs, or just marvel at the menacing allure of the cackling flames — hey, we’re not judging here.
If you are cooking, though, this is great because you can see everything. It’s also got an AirFlow system that features four fan speeds to let you set how intense you like the fire. You can even control fan intensity via an app on iOS or Android. Pretty neat.
Spot It! Camping
A number of camping games are featured in this list, but get this one if you want simple, quick fun. Spot It! will test your visual skills, scanning, focus, and form constancy perception. It’s a card game for all ages. You get 55 circular cards, each decorated with eight symbols in various sizes and orientations. Here’s where it gets interesting: there is only one matching symbol between any two cards. To win, simply “spot” the card. It’s pretty simple but provides hours of laughter, fun, and enjoyment. Comes in a tin carrying case, too.
Rainproof Camping Backpack
If you want the luxury of carrying your items on your back without ever worrying if they’ll make it out alive when it rains, get this camping backpack rain suit from Move Fly. This is perfect if you find waterproof backpacks to be too expensive for your budget. This one is way cheaper, protects your items just the same, and is super sturdy. It has a reinforced Oxford Belt to keep the rain cover firmly attached to the bag. And you can be sure nothing will get wet thanks to the polyester silk-spun TPU coating with an ultimate water pressure of 5000mm.
Retro 3-in-1 Family Size Breakfast Station
Keep it cool, classy, and retro with this 3-in-1 Family Size Breakfast Station from Nostalgia. Up top is a family size non-stick griddle for grilling hot dogs. You can fry some sunny side ups if you like, too. To the far left is a built-in coffee maker that brews four cups at a time. The microwave underneath the griddle toasts four slices at once, and includes a 30-minute timer with automatic shutoff.
If you’re worried about cleaning, the oven tray is removable. The griddle is non-stick, so no more charred ones, ever. It’s not really something that you would take to camp if you’re roughing it out, as we always say. Even still, having everything in one place is pretty convenient.
Coghlan's Pop-Up Trash Can
The golden rule of traveling, no matter where you go, is to leave the place exactly the way it was when you arrived. Littering, vandalizing, and other forms of violating the environment are absolutely out of the question. Coghlan’s Pop-Up Trash Can is great because it collects your trash in one place. And it’s compact, collapsible, expanding quickly and easily when needed.
There are grommets on the lower edge to make the whole bag a bit sturdier so it doesn’t flying off during strong winds. Clips on the top edges inside allow you to keep the garbage bag in place. On the top and sides, you’ll find clear pockets for labelling content in case you want to use the bag for storage and not garbage.
Bushcraft 101: A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival
A New York Times best-selling book, Bushcraft 101: A Field Guide to the Art of Wilderness Survival teaches it all: how to make the most of your time outdoors, how to survive common woes in the wilderness, how to choose the right items to add to your camping gear, how to cook and collect food, and so much more. This book might just be the thing that saves you from a sticky situation. Penned by survival expert Dave Canterbury, Bushcraft 101 is a must-have for all those with great expeditions ahead.
Potable Aqua Water Purification Treatment
Borrowing a classic line from Key & Peele, water is indeed a rare commodity — not in “this bar,” but potentially in the great outdoors, where you might run out of potable drinking water and not know where to get more of it to help you survive. To avoid such times, get Potable Aqua’s Water Purification Treatment, which has 50 tablets that treat and disinfect water.
If you’re worried about quality, know that it’s used by militaries and relief organizations around the world. The only downside is you have to wait 30 minutes before your water gets properly treated, but that’s a short amount of time to pay for what you get.
