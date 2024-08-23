Finding a lightweight warm jacket that’s easy to pack down for travel can be a challenge. Normally, puffer jackets are the go-to choice but they can be too “puffy” for travel, if you know what I mean. But not the Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket with its weight of just 10 oz.

This is a windproof and water resistant outdoor wear that offers cozy warmth. It boasts exceptional temperature regulation with its incredibly lightweight and highly compressible 60-g PrimaLoft Gold insulation 100% made from postconsumer recycled polyester. The jacket stays warm even when wet.

To stabilize the insulation, the Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket uses brick quilting pattern with narrow horizontal quilt lines on the side panels. It also has durable thread for abrasion resistance. A drawcord-adjustable drop-tail hem also helps seal in the warmth.

Meanwhile, the riptop shell and lining is made with 100% recycled polyester. The shell has a durable water repellent (DWR) finish made without perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs/PFAS) to expel light moisture. This jacket closes via a central zipper equipped with a wicking interior storm flap and a zipper garage at the chin for next-to-skin comfort.

As for storage options, the Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket features two zippered handwarmer pockets with zipper garages. It also has an interior zippered chest pocket that doubles as a carrying pouch with its reinforced carabiner clip-in loop. This way, you can easily pack down the jacket and stuff it inside the interior pocket when traveling. This is good for layering as it offers warmth that does not break you up in sweat. Plus, it comes in a variety of awesome colors.

Images courtesy of Patagonia