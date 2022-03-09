For our readers who have been with us for quite some time now, you all know our fondness for a certain colorway. We actually embrace almost every type of chromatic scheme as long as the execution is tasteful. On the other hand, an all-black version of any product just looks more captivating.
Of course, when it comes to stylish timekeeping instruments, it all boils down to personal preference. Nevertheless, it seems like most watchmakers agree that an all-black watches oozes a more refined appeal that works for any occasion. Even the world’s most prestigious names in horology regularly release murdered-out models.
In fact, we have already featured a couple on our pages. Panerai gave us the Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition, Tudor presents the Black Bay Ceramic, OMEGA goes for the Seamaster Black Black Edition, Hublot has the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black, and finally, Jacob & Co.delivers the Bugatti Twin Turbo Furious La Montre Noire.
Moreover, as you can see, an all-black watch is a must-have for any gentleman’s accessory collection. Specifically, people normally view darker tones negatively as it supposedly denotes evil, fear, and death, among others. However, the sinister shade can also imply something mysterious, elegant, formal, modern, and even luxurious.
Meanwhile, there are those who choose it for tactical applications, but most just do because it looks so damn good! Many believe that wearing a shadowy ensemble tells people you prefer the exquisite over the ordinary. Therefore, we’re here to help you pick which stealthy number fits your style. Here is our guide to the best 33 all-black watches for men.
Best All-Black Watches
Contents
- Best All-Black Watches
- Bell & Ross BR-X1 PHANTOM
- Luminox Navy SEAL Steel 3252.BO.L
- Dolce & Gabanna DS5
- MVMT Raptor Molten Black
- Bell & Ross BR 03-92 PHANTOM
- Fob Paris R413 Phantom
- Hamilton Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO
- Michael Kors Slim Runway Chronograph MK8919
- Timex Navi XL
- Nuun Official Origen Midnight
- TAG Heuer Connected Modular
- Scuderia Ferrari SPEEDRACER
- Casio G-SHOCK GMWB5000GD-1
- Hamilton Ventura Elvis80 Auto
- MAD Paris Custom Rolex Deepsea
- Bulova Precisionist 98B229
- Timex Fairfield Supernova
- Zenith Defy Classic Black Ceramic
- Rado True Thinline
- D1 Milano Gun Metal
- Swatch Sistem Dark
- Diesel Double Down
- Michael Kors Slim Runway MK8507
- Movado Museum Classic
- Salvatore Ferragamo F80 Slim Sapphire
- Tissot T-Race Chronograph
- Casio G-SHOCK DW5600BB-1
- Panerai Submersible Marina Militare Carbotech
- Diesel MS9 DZ4537
- Versace Sport Tech
- TAG Heuer Carrera CBG2016.FT6143
- Fossil Gen 5E
- Gucci G-Timeless YA126269
Bell & Ross BR-X1 PHANTOM
Bell & Ross usually goes for an aviation instrument or military aesthetic for their watches. The BR-X1 PHANTOM certainly exudes a tactical vibe with the all-black theme of its profile. The signature circle within a square case is crafted out of Black PVD Titanium.
The mix of polished and stain finishes on the surfaces creates a dynamic visual when the light hits it from different angles. Beneath the sapphire crystal is an open-work dial with two sub-dials at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock. The date window is visible at 6 o’clock.
We like how certain sections in grey add contrast to the otherwise blackout presentation. Bell & Ross then applies Super-LumiNova lume on the hands and indices to aid in low-light visibility. The perforated silicone rubber strap definitely gives it more character.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Titanium/Black Ceramic/Black Rubber
- Case Size: 45 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: BR-CAL.313 (Self-Winding)
- Strap/Bracelet: Perforated Black Rubber
- Closure System: Pin Buckle
If you want a tactical dive watch to match the inky depths you plan to visit, Luminox has a perfect one for you. The Navy SEAL Steel 3252.BO.L sports a muted aesthetic thanks to the brushed finish on its stainless-steel case, carbon-reinforced polycarbonate bezel, and steel bracelet.
Even the matte surfaces of the dial, hands, and flange ensure minimal glare to hide your presence. Luminox Light Technology on the hands and minute tracks should last up to 25 years for outstanding readability even in pitch dark environments.