Coleman Pack-Away Deluxe Portable Kitchen
If your RV doesn’t have a designated kitchen, bring this along. It’s Coleman’s Pack-Away Deluxe Portable Kitchen, which offers ample cooking space and a removable sink, to boot. You get a 39.4 x 19.7-inch food prep area for chopping up ingredients, plus an additional 26.4 x 15-inch side table to put Coleman stoves and coolers on top of. There are utensil hooks up top for easy access to your cooking tools, a paper towel holder, and mesh shelves that provide additional storage space. When you’re done, fold it then stow it away inside its compact case — easy-peasy.
iRonsnow Solar Emergency NOAA Weather Radio
No one is too cool to own a radio, especially when you’re in the middle of nowhere. There was a time when it’s one of the strongest forms of communication, and in some ways it still is or at least can be — only now GPS-based navigation and live updates on your smartphone are so mainstream and pervasive that almost no one sees the need for radios.
But if you’re feeling old-fashioned or simply don’t want to bring along fancy schmancy tech on your trips, iRonsnow’s Solar Emergency NOAA Weather Radio is a perfect choice. And not only is it a compact AM/FM radio, it’s also got a powerful 3 LED flashlight built in, plus a cellphone charger with a solar recharge option.
Grizzly Gear Emergency Food Rations
In case you didn’t know, rationing is a form of saving food sources as much as possible so they last as long as possible until you find a more stable wellspring of nourishment. Especially if you’re with a group of people, chances are you’re going to run out of food. If that happens, take out Grizzly Gear’s Emergency Food Rations, which contain 3,600-calorie bars that can feed you for up to three whole days. It’s got less sugar and more nutrients than other choices, as well as a five-year shelf life, which is far longer than rivaling rations.
Ultra Bright Glow Sticks
If all else fails — you forgot to charge your solar-powered lantern during the day, you’ve run out of lighter fluid, or some such — make sure you have Glow Mind’s ultra bright glow sticks. These are a worst-case-scenario purchase so we hope you won’t ever have to use them, but just in case tragedy strikes, at least you have a failsafe. They last for 12 hours and have a four-year shelf life. Oh, and they’re waterproof, nonflammable, and non-toxic. And should you end up hating it, Glow Mind will gladly give your money back.
WolfWise Portable Camping Pop Up Tent
WolfWise’s collapsible lightweight tent/cabana shelter is great for changing clothes or doing number ones with a bit of privacy. You can also take a shower inside if you want — it’s made of waterproof taffeta 191-D nylon polyester, with flexible steel support for utmost flexibility, to boot.
The coated fabric blocks harmful UV rays, which makes this a great shield against the sun, too. Up top are mesh room vents that ensure ample air circulation inside. You can hang clothes or towels on the integrated clothesline, or store small objects inside the pouch.
Neutrogena Beach Defense Water Resistant Sunscreen Body Lotion
If you don’t want to fuss much about skincare — some people follow 22-step skincare routines! — the bare minimum you can at least do is put on some sunscreen. The sun gives off a number of rays, some of which can harm our skin. A powerful sunblock, like this one from Neutrogena, will shield your skin from the sun, prevent sunburn, and may even decrease skin cancer risks. It’s also fast-absorbing so you don’t end up wet and sticky after every application, and even if you get wet, it’ll stay on until you cleanse.
Malo'o Fish & Game Rack
Malo’o’s Fish & Game Rack offers you a sturdy and convenient place to store your rods and guns in — perfect for hunting or fishing trips. They hold up your gear vertically so they don’t come falling off easily. You can put lures, weights, hooks, and shells for easy access. You can leave your tools on the tool to dry. Each rack includes four clips — two small ones for poles, and two large ones for rifles. It’s hassle-free, highly robust, and decently priced. You never have to leave your rifles just hanging around — and you really shouldn’t.
Hiking/Walking/Trekking Poles
Even if you’re not going to hike specifically, the BAFX Products trekking poles are a great companion to unstable terrain you’ll most definitely be walking along, even if you’re just camping.
Adjustable for people up to 6’4’’ tall, these poles are great for anyone who might need a bit of handle so you don’t lose grip willy-nilly, and they feature an anti-shock spring to reduce joint pain with each pole placement. And it’s truly made for any type of terrain, as each walking pole comes with an optional mud basket so the pole doesn’t sink in sand, mud, or snow.
