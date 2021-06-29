Editors Rating star

Tissot Watches for men are absolutely amazing. While they are made for women too, it seems that Tissot has had a special bond with men for much longer. It comes as no surprise to those of us who have ever owned a Tissot watch.

These watches come off as professional looking as possible, without the major expense of a company like Rolex. Each of their watches is made to last too, so you’re never going to have to worry about paying for a watch that won’t last.

Tissot are a Swiss-based company, so all of their watches are made with the infamous Swiss care behind them. For those unaware, the Swiss are legendary with the way they make a number of things. Watches are considered to be among the best things to ever come out of the Switzerland nation.

Unlike many other watch companies, Tissot has its own way to make a watch that differs from others. It’s common to see Quartz used to make watches work the way we know them for most. Yet Tissot has its own way of handling this which has also become quite popular. It is often why you’ll see Tissot watches rank so highly to people.

They still use Quartz operation in their watches. However, whenever you see “Swiss Quartz,” you should likely know it’s a Tissot engineered watch. It gets complicated to explain what Quartz is.

However, in small terms…it’s basically the way a clock moves on its own, powered by a Quartz crystal. Some watches do not need this while others do, mostly based on the design. Tissot handles its own way to do this, only utilizing Quartz when they need to.

When you literally make everything unique to your company inside all your watches, that is impressive. Yet what are the types of watches they have, you may ask? Let’s break those down!

Types Of Tissot Watches

The types of watches Tissot sells are the T-Touch, T-Classic, T-Sport, T-Gold, T-Pocket, and Heritage. Each, of course, brings something different to the table compared to the other. This can come in a variety of ways.

Usually, it has to do with the fashion of the watch itself but other times it has to do with the make of the watch. Let us explain.

The T-Touch section is a tougher made line that can last in pretty much any condition. There isn’t a touchscreen like some might assume. It mostly has to do with the fact that no matter what touches it, the watch will hold up. They are made to work in just about any environment based on how they are made, combined with the water resistance among other features.

The T-Classic has to do with the Tissot watches that made them famous. A vintage type of look without going too far in its understatement. They are an updated look combined with a past love. Some of the watches are leather as well as a mesh or stainless steel type too. Ultimately, they stand out in a crowd for sure.

The T-Sport is a line of watches made for the riggers of playing outdoors. However, they’re also made for adventures as well as hiking, cave exploration, and camping. Some of them even have team logos on them. Tissot adds a lot to these per request, so it’s well worth investing into for a personalized sporty watch. They’re very durable and will last a while.

The T-Pocket line involves your basic pocket watches from the older days. They’re truly one of a kind masterpieces in our opinion. Tissot always does well with their watches, but they take a special kind of care to make their pocket watch line. They’re made for the professional man on the go, who wants to look truly fashionable.

The T-Gold line is as it sounds. All of the watches in this line have some form of gold as part of their model. Some are complete gold while others have clock hands with a gold look, side plates, etc. Overall, this line is truly beautiful and can go with almost anything you might wear. However, we’d recommend you only use these in professional environments. Just so you know, they did not use real gold in these watches. We know, it disappointed us too. Yet they charge thousands for this line, so they may add gold eventually!

Finally, the Heritage line by Tissot is truly special. It is the only line without a “T” in front of it. This is for a good reason, as it is not made to be like any of the other watches. They offer a few different types in here too. The classic Quartz, Mechanical, and Automatic. The latter two of which are specially made by the Tissot brand. They have a classic 1940’s look to them with lovely chronographs for most.

Price Range:

The price range for Tissot watches, like so many other men’s watch brands, varies wildly. This is due to so many reasons when it comes to Tissot. However, the main reason this happens to be for Tissot is likely due to what is new or takes the most to make.

The first few types we brought up were mostly under $300. Meanwhile, the latter few were in the thousands. Some which even had gold plating, so they’re always going to be worth more when you use materials like this. With all of that being factored in, it makes total sense the prices vary.

This means you’re looking at a wild range of $50 to $3,000.

Tissot has a pretty great warranty on all of their watches. The warranty covers you for up to 2 years from the purchase date. This goes into effect when you buy the watch from the Tissot website. However, you can buy their watches at several different locations.

This means you have to go to the Tissot website and register your watch to make sure it is in line eligible for its warranty. You must do this within the first few days of your watch being bought so that Tissot will have you in their system and not assume it’s out of date if you only register when it’s broken.

You can go here to sign up when you buy a Tissot watch.