We love the rugged silhouette it comes with and the premium construction of this tough timepiece. Let’s hope Luminox revisits this model in the future and introduces an automatic movement option for people who want to go fully mechanical.
Specs
- Case Material: Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 45 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Steel
- Closure System: Clasp
Dolce & Gabanna DS5
Dolce & Gabanna presents an all-black watch for the discerning gentlemen who wants something fashionable to pair with his outfit. It features a 316L black PVD steel tonneau case that catches the light easily thanks to the polished bezel.
The brushed finish on the lugs and matte pushers provides a cool textural contrast as well. The DS5 sports a double-layer dial with a latticework aesthetic that frames its three sub-dials. The ones at 6 o’clock and 12 o’clock also comes with snailed outer edges.
The applied hour markers and skeleton hands are coated with lume. A date window with elements in white sits at 3 o’clock. A black PVD bracelet would have looked better here, but the black silicone rubber strap and clasp is a good match here as well.
Specs
- Case Material: 316L Black PVD Steel
- Case Size 44 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: ETA Valjoux 7750 (Self-Winding
- Strap/Bracelet: Silicone Rubber
- Closure System: Push-Button Clasp
MVMT Raptor Molten Black
When you’re not snobbish about quartz movements in your timepiece, MVMT wants you to check out this Stygian looker from their Raptor collection. It flaunts a beefy 46.5 mm black PVD stainless steel tonneau case with a mix of brushed and polished finishes.
On the top of its knurled screw-down crown is the manufacturer’s badge and is flanked by two beveled pushers. The lifted bezel appears to be held in place by four hex bolts, which also gives it a hint of durability.
Then, the Raptor Molten Black’s matte black dial is adorned with applied baton hour markers, a debossed MVMT logo at 12 o’clock, and three debossed subsidiary dials.
All hands except for the hour and minute, have red tips. It’s awesome that they went for a black PVD stainless steel bracelet for this watch which makes it an affordable yet elegant choice.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 46.5 mm
- Crystal: Mineral
- Caliber: Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Closure System: Push-Button Foldover Clasp
Bell & Ross BR 03-92 PHANTOM
When you want your timekeeping tools with a minimalist appeal, you can’t go wrong with the BR 03-92 PHANTOM from Bell & Ross. With a name that implies stealth, its aesthetics really live up to the label. The 42 mm case is fashioned from black ceramic with a knurled crown to the right.
Its all-black design focuses more on being incognito and the matte finish on almost every component allows it to do so. The way it diffuses light makes it look like a darker shade of gray. The dial features stick hour markers except for 3, 6, 9, and 12 which are in Arabic numerals.
Unless it’s viewed really up close, the circular date window is barely visible between 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock. the BR 03-92 PHANTOM is paired to a black silicone rubber strap with the “BR” text debossed close to the lugs.
Specs
- Case Material: Ceramic
- Case Size: 42 mm
- Crystal Sapphire
- Caliber: BR-CAL.302 (Self-Winding)
- Strap/Bracelet: Silicone Rubber
- Closure System: Pin Buckle
Fob Paris R413 Phantom
Let’s move on to something more on the avant-garde side of things with this classy offering from Fob Paris. It may look like a conventional tonneau form factor, but it is actually just round.
The 41 mm stainless steel case touts a matte black PVD finish with a gem-like crown set on top of the caseband. The R413 Phantom is part of the watchmaker’s NEO CLASSIC collection but stands out courtesy of its all-black colorway.
The best way to describe the dial is semi-open-worked courtesy of the cutout to the right that stops short of the minute track. This exposes the automatic movement which you can also view via the exhibition caseback.
Fob Paris goes for a multi-layer effect as it sets the hour markers on a raised flange. Even the hands look like a unique take on a sword style but shaped like box cutters.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 41
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: Not Specified (Self-Winding)
- Strap/Bracelet: Leather
- Closure System: Pin Buckle
These days, Hamilton may have Swiss DNA in every watch it produces, the American spirit it embodies remain. For its all-black entry, we have the Khaki Navy BeLOWZERO. This diver’s watch touts a black PVD titanium case in a tortuga outline. At 46 mm it is chunky boy, but it a good way,
Its case, bezel, crown, crown-guard, and lugs are endowed with a satin finish to give it a striking luster. Four hexagonal screws give it a robust profile that’s ready for adventure. The co-signed dial, hands, and indices are in varying tones of gray for contrast.
