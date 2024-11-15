Netflix stuck gold when it greenlit an interesting TV series by the Duffer Brothers which was subsequently released in 2016. Nobody expected Stranger Things to become such a cult hit which ignited a wave of nostalgia for the ’80s. With the final season of the franchise slated for 2025, Clarks drops the Hardware Hyper as part of its collection.

Collaborations between sports apparel manufacturers and entertainment companies are nothing new. When shows or movies become extremely popular, it’s normal to cash in on the hype. Merchandise tie-ins like consumer electronics, toys, food, beverages, and shoes are just some of the items we typically get.

What most of us probably did not expect was the partnership between Netflix and the British footwear group. Perhaps other brands will also ink a deal for a Stranger Things capsule later on, but the Hardware Hyper is ready to ship out now. Here’s what this bad boy brings to the table.

At first glance, the vintage aesthetic looks straight out of a decades-old sneaker catalog. Clarks also makes it a point to mostly use traditional materials in its construction. The upper starts with a white leather base which is then wrapped in plush suede overlays for a contrast in texture

No laces here as the shoes rely on a Velcro fastening closure system for a custom and secure fit. Extra padding on the collar ensures comfort, while the Microban odor control lining keeps your kicks smelling fresh. The EVA midsole absorbs every impact to minimize fatigue. Finally, the Hardware Hyper uses a flex-grooved thermoplastic rubber sole with an exclusive pattern.

Images courtesy of Clarks