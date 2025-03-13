Luxury performance brand Templa and ALLIED Feather + Down (AF+D) teamed up to design a puffer jacket that completely disappears in five years under anaerobic environments. It incorporates 800 fill power down insulation with biodegradable synthetic fibers for a more eco-conscious approach.

The design aims to help reduce the carbon footprint associated with traditional production methods by using 99% biodegradable materials. The fabrics underwent validation tests conducted by Amni Soul Eco by Solvay and CiCLO. The trimmings are from premium performance wear manufacturer Active Apparel Group (AAG).

Meanwhile, the fashion-forward performance silhouette is from Templa. This puffer jacket vanishes entirely from the earth when buried underground where there is no oxygen. A winner of the 2024 ISPO Award, the design kicks off ALLIED’s new Future Now: program with AAG and Templa, beginning with the Designing to Disappear project.

It’s part of an initiative to produce performance recyclable outerwear using biomaterials. ALLIED creative director Matthew Betcher says down is the ideal insulation to combine with biodegradable fabrics and trims. It is “supremely suited for use in any sustainability-minded apparel program” because it is “a renewable, biodegradable by-product of the food supply chain.” Likewise, down isn’t just biodegradable, but also recyclable and boasts an exceedingly low carbon footprint as a raw material.

Templa’s puffer jacket is due for release in September 2025 as part of the brand’s Fall/Winter 2025 – Edition 12 Collection. It represents the brand’s identity as a luxury outdoor performance brand that perceptively navigates the alpine and urban fashion worlds. It has waterproof capabilities and works on the mountains. But its biodegradable components turn it from a stylish puffy jacket to a sustainable garment that leaves the earth without a trace.

Image courtesy of Templa