Holding Tank Deodorizer Drop-Ins
If you have an RV with a lavatory, this is must-having camping gear. Walex’s Porta-Pak Holding Tank Deodorizer Drop-Ins will prevent odor from building up in your liquid holding tank. It’s used in millions of commercial applications every year, and is widely used by those working in the marine industry and RV owners.
The drop-ins are all contained in a convenient zipper bag for easy storage, and you can simply fish one out, drop it in, and that’s basically it. They’re also formaldehyde-free and biodegradable. Most importantly, they dissolve in a jiffy and provide seven days of powerful odor control.
Insect Bite & Sting Treatment
Sometimes, no matter how much insect repellent you lather yourself with, an outlier or two will still manage to sting you. For such occasions, it’s good to have After Bite Kids on hand, made specifically for treatng insect bites and stings on children.
It’s an ointment cream containing aloe vera, which means it’s non-stinging and is gentle on kids’ skin. Just apply to give fast relief. And it’s got tea tree oil as well to leave skin feeling smooth and moisturized. Don’t let mosquitoes, fleas, bees ruin your camping trip.
Gear Aid Tenacious Tape Repair Tape
Shelter repair has never been this easier thanks to Gear Aid’s Tenacious Repair Tape, which will fix all your shredded vinyl and fabric gear fast. From tents to tarps to furniture, no hole is too big for this ultra-strong adhesive.
Primarily, it fixes materials made of nylon, rubber, and plastic. But you can also use it for awnings and canopies. And even if it rains, the tape won’t peel since it has a special waterproof coating that locks the adhesive in. There are a number of colorways available so you can match it with all your broken fabrics, just so you know.
Mountain House Classic Bucket
If you’re short on traditionally prepared food, take these instant packs one with you. Perfect for emergencies or situations where food sources are scarce, the Mountain House Classic Bucket is a quick and easy way to stay nourished. The package contains 12 pouches of different flavors, including Beef Stroganoff, Chicken Teriyaki, Granola with Milk and Blueberries, and more. Just add water and eat in less than 10 minutes. It’s also a good idea to store a couple buckets of this survival staple in your pantry. Best be prepared in case a Bird Box situation happens.
Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Liquid Soap
You won’t really need this if you’re just going for a quick day-and-night wilderness trip, but for long-haul stays, you might want to pack this along your camping gear. Dr. Bronner’s Pure-Castile Liquid Soap, in peppermint, is smooth and moisturizing. And it’s also laced with fragrance therapeutically used as mild stimulant to “tingle” the body and clear the mind, according to Dr. Bronner’s. Thankfully, it’s got no synthetic detergents or preservatives, and the company is quick to note that not one ingredient here is genetically modified. An environmentally conscious bottle of body wash? Awesome.
Bear Spray
Avoid being mauled by a bear with this effective but inexpensive bear spray from Sabre. With a formula containing 2.0% major capsaicinoids, you can be sure to keep bears at bay. At a 30-foot/9m range, to be more specific. This is one of the most important outdoor gear you can bring along, especially if you’re going on a hike. Should you question the spray’s effectiveness, just know that Sabre also makes number-one pepper sprays, and their official slogan is “Making Grown Men Cry Since 1975.” Now that’s saying something.
Luminoodle Portable LED Light Rope
If a lantern is too bulky for you, Power Practical’s Luminoodle LED light rope is the perfect alternative. It’s even more perfect if you need to spread illumination around the camp, as it’s got a long strip that can stretch quite a bit. And in case you need a more diffused light, you can use the lantern back as a LED lantern. You can also use it as a bike light when you go cycling around town. It’s immensely useful and doesn’t stop being so when you’re done camping. Should it break, Power Practical offers a one-year warranty and easy access to customer support.
Coleman 360° Sound & Light LED Lantern
Coleman’s 360° Sound & Light LED Lantern is great because it’s a lantern and also a wireless speaker, which means you don’t have to buy one separately. We included a number of Bluetooth speakers elsewhere in this list, and while they’re great choices, you can opt for this combo instead to save some cash.