We did not notice it at first glance, but the Arabic numeral hour markers actually replace the 12 with 0 as a clever gimmick to match the name. Finally, Hamilton’s H-10 automatic caliber boasts an 80-hour power reserve
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Titanium
- Case Size: 46 mm
- Crystal: sapphire
- Caliber: H-10 (Self-Winding)
- Strap/Bracelet: Silicone Rubber
- Closure System: Pin Buckle
Michael Kors Slim Runway Chronograph MK8919
When there is an event you need to attend that calls for a formal dress code, an all-black wrist watch can be a wonderful addition to an outfit. There’s no need to break the bank to get one as Michael Kors offers this Slim Runway Chronograph MK8919.
Sometimes, even the simplest of designs can steal the show. It ships in a 44 mm Black PVD stainless steel tonneau case. Its humble beauty comes from the mix of matte and satin finishes of its hardware.
For the price, it runs on a reliable quartz movement and uses mineral glass instead of sapphire. The Slim Runway Chronograph MK8919 packs a black sunray dial with three snailed sub-dials. Stick hour markers and dauphine hands tell the time. Then there’s a diagonally-set date window in between 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 44 mm
- Crystal: Mineral
- Caliber: Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Closure System: Push-Button Foldover Clasp
You can’t have a list of watches and not include a model from Timex. This American brand has been pumping out models to fit almost every category, which is why we have this all-black watch called the Navi XL.
Actually, the product page tells us the case, caseband, caseback, and rotating bezel are in gunmetal. Nevertheless, the bezel insert appears glossy black with the exception of the minute marking from 60 to 15 in gunmetal.
We like how it adds an offset design to the watch. The only other polished section is the chamfered edges of the open-work caseback. The matte black dial gets its contrast from the applied indices and hands with the green tint of its lume.
A magnifier on its mineral glass crystal hovers over the date window at 3 o’clock. The Navi XL runs on a trustworthy MIYOTA Cal.8215 automatic movement. Timex includes a silicone rubber rally strap with a black pin buckle closure.
Specs
- Case Material: Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 41 mm
- Crystal: Mineral
- Caliber: Cal.8215 MIYOTA (Self-Winding)
- Strap/Bracelet: Silicone Rubber
- Closure System: Pin Buckle
Nuun Official Origen Midnight
This fancy blackout timepiece from Nuun Official’s Origen collection dials the darkness way beyond expectations. In fact, you can barely make out the dial, hands, and indices when viewed from a specific angle. Nonetheless, this is exactly how you pull off a stealthy look for your timepiece.
Its matte black 40.5 mm tortuga case is crafted out of what Nuun Official calls Carbon X Tech with a 316L stainless steel caseback. Inside the Origen Midnight beats a Cal.2035 MIYOTA quartz movement which gives it’s a slim form factor.
Likewise, a sapphire crystal provides excellent scratch-resistant protection. Flip it over and you’ll see that the watchmaker uses a quick-release system for its textured Nanotech dirt-resist rubber strap. This makes it easy to swap with other compatible straps or bracelets for a new look each time.
Specs
- Case Material: Carbon X Tech
- Case Size: 40.5 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: Cal.2035 MIYOTA (Quartz)
- Strap/Bracelet: Nanotech Dirt-Resist Rubber
- Closure System: Tang Buckle
TAG Heuer Connected Modular
Technically, the Connect Modular does not qualify here, but since it’s from TAG Heuer, we can make an exception. This smartwatch comes in a 45 mm titanium case that house a vibrant AMOLED display bordered by a black ceramic bezel.
If not for the indices printed in white, this would have been a truly all-black wearable. It may be a little outdated since an Intel Atom Z34XX chipset runs the show. Wear OS It may be Google’s proprietary system, but it is also compatible with iOS devices albeit with some limitations.
