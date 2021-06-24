Camping gear used to mean sitting on scraggly folding chairs or sleeping in shoddy canvas tents. But we’ve come a long way from that. There are entire kitchen sets you can bring outdoors, and the chairs are far, far comfier now.

Whether you’re plotting an outdoor adventure in the French Pyrénées or revving up the RV for your next car-camping getaway in Yosemite, make sure to take note of these cool camping gear we’ve compiled below.

Amatuer campers will tell you that the best camping accessories strike a fine balance between survival and comfort. To hell with that — why not get both? Can’t your camping toys be sturdy, durable, robust, but also give you utmost comfort at the same time? Who said you had to sacrifice one over the other?

Well, you don’t have to. When that long-awaited camping trip finally catches up on you, make sure to peruse the list below. Here you’ll find some of the coolest (and most reliable) camping supply that you should consider before starting your outdoor escapades.

From ultralight tents to portable stoves to insect repellents to special powders that make your bonfires rainbow-colored, we guarantee that even expert campers will find something below they missed.

Without further ado, here are our most favorite camping gadgets for surviving the great outdoors. Don’t go venturing into the vast wilderness without some of these products!

IMPORTANT NOTE: We’re updating this list with must have camping gear every day, so make sure to check back from time to time — or just add this page to your Bookmarks to make things easier.