There’s enough battery in there to last 20 hours of listening to music, and it’s USB rechargeable so it can siphon off juice from power banks, and such. It’s also IPX4 water-resistant, meaning the lantern won’t break just from a light drizzle. And as for the light, you get seven hours on high, 16 on medium, and a whopping 40 on low.
Fireplace Hearth Gloves
This pair of gloves are specifically made for fireplaces, but they’re perfect for camping if you’re designated to keep the fire burning. Wear these so you don’t get burned or collect splinters as you tend to the flames. And they’re made of leather, by the way, so you can look extra chic while doing your bonfire duties. You can also wear these if you’re grilling or just generally cooking. The rest of the group might laugh at your excessiveness, but we know as well as you that one can never be too careful.
KingCamp Awning Sun Shelter
If you want ample shielding from the sun, get KingCamp’s Awning Sun Shelter. It’s perfect when you have to make a quick pit stop on the way to the campsite. Bring out your foldable Coleman chair, take out the your trusty cooler, and pop open some cold ones with the gand.
This roof and shade covers a lot of area so you and several friends can hang out under there. It’s made of ultra-durable 210T polyester fabric and has air vents in the peak to let cool breeze in. It’s fabric comes with a special coating that keeps ultraviolet rays at bay, too, so it’s super forgiving for people who forgot to wear sunscreen.
Scrabble To Go
Word smiths will have a field day with this one. If Spot It! and camp-inspired Uno cards just don’t do it for you, perhaps you’d like a game of words instead. Scrabble to Go is a miniaturized iteration of the iconic board game. It’s still very much the same classic Scrabble, but now more suited for traveling. If you have to stop mid-game for some reason, you can save your tiles inside a special rack and continue the game later on. Otherwise it’s good ol’ Scrabble. Just make sure not to let your opponents call bluff on your pretend words.
Vitchelo Inflatable Couch Giant Bean Bag Sofa
Vitchelo’s inflatable couch, available in a number of colours, might seem like a frivolous purchase if you prefer sitting on blankets anyway while at camp. But you’ll love its topnotch stitching and quick operation. It’s also easy to stow away — just fold it up and chuck it inside your camping gear stash or backpack. You can use it on water or dry land, offering utmost versatility. Vitchelo also claims it’s airtight and hard to leak, featuring ripstop internal double layer fabric to make it ultra sturdy. Camp or Coachella, this brings comfort away from home.
Pop 'N Play Deluxe Ultimate Playard
If you need to keep all the toddlers in one place, Summer Infant’s Pop ‘N Play playard is a great choice. Easily make a safe space for little ones with this easy-to-carry and compact playard. It features a padded floor so you can safely leave children inside, and you can use it indoors or outdoors.
The folding frame comes fully assembled for minimum headaches, and it’s very light, for good measure. Up top is a canopy that blocks 98% of harmful ultraviolet A and UVB rays. There are two zip-open panels for easy access and ample ventilation so children can play comfortably.
Buff Unisex Lightweight Merino Wool Headwear
This Merino wool multifunctional headwear is great for all seasons — spring, summer, fall, or winter, it delivers utmost comfort and protection. The soft, warm, and wind-resistant accessory is a great addition if you’re always on the go, and it’s super versatile and can be worn 10 different ways. It’s got natural moisture and odor control properties to avoid making you look and smell like a soggy mess, and it’s made of 100% Merino wool, sourced from humanely raised non-mulesed sheep. Bring it to camp if there’ll be a great deal of walking in your expedition.
PUZ Life Walkie Talkies For Kids
Especially if you’re bringing a couple of kids along, this one can be a lot of fun. PUZ Life’s cheap walkie talkie for kids, in Minecraft camo green no less, is an excellent way to get them off the iPad and push them to explore the wilderness. If one of them ventures out too far, that’s no problem — the range here is a whopping two miles long.