Aside from touch controls, a single push-button crown is likewise available. To match the exquisite black case is a matte black ceramic bracelet with a black titanium carbide coated stainless steel push-button deployment clasp. Our only gripe here is the less than 24-hour battery life.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Titanium
- Case Size: 45 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: Digital Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Black Ceramic
- Closure System: Push-Button Deployment Clasp
Scuderia Ferrari SPEEDRACER
Here we have a chronograph from Ferrari’s lifestyle product division that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Of course, for the price, do not expect to see a high-end in-house mechanical caliber on the SPEEDRACER. Nevertheless, it’s a striking bang for your buck purchase if you ask us.
The all-black 44 mm tortuga case and bracelet are stainless steel with a coat of black PVD. It flaunts a motorsport-inspired aesthetic, which is not a surprise given the presence of the Prancing Horse emblem at 3 o’clock.
The black sunray dial hosts three snailed sub-dials that resemble instruments on the dashboard of Ferrari’s supercars. To break the monotony of the color black are text, hands, and indices in a bright shade of crimson. Likewise, a red band wraps around the top pusher.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 44 mm
- Crystal: Mineral
- Caliber Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Closure System: Push-Button Foldover Clasp
Casio G-SHOCK GMWB5000GD-1
Despite all the claims we’ve heard, you cannot dispute the legendary old-school toughness of a Casio G-SHOCK timepiece. The Japanese watchmaker is taking an iconic classic silhouette and giving it a contemporary all-black makeover.
It’s cool to see the familiar octagonal form factor of its case that reminds us of its ruggedness. To keep it as close to the inky color scheme, Casio even went for a negative STN LCD display.
Vintage touches like the brick patterns that border the rounded rectangular screen and the “SHOCK Resist” badge just below the Casio branding on top. It can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and use the G-SHOCK companion app to synchronize the time.
If this option is not available. The GMWB5000GD-1 will use its Mulit-Band 6 Atomic Timekeeping system to update it via transmitters across the globe. Finally, it can self-charge via sunlight and last up to 10 months on a full battery.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 43.2 mm
- Crystal: Mineral
- Caliber: Digital Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Closure System: Push-Button Deployment Clasp
Hamilton Ventura Elvis80 Auto
The Ventura model was originally released in 1957 and was considered “the world’s first electrical, battery powered watch,” as per Hamilton. We can also say that its avant-garde outline probably contributed to its iconic status among collectors.
It’s due for a modern revamp, and the American-Swiss brand gladly gives it one. This is the second all-black accessory from the company on our list. Thanks to its 44.6 mm triangular black PVD stainless steel case, this is what you should wear when you want to make a statement.
They’re calling it the Elvis80 Auto because The King of Rock And Roll was a big fan. It runs on Hamilton’s H-10 automatic movement that provides a robust 80-hour power reserve. You can view the rotor and its other components via a sapphire window on the caseback. We also like the textured underside of the black silicone rubber strap.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 44.6 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber H-10 (Self-Winding)
- Strap/Bracelet: Silicone Rubber
- Closure System: Tang Buckle
MAD Paris Custom Rolex Deepsea
MAD Paris got its hands on a Rolex Deepsea and gives it a custom blackout treatment. The results are remarkable as the luxury diver now sports a shadowy shade all around. Given its iconic status, they’re not messing about with it the hardware.
In fact, the most notable change aside from the colorway is the removal of the gradient dial you normally find on the standard version. Instead of seeing a dynamic reflection when turning your wrist, it’s nothing but a static backdrop for the date window, applied indices, and hands.
The regular print you see on the co-signed dial welcome the MAD text at 6 o’clock. The bezel insert retains the glossy finish while the rest of the stainless steel body and bracelet has a satin finish. This custom Rolex Deepsea is perhaps the most expensive entry on this list.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 44 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: Rolex 3235 (Self-Winding)
- Strap/Bracelet: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Closure System: Folding Glidelock Clasp
Bulova Precisionist 98B229
Seeing this chronograph for the first time, we couldn’t believe that it was from Bulova. Most of the ones we encountered from the now Citizen-owned company were of classic designs. The Precisionist 98B229, on the other hand, is a beefier outing and we love it.
Although it is tagged as gunmetal gray, the PVD coat leans closer towards the darker tones. The fixed bezel featured engraved markers and is held in place by four hexagonal bolts and features knurled edges. The rifling of its crown is likewise a cool stylish touch.
