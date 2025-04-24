Triple Aught Design’s (TAD) Syntax Vest is a mission-ready essential, whether you’re camping, trekking or hiking off grid. It’s your go-to layer that doesn’t compromise on warmth and comfort.

Made for unpredictable weather conditions, it keeps you cozy during chilly conditions while still breathable in humid temperatures. This is an all-season wear constructed with a 40 Denier ripstop outer shell for durability and strength.

The quilted panels on the shell uses 100gm2 Polartec Power Fill insulation made with cruelty-free, 80% post-consumer recycled content. The Syntax Vest warms the core while allowing the arms and armpits to breathe. Likewise, the DWR treated shell works in conjunction with the insulation fill to resist moisture absorption and enable quick drying.

The Syntax Vest offers lightweight warmth and rugged durability for backcountry or urban adventures. It delivers “adaptable comfort for demanding conditions no matter the mission” and “helps you adapt to changing activity levels and conditions.”

It features abrasion-resistant reinforced shoulder panels and Canadian tape buttons that reduce bulk while providing exceptional durability during intense activity. This strategic design ensures enhanced protection and longevity, while the buttons allow quick and easy in-field repairs for reliable functionality when you need it most.

Moreover, the collar button closures on the Syntax Vest are engineered for versatility and performance. They deliver quick and reliable fastening to keep the biting cold at bay, enhancing protection in rugged environments.

The Syntax Vest is also easily compressible and seamlessly fits into a crowded pack, making it ideal for daily commutes, outdoor adventures, and for travel. It offers storage solutions from the chest zipped pocket to the expanded hand pockets.