With topnotch sound quality, adjustable volume level, and an auto squelch functionality, for good measure, this is great when you need to split up but still have to maintain communication.
Kool Wipes
Bring along Kool Wipes if you need quick, easy, and no-frills cleanup. You can use it on your face, body, and for wiping after a number two. Individual the compact 6x 3-inch packet are individually wrapped towelettes that don’t rip or tear easily. And you don’t need to use hand soap, cooling towels, and other travel towels to remain clean. Just wipe it away with Kool Wipes and you’re set. Bring a pack or two along if you anticipate not being to take a shower once at camp. Each towel is lemongrass scented, by the way.
Top Dog Travel Bag
If you’re bringing pets, it’s good to bring this cool camping accessory along. This travel bag has it all, including containers, pockets, mesh storage for things like brushes, and so much more. There’s even a removable internal divider to hold everything in place.
Also included are two collapsible doggie bowls so your dogs (or cats, too) can eat and drink comfortably. Each bowl holds up to eight cups of food or water, perfect for feeding your pets on the go. Use the spacious containers for other treats, toys, and whatever keeps your pets happy during the trip.
Life Gear Stainless Steel Double Walled Mug with Carabiner Handle
If you don’t have space in your backpack for a mug, hang it. This one, from Life Gear, is a stainless steel mug that comes preinstalled with a carabiner handle. That means you can attach it to your bag, on your person, hand it on a camping clothesline to dry, what have you. The mug itself accommodates a sizable 10 ounces of liquid, and it’s durable, easy, to clean, and fairly lightweight for a stainless steel mug. A double-wall design means you can keep drinks hot or cold for longer periods. Comes in blue, red, or green.
Voicrown 10X25 Binoculars
Bird watching might sound boring as heck, but it’s actually a pretty good way to spend your time outdoors. Not only will it get you off your phone, it’ll help you better connect with nature, and it might even trigger a newfound appreciation for our passerine friends roaming gracefully in the wilderness.
If bird watching sounds enticing to you, bring Voicrown’s 10X25 Binoculars along. They’re waterproof, fogproof, and super compact. It delivers 10x magnification, 1000m wide view at 1,093 yards. If not for bird watching, bring it along a sports game when you’re seated too far away.
HAWATOUR Portable Elastic Travel Clothesline
Drying clothes while traveling can be really tough, especially when you don’t have the budget for a gas or electric dryer, let alone space in your camping gear kit to put it in. That’s where HAWATOUR’s Portable Elastic Travel Clothesline comes in handy.
With 12 clothespins included, this stainless steel clothesline is strong, durable, rust-retardant, and provides an easy, no-frills way for you to hang clothes to dry. What makes this solution extra special is that the clothespins don’t slide thanks to built-in restraints, which means your clothes won’t droop down in one convoluted mess.
Folding Umbrella Hat
We included a raincoat recommendation here somewhere, but if you’d like a bolder choice, get this elastic, foldable, portable umbrella from Luwint. It goes in your head so you don’t have to carry it around. And with a diameter of 36 inches, it shades a great deal of coverage, protecting you from sun, rain, and other elements.
Lightweight, sturdy, and easy to use, it comes with its own spring-stop lanyard cord lock to hold it tightly in place under your chin. It’s not the most fashionable piece camping accessory, we have to admit. But it is useful, and a great alternative if you find raincoats too suffocating.
Snowflake Multi-Tool
This ultra-convenient multitool in the shape of a snowflake is one of the best camping tools you can have on hand, and it’s cheap, useful, and robust — qualities every great camping EDCs should have.
Made of super durable stainless steel, it is wear-resistant and not easy to rust. And the snowflake design lends easily to other accessories. Attach it to your backpack or make it into a keychain for much easier access while outdoors. Circled around the snowflake are 18 tools, including a flathead screwdriver, Allen wrenches, a box cutter, and more.
