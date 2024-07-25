Earlier this week, we shared a cool publicity stunt by Microsoft’s Xbox team to promote a highly anticipated movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. The winner of the special promotion will receive a custom Xbox Series X with a stand and two “Cheeky” Xbox Wireless Controllers. It seems Adidas also has something awesome for fans by way of the Deadpool & Wolverine collection.

The collaborative capsule by Marvel Studios and the German footwear/sports apparel brand is modest, but full of fun. Sources tell us the lineup has more items to unveil on the day of the movie’s premiere. For now, these are the stuff available to order. There are several graphic T-shirts and three shoes. A fourth silhouette that makes an appearance in the film will supposedly follow as well.

Among the three kicks in the Deadpool & Wolverine collection, the pairs people are sure to cop right away are the two Rivalry Lows. We also like the Deadpool Adizero Electric cleats, but it pales in comparison to the themed Adidas Originals sneakers. Each flaunts the distinct color blocking of each superhero’s iconic costume with distinct cosmetic elements.

For example, the Deadpool Rivalry Low comes with a brown leather storage pouch. It contrasts the deep crimson and black colorway of the upper. Meanwhile, Wolverine’s version flaunts the familiar vibrant yellow, bold blue, and black with one adamantium claw on each of the three Adidas stripes. The heel counters these SKUs show the faces of the characters they represent.

The Deadpool & Wolverine collection is not the first venture between Adidas and Marvel Studios, which hints at more tie-ins down the line. Which of the Rivalry Lows are you getting? Both are the ideal answer so you can mix and match the pair!

Images courtesy of Adidas