Its multi-layered dial is adorned with carbon fiber with four sub-dials. Its tachymeter scale can be found on the flange while the applied hour markers line the gunmetal chapter ring. Blue and white accents look good against the mostly black backdrop. Bulova uses a quartz movement for this sporty timepiece.
Specs
- Case Material: Gunmetal Gray PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 46.5 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Gunmetal Gray PVD Stainless Steel
- Closure System: Push-Button Foldover Clasp
Timex Fairfield Supernova
When you need a simple yet elegant watch, Timex’s Fairfield Supernova fits the bill. Its classic round stainless steel case in matte black is a minimalist’s dream. Even the branding is very subtle with the text in black at 12 o’clock.
Three sub-dials are arranged in an inverted triangle with a date window at 4 o’clock. It’s not immediately obvious, but the intricate patterns of its dial appear to be grilles. When the lights go out, activate the Indiglo night-light system for outstanding visibility.
The soft blue glow illuminates everything you need to tell the time. The Fairfield Supernova is of the slimmer models we have on our list of all-black watches for men. Timex equips it with a black leather rally strap and a pin buckle closure. We think it would look even better with a black metal bracelet.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 41 mm
- Crystal: Mineral
- Caliber: Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Leather
- Closure System: Pin Buckle
Zenith Defy Classic Black Ceramic
Aside from the usual stuff such as exotic metals, gemstones, and other synthetic creations, many leading luxury watchmakers prefer to use ceramics. Its distinct properties are considered to be more durable and resistant to corrosion than other premium materials.
Hence, this entry from Zenith’s Defy Classic collection deserves a spot here. As with many of the Swiss watchmaker’s releases, the spotlight shines on the sophisticated skeleton dial within the 41 mm black ceramic case.
Just like the company emblem, each double-spoke detailing forms a star. Visible beneath are the date disc and bridge that holds its self-winding movement. The Elite 760 SK caliber promises a little of two days when fully wound.
To see more, you can check out the star-shaped rotor from the exhibition caseback. Zenith chooses to ship it with a black silicone rubber strap, but a black ceramic bracelet would have been even better.
Specs
- Case Material: Ceramic
- Case Size: 41 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: Elite 670 SK (Self-Winding)
- Strap/Bracelet: Silicone Rubber
- Closure System: Double Folding Clasp
Rado True Thinline
Another upmarket establishment that excels in the use of ceramics is Rado. While everyone else considers size as an afterthought, you’ll discover that some of the slimmest models out there bear this Swiss watchmaking badge.
With this in mind, you can expect it to live up to the True Thinline name. According to Rado, the monobloc ceramic case is only 5 mm thick. Of course, what makes this possible is the quartz movement. This might be a dealbreaker for others, but many won’t mind this at all.
If you thought some of the watches we featured before this were already remarkable examples of minimalist design, this is clearly the winner. The sunburst dial is practically a dark void except for the Rado branding and “Swiss Made” print at 6 o’clock.
Specs
- Case Material: Ceramic
- Case Size: 39 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Ceramic/Titanium
- Closure System: Push-Button Double-Folding Clasp
D1 Milano Gun Metal
D1 Milano’s Gun Metal is another exception we want to make as the shadowy tone of its 316L stainless steel case can qualify as all-black. What immediately draws your attention here is what they call the skeleton mask. The three layers add a visual depth that makes the dial pop and also gives users a peek inside.
People who are not fond of traditional bezels, will be glad to know there’s none here. Instead, the brushed and polished surfaces of the Gun Metal is enough to create a dynamic effect as you move your wrist around. Its octagonal crown sports a black rubber ring and rounded corners.
Beating inside is a Seiko SII NH70-L automatic movement viewable via the open caseback. The dark gray of the metal suddenly shifts to black as your gaze moves to the silicone rubber strap. Nothing fancy here except for the D1 Milano branding on the underside, on one keeper, and on the stainless steel tang buckle.
Specs
- Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 41.5 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: Seiko SII NH70-L (Self-Winding)
- Strap/Bracelet: Silicone Rubber
- Closure System: Tang Buckle
Swatch Sistem Dark
For your next all-black wristwatch, why not check out what Swatch has in store for its fans. The Swiss label may be recognized by the watchmaking scene for the vibrant colors of its catalog, but it also dabbles in gloomier shades every now and then. Look no further as the Sistem Dark proves our point.