Canper Reusable Can Caps
Especially if you’re bringing kids along, get Canper’s Reusable Can Caps if they’re going to drink from soda cans. Not only will it keep the cans from wounding their mouths, it’ll also ensure hygienic drinking. Aside from cuts, it also minimizes bacterial ingestion, and it protects cans from insects and debris, too. They come in a handful of nifty colors, making them perfect for the little ones. Just make sure not to let them drink too much soda, though. Make cans safe for them to drink from but don’t ply them with sugar!
Coroler Cool Fingerless LED Flashlight Gloves
If you don’t like standalone flashlights or versions that go on top of your head, why not consider this alternative?
Coroler’s Fingerless LED Flashlight Gloves put illumination right at your fingertips — quite literally. Really gives a new meaning to the term “see with your hands.” The gloves themselves are made of comfortable, breathable, and lightweight material, and it even comes with an adjustable magic strap, ensuring they’ll fit on hands of all sizes.
It’s perfect for people who anticipate holding too many tools at a time and want a convenient source of lighting while they’re, say, working. And heck, if anything, it just looks cool to have flashlights on your fingers.
TailGater Tire Table Vehicle
This collapsible, compact, easy-to-set-up tire beside table is a great choice if you’re tailgating or camping near your car. No need to set up a standalone table — just bring this one, tether it to your tire, and chill.
Perfect anywhere from roadside picnics to just plain chilling with a cold beer in hand, the table can be used on all four tires of your car. You can even attach it to your exposed spare tire if you want. And since it uses that as its main support, it’s super stable and sturdy. There’s a retractable leg at the center for extra support should you need it.
Wearable Multitool
Elsewhere in this list is a multitool in the form of a stainless steel keychain, shaped like a snowflake. That’s a pretty convenient tool, but if it’s simply not manly enough for you, this LEATHERMAN tread bracelet might be the alternative you’re looking for.
Its modular design means you can swap out some tools for others, and there are great options here, including a variety of wrenches, hex drives, flat and Phillips screwdrivers, and more. There’s even a carbide glass breaker and a sim card pick. Why you’d use either in the backcountry is beyond us, but it doesn’t hurt to be too careful, right?
Optical Pocket Tool
If kids are going with you, Carson’s multi-purpose optical tool is a great way to keep them preoccupied and, more importantly, increasingly curious and fascinated about the things around them. It comes with a 30x microscope, an 8x telescope, a 9x fold-out magnifier, a directional compass, a flashlight, a digital clock, and a signal whistle.
Nieces and nephews alike will love this as a gift, too — it’ll help trigger within a sense of wonderment and surprise. This summer, give them the gift of exploration and help them sharpen their curiosity.
Little Explorers 20-Piece Camping Gear
If kids can’t join your spelunking expedition, let them pretend, instead. This 20-piece camping-themed toy set from Liberty Imports will help you do just that. It’s got a water bottle, a flashlight, pots and pans, cups, and a food container. There’s even a cute little Swiss Army Knife thrown in there. It’s not real, don’t worry. All these go in a mesh carrying bag so there’s no mess after the kids are done playing. While the rest of the tools are fake, the lantern really lights up, by the way.
Mosquito Net Canopy
If you feel like DEET spray and Off lotion aren’t enough to keep Dengue and Malaria fever at bay, go the extra mile and set up Brave669’s Outdoor Lightweight Tent Insect Mosquito Net. This canopy-style cover straps to a single bed and is made of polyester, perfect for blocking off those pesky mosquitoes. It’s straightforward and easy to install, with four peg nets for a no-frills set-up. It’s portable, durable, and folds neatly after use. Get a couple of these if you’re going with friends, although if you scooch down enough both you and your SO might fit inside.
Vango Storage Organiser
Camping is all about bringing just the bare necessities on your expedition — the true meaning of “roughing it out.” But sometimes the hoarder in you just can’t let go of certain stuff. If it really can’t be helped, at least bring along Vango’s Storage Organiser, which will help you clean up bulk and neatly sort all your accouterments into their proper places.
