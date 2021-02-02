To those of you who held off from any of the exceptional releases last year are in for a treat in 2021. Hublot has been treating us with a collection of luxurious timepieces that are sure to become outstanding additions to any collection. Among the models in their latest catalog, we spotted the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black. Most of the time, darker colors imbue a sinister yet stylish tone, but this one sparks joy in a cool way.

From afar, the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black appears to have a minimalist design. The moment you get to see it up close, opinions are likely to change. Hublot presents a 45 mm case in black ceramic with a mix of polished and satin-finished surfaces. Thus, it gives off a splendid sparkle depending on the angle where light hits.

Similar to the others in Hublot’s lineup, you can spot six H-shaped titanium screws on the black ceramic bezel. Beneath the anti-reflective sapphire crystal is Japanese contemporary artist’s iconic smiling flower also in black. The watchmaker reveals that there are a total of 456 black diamonds on this decorative element.

Furthermore, the 12 petals actually rotate in response to the user’s movements. This makes the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black an elegant and dynamic timepiece. Hublot’s HUB1214 UNICO Manufacture self-winding calibre provides 72 hours of reserve power. Completing the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black is a black rubber strap with stainless-steel deployant buckle clasp in the same color. This will be an exclusive production of only 200 examples.