There’s plenty to love here such as the premium feel of the stainless steel case, dial, and bracelet. For years, Swatch is known for its affordable plastic wrist candy. Therefore, it may come as a surprise for many as the cool metal touches their skin.
No quartz movement here either as the Sistem Dark is equipped with the Sistem51 self-winding mechanical caliber with a whopping 90-hour power reserve. The dial features the Arabic numeral hour markers on the outer ring, while the minutes in increments of 5 line the inner ring.
The second hand in bright blue is the only vibrant contrast you get here. Swatch almost has a winner on its hands here but the use of a polycarbonate crystal on an otherwise classy timepiece may not sit well with potential buyers. Still, the budget-friendly cost is difficult to ignore.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 42 mm
- Crystal: Plexiglass
- Caliber: Sistem51 (Self-Winding)
- Strap/Bracelet: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Closure System: Foldover Clasp
Diesel Double Down
Diesel is the go-to fashion house when you want macho chunky watches to match your wild spirit. The Double Down is a stab at the all-black colorway which could have been a good one except for a few glaring flaws.
First off, you should know that its construction matches the price. We’re talking about the use of nylon plastic for the 44 mm round case. We’re not sure if this was an effort to shave off weight, but the durability of this composite may not hold up compared to others.
Visually, though, it manages to embody an inky theme thanks to the matte finish of its components. The dial features stick hour markers except for the Arabic numerals for 2, 3, and 4.
The caseback, screws, crown, and pin buckle are stainless steel but not enough to make up for its overall toughness against bumps and scuffs. Even the use of a mineral glass lens can’t save it. However, you do get what you pay for.
Specs
- Case Material: Nylon Plastic
- Case Size: 44 mm
- Crystal: Mineral
- Caliber: Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Silicone Rubber
- Closure System: Pin Buckle
Michael Kors Slim Runway MK8507
This is the second blackout timekeeper from Michael Kors and it is another classy one for the minimalist user. Simplicity can often produce remarkable results as it shows here on the Slim Runway MK8507.
You have a 42 mm stainless steel case with a coat black PVD. Beneath its mineral glass crystal is a black sunray dial in stick hour markers and the fashion house’s branding at 12 o’clock. Nothing remarkable here as the three-hand quartz movement is the only notable element here.
The stainless steel caseback, however, appears to be in silver. Thankfully, the metal bracelet goes with the case and its use of polished with satin finishes. A push-button foldover clasp secures the Slim Runway MK8507 to your wrist and nothing more. Nonetheless, it is a nice dress watch.
Specs
- Case Material: Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 42 mm
- Crystal: Mineral
- Caliber: Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Stainless Steel
- Closure System: Push-Button Foldover Clasp
Movado Museum Classic
People always associate Swiss-made watches with high-end mechanical calibers. However, as we’ve learned over the course of this buyer guide, some choose to go with quartz movements to keep the thickness in control. Movado’s Museum Classic follows this ethos and delivers a swanky accessory to wear to a party.
Its 41 mm round case is stainless steel with a black PVD coat which you also get on the mesh strap. The sliding clasp closure allows you to make precise adjustments for the best fit and comfort. Too bad that the silver color of its stainless-steel caseback breaks the all-black scheme.
Nevertheless, it remains out of sight as you wear the watch, The Museum Classic silhouette was originally the vintage work of Nathan George Horwitt back in 1947. Movado says his designs can be viewed as one of the many permanent collections in the Museum of Modern Art. The dial is pitch black except for the gunmetal hands, branding, and a concave dot at 12 o’clock.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 40
- Crystal Sapphire
- Caliber: Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Black PVD Stainless Steel Mesh
- Closure System: Sliding Clasp
Salvatore Ferragamo F80 Slim Sapphire
It’s great to see that Italian luxury fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo has an all-black model we can include here. Make no mistake, the label might be based in Florence, but the watchmaking pedigree behind the F80 Slim Sapphire is Swiss.
