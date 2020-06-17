Let’s be honest, right from the start. For all their cool features and killer looks, diving watches, sports watches and tactical watches have their place in life. However, it’s not on your wrist when you’re suited and booted and heading out for cocktails. Many people…okay, guys, seem to think the best watch to wear when you’re out on the town or going to dinner is the flashiest, statement piece you can find. Whereas the reality is quite the opposite. You’re supposed to choose something that will fit in and complement the rest of your clothes and overall look. Not something that steals the limelight from your pressed slacks, suit jacket or that tie your mom bought you, that you love.

The ideal watch for eveningwear, therefore, is a dress watch. Now, there are plenty of dress watches on the market. Ideally, you should be looking for something that’s not particularly big (40mm seems to often be regarded as the magic measurement). It might be hard for some of you, but you really need to stay clear of anything with an obnoxiously big bezel. Remember, you’re not going diving, even if you’re fishing for Miss Right.

Think of the old mantra – less is more – and you’re on the right track. You don’t need to know the time in Mauritius (unless you’re in Mauritius, but you can always just the time appropriately when you arrive) and you don’t necessarily need a special waterproof cover that means you can see in the dark and 20,000-leagues under the sea! Does that mean you can’t wear one that’s cool and sexy? Not at all. Many dress watches tend to feature precious metals and that’