If not clothes or shoes, use it for storing, say, additional kitchen gear when you’re out having a BBQ at the campsite. It’s compact and easy to open, which means you can carry it with no hassle and setup is done in mere seconds.
Portable Outdoor Movie Theater
This super large projector from KHOMO GEAR makes for terrific blockbuster nights, and setup takes just 10 minutes. Load up John Wick for some high-octane action before hitting the hay. Or Wes Anderson if you’re feeling a bit arsy — Moonrise Kingdom is particularly befitting if you’re in the middle of the woods. No wind will topple this over because it’s super strong thanks to the unique and rigid support system — it’ll be as if it’s fixed to a wall, KHOMO GEAR claims. If you’re a real movie junkie, elsewhere in this list is a made-for-camping popcorn popper to complete the whole vibe.
Coleman Waffle Iron
If pancakes are too American for you, why not consider making waffles? The problem is they’re particularly finicky to cook, and you’re going to be outside without a specialized waffle maker. Coleman’s Waffle Iron is the next best thing. Just put it over a stove, pour some batter, wait, and get some piping hot waffles. Add chocolate or cheese if you want to put a bit more flavor. This one is made of high-quality materials and weighs just 2.2 pounds. Again, better leave this at home if you’re aiming for a more authentic camping experience. Though waffles are just so darn delicious.
Electric S'mores Maker
S’mores are one of the staple snacks when it comes to camping. The good ol’ image of sticking marshmallows on branches and hovering them open fire never gets old. But if you’re not particularly keen on doing that, Nostalgia’s Electric S’mores Maker is a great, fast, and easy alternative. It’s flameless so there’s less burn risks. It’s got a pretty wide compartment to store your marshmallows and crackers, too. The package also comes with two stainless steel prongs so you can roast some marshmallows immediately. Just make sure you have an ample power source to get it going.
Multifunctional Outdoor Camping Hand Tool
This multi-functional EDC tool from YouCY is small, lightweight, compact, and pretty robust. All the makings of a formidable EDC option. It comes with a mini pry bar, a crowbar, a bottle opener, and a wrench. As with other EDC tools we included in this list, this sturdy stainless steel tool might just be the thing that gets you out of backcountry predicaments. Father’s Day is coming up, so kids, why not get this one for dad, especially if he loves traveling? You can never be too prepared in the middle of nowhere.
Coleman Freestanding Tent Fan
If it’s feeling a little hot and musty inside your tent, bring Coleman’s Freestanding Tent Fan inside for some much-needed comfort. Don’t worry about it having no cover — the blades are made of soft foam so it’s safe around children. It runs up to 21 hours for all-night or all-day relief, and you can fold it for easy storage when not in use. This thing runs in four D batteries, and that’s sold separately so make sure to have some on hand if you’re thinking of buying this fan, plus some spare if you’re on a long-haul trip. Regardless, it’s a cheap, no-frills solution to keeping your tent cool.
Collapsible And Foldable Tailgating Table
Whether your camping or tailgating, this one will surely become your favorite because it’s so robust and multi-functional. Lightweight and foldable, this helps you set up some chips and cold beers for everyone with its built-in holster marked on every corner. A food basket in the center works great as a miniature picnic table, to boot.
When you’re done, just clean everything up, fold it, and chuck it in its included carrying case for easy portability and storage. This also comes with tension straps for optimum stability so your chips don’t go wobbling around.
Coghlan Cooler Light
What better time of the day to drink other than night? Especially when you’re in the backcountry, nothing can feel as cozy as popping open some fresh cold ones and taking swigs under the moonlight. But if you’ve got no ample lighting available, make sure to bring Coghlan’s Cooler Light along, which helps illuminate your ice chest so you don’t take out the wrong beverage. Better not pass that Coors to your nephew. And you’re surely not going to drink Kool-Aid, are you? It’s an affordable, easy, and no-hassle solution. Automatically shuts off when you close the cooler’s lid, too, which is nice.
Color Changing Mason Jars
Who says your lighting setup has to be drab and dreary? If you want to inject a tad bit more pizazz and awe-striking luster to your camp nights, Livingly Light’s Color Changing Mason Jars are a fantastic choice.
They’re perfectly whimsical so they’re great for kids, and each set includes a single solar LED light. It’s completely wireless so setting it up is super easy — just press the button underneath to turn it on or off, then hang it wherever you please. It’s also waterproof, so you don’t have worry when it rains. Make your campsite look like something out of a Peter Pan set in mere seconds.
Glow-In-The-Dark Plastic Cups
This one isn’t necessarily a camping must-have, but it still looks pretty cool. You’ll do fine just with Red Solo Cups, but if you want to be a bit more funky, Kindga’s glow-in-the-dark plastic cups are a joy to look at, especially when you’re spending it with friends at night in the middle of the woods. This 6-set cup package is made of food-grade silicone, BPA-free, and FDA approved. It’s also the right size for drinking wine at 4.2-inch high 2.3-inch wide. And should the glow-in-the-dark gimmick falter, you can return it within 30 days.
Prism Glasses
If you’re feeling too tired to read upright, or you’re trying to avoid potentially straining your neck while reading the latest issue of National Geographic, ANRRI’s pair of bed prism glasses is a knockout choice.
These lazy spectacles will let you read books and magazines or even watch TV while lying down. Inside is where the magic happens, with reflecting prisms made of high-quality optical materials that redirect viewing angles so you can enjoy reading or watching in a supine position. When your tent is too small for you to sit up comfortably, this will surely come in handy. Especially boring yourself to sleep with Ulysses.
Coleman 12-In-1 Scissors
This looks like it was ripped straight from Edward’ Scissorhands’ secret stash of macabre toys, but for us that’s part of its charm. Coleman’s 12-in-1 scissor tool has it all: a screwdriver, a magnet, a can opener, a wrench, a fish scaler, a nut cracker, and more. Why bring 12 separate kitchen utensils when you can bring just one? Super durable, too, featuring stainless steel blades. And these detach when positioned at a 90-degree angle. It’s gourmet preparation made easy, compact, and worry-free. Bring it along your camping, fishing, or hiking trips. At a tailgate, too, if that’s more of your zone.
Exploration Kit For Kids
We included plenty of must-have kid-friendly camping gear and gadgets in this list. This is another one. From LITTLE TRAVELER, this exploration kit is a perfect choice if you’re bringing kids along.
Not only will it keep them occupied for the whole duration of your backcountry venture, it’ll also allow them to feed their curiosity, and even let them experience what roughing it out feels like. Included are binoculars, a magnifying glass, a whistle, a hand-crank flashlight, and even a lensatic compass. Should your kid end up hating it, you’ll get your money back, so no worries.
Lavievert Toiletry Bag
Here’s one for the ladies — Lavivert’s toiletry bag doubles as a makeup organizer and cosmetic kit. Perfect if you just can’t leave your 22-step Korean skincare routine behind. Or when you have a photoshoot set in the wilderness. Rain or shine, this thing is padded with water-resistant material so all your belongings will be safe and dry as long you keep it tightly shut. There are multiple compartments and pockets inside for all your other tchotchkes, and there are zippered side pockets for even more storage. A built-in hook and handle means it’s travel-friendly, too. Oh, and for the dudes — you can totally pull this one off. It’s 2021; the old definitions of masculinity don’t apply anymore, you know.
PopBabies Personal Blender
So, it’s not really wise to bring your blender on a camping trip even if you’ll have a power source on-site. One, it’s a terrible waste of energy. Two, it can be super noisy, at least depending on your model. Three, that’s not really how you “rough it out.”
But if you really can’t go a day without gulping protein shakes, PopBabies’ personal blender might just do the trick. It’s a unique detachable and portable blender that’s rechargeable. It’s super easy to clean, very powerful, BPA-free, and FDA-approved. This one isn’t suitable for hot drinks, though. But we included special containers for coffee elsewhere in this lest, so make sure to check those out.