Within its sleek round 41 mm PVD black stainless-steel case ticks a Swiss-made Ronda 703 Quartz three-hand movement. There’s no bezel to speak of here as it features a sapphire crystal that covers the multi-layer dial from the top ring. Lining the snailed chapter ring are applied stick hour markers.
Dead center of its dial is the double Gancini emblem set across a checkered surface. A Ferragamo script in white is set at 12 o’clock. The black silicone rubber strap features the same crosshatch pattern on the dial and a push-button butterfly buckle with the double Gancini logo
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 41 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: Ronda 703 (Quartz)
- Strap/Bracelet: Silicone Rubber
- Closure System: Push-Button Butterfly Buckle
Tissot T-Race Chronograph
Tissot supplies another motorsport-inspired model gearheads would love to have on their wrists. The T-Race Chronograph comes in a myriad of colorways and includes a blackout version perfect for this buyer guide. This model is tagged under the brand’s T-Sport lineup.
We know a lot of you will find the rugged design appealing especially the hourglass outline its lugs form together with the round case. The fixed bezel features a darker insert with engraved holes to make it look like a brake drilled brake disc.
Meanwhile, over the date window at 3 o’clock is a magnifier that extends to the crown guard. The concentric brushed lines on the dial and sub-dials create a sunray effect. Tissot prints the tachymeter scale on the flange and other indices in white.
Baton hour markers are set on a raised chapter ring. The race-ready vibe continues to the textured black silicone rubber strap with the T-Race script close to the lugs.
Specs
- Case Material: Black And Gray PVD 316L Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 43 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: ETA G10.212 (Quartz)
- Strap/Bracelet: Silicone Rubber
- Closure: Tang Buckle
Casio G-SHOCK DW5600BB-1
If you love vintage silhouettes, then this G-SHOCK from Casio should make you happy. Once again, we have a tough digital quartz entry here that is perfect for those on a budget. Of course, this means premium materials are out of the question, but the durability here is certainly impressive.
The DW5600BB-1 comes in an all-black profile you can match with any outfit. Casual or formal affairs won’t matter as the nostalgia this brings to the table is timeless and beloved by many.
Even the STN LCD is presented in negative to match the dark theme. Casio is using resin for almost everything on this timepiece to help it brush off impacts like a champ. The only exception would be the mineral glass crystal over its digital display and the stainless-steel hardware.
Specs
- Case Material: Resin
- Case Size: 42.8 mm
- Crystal: Mineral
- Caliber: Digital Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Resin
- Closure System: Tang Buckle
Panerai Submersible Marina Militare Carbotech
Among the luxury-tier all-black watches we have here, Panerai goes for an impressive aesthetic with an exotic composite. The Submersible Marina Militare we have here uses Carbotech for the bezel and the case. Just like forged carbon fiber, the intricate patterns are unique to each unit.
This feature is sure to please collectors since it makes their diver’s watch a one-off they can proudly show off. Meanwhile, the carbon dial also flaunts mesmerizing patterns no other Submersible Marina Militare CArbotech has.
When the sun goes down, the lume on its hour markers, hands, and bezel turn into a light show. In addition to the branding, owners can find a small seconds sub-dial at 9 o’clock and a date window at 3 o’clock. Panerai pairs it with a black natural rubber strap and a tang buckle closure system.
Specs
- Case Material: Carbotech
- Case Size: 47 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: P.9010 (Self-Winding)
- Strap/Bracelet: Caoutchouc Rubber
- Closure System: Tang Buckle
Diesel MS9 DZ4537
Another quartz model from Diesel drops in and a lot of you might find its configuration a little odd. If this is your first time seeing a “destro” then we’re happy to elaborate on what It’s all about. Instead of the conventional arranged wherein the crown and pushers are on the right flank of the caseband, the MS9 DZ4537 places them on the left.
This type of setup is intended for lefties who wear their watches on their right wrist. However, most prefer to keep it on their left. The crown placement means it does not poke the skin when users move their left hand up. It’s on the bulky side at 48 mm, but not as large as Diesel’s other offerings.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 48 mm
- Crystal: Mineral
- Caliber: Cal.JS15 MIYOTA (Quartz)
- Strap/Bracelet: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Closure System: Push-Button Clasp
Versace Sport Tech
Are you looking for a chronograph from a renowned upmarket style label to accompany your designer clothes? Slap on the blackout version of the Sport Tech from Versace and have fun.
This model touts a two-tone colorway on both the 45 mm stainless steel case and bracelet. Its tachymeter scale is printed on the fixed bezel with a flange lined with white indices and applied hour markers.
The Versace emblem is set at 12 o’clock and occupies the snailed section of its dial. Three sub-dials take up the inner area while a date window is diagonally arranged right beside the 4 o’clock hour marker.
On the right flank of the caseband, a screw-down crown with the Versace logo sits between a crown guard with two pushers on each side for the chronograph functions. Finally, it gets a two-tone stainless steel bracelet with a deployment closure system.
Specs
- Case Material: Two-Tone Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 45 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Two-Tone Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Closure System: Deployment Buckle
TAG Heuer Carrera CBG2016.FT6143
After we showcased a Smartwatch from TAG Heuer earlier, it just did not feel right. Luckily, we managed to scour their catalog and found this sleek chronograph. With the Swiss luxury watchmaker’s ongoing participation in prestigious motorsport events, the Carrera CBG2016.FT6143 is a fitting model for race fans.
It comes with a round 43 mm case that houses a sophisticated skeleton dial. They’re using a combination of Black PVD stainless steel and Carbon for its construction which further enhances its sporty appeal.
The chronograph’s functions are governed by TAG Heuer’s Calibre HEUER02 Automatic movement with an outstanding 80-hour power reserve. You can view its beautiful black rotor from the sapphire window of its exhibition caseback.
Those who crave bespoke timepieces will enjoy the unique patterns of the forged carbon hardware. This means no two units will ever have the same aesthetics when compared up close. Finally, we have a black silicone rubber rally strap with a push-button folding clasp to hold it in place.
Specs
- Case Material: Carbon/Black PVD Steel
- Case Size: 43 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: Calibre HEUER02 (Self-Winding)
- Strap/Bracelet: Silicone Rubber
- Closure System Push-Button Folding Clasp
Fossil Gen 5E
Among the world’s leading watchmaking brands that continue to support Wear OS platform, Fossil has been on Google’s ecosystem for quite some time now. The Gen 5E may be running on older hardware by today’s standards, but it’s still quite stylish for fashionable techies out there.
The all-black variant looks absolutely stunning with its black PVD stainless steel case and bracelet. Inside, you have a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset with 1 GB of RAM and 4 GB internal storage. The 1.19” round AMOLED display sits under a mineral glass crystal for protection.
Just like any modern smartwatch, Wear OS supports a suite of activity tracking features as well as smartphone connectivity. You can also make/receive calls directly on the Gen 5E via the built-in microphone and loudspeaker. Reliable ingress protection means you can swim with this wearable. Too bad the battery life is not as robust as others out there.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 44 mm
- Crystal: Mineral
- Caliber: Digital Quartz
- Strap/Bracelet: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Closure System: Push-Button Clasp
Gucci G-Timeless YA126269
This is probably the nth quartz watch from a reputable Italian luxury brand we’ve featured here. Despite our complaints about it, it’s understandable that they want to cater to consumers who are after affordability.
Still, it would have been better if they slapped on a reliable mechanical movement for more value. Nevertheless, the G-Timeless YA126269 arrives in a sleek 44 mm round black PVD stainless steel case.
They went with a satin finish that gives the surface a diffused sheen as the light hits it. We’re not really sold on the black faux-leather texture of its dial which looks gaudy with the glossy minute track with red indices.
Then there’s the two snailed sub-dials, green hour/minute hands, and a red seconds pointer. A date window at 4 o’clock seems out of place just like the Gucci’s bumblebee printed in white at 6 o’clock.
If not for the tachymeter scale on the flange and sub-dials you can miss out on the fact that it’s a chronograph. Even the pushers seem like they’re part of the crown guard. We know Gucci can do better because the G-Timeless YA126269 feels lacking.
Specs
- Case Material: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Case Size: 44 mm
- Crystal: Sapphire
- Caliber: ETA (Quartz)
- Strap/Bracelet: Black PVD Stainless Steel
- Closure System: Push-Button Deployment Clasp