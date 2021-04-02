As something we never expected, it’s such a welcome treat to see a stealthy version of an iconic diver’s watch. Moreover, for it to come from a renowned brand like OMEGA, the Black Black edition of the Seamaster is refreshingly stunning. The watchmaker previously released a variant that was mostly in black, but some elements were kept in gray or white.

For the Black Black edition, the Swiss luxury brand is seriously living up to the name with 99% of the Seamaster in an inky coat. The 43.5 mm case might look like it’s crafted out of metal was then made to look black via plating or antiquing.

Nevertheless, except for Zirconium, the color would eventually tarnish or fade over time. Therefore, OMEGA uses black ceramic (ZrO2) for the Black Black edition Seamaster. The case, screw-in crown, bezel, dial, and helium escape valve are all of the same material.

Its blacked-out profile only has a few exceptions – one of them is the exhibition case back. This section gives owners a view of the rotor and other parts of the watch’s internals. We love that the hands, hour markers, indices, and bezel markings, and dial are in a dark shade.

Given that low-light visibility is essential for watches in its category, OMEGA presents a cool workaround. To maintain its muted tone, the diving scale, skeleton hands, and hour markers have their coat of Super-LumiNova in anthracite.

The diving-grade timepiece runs on OMEGA’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8806. The self-winding movement has a 55-day power reserve. The Black Black edition Seamaster sports a 21 mm rubber strap with a black ceramic buckle to match the overall theme.

Images courtesy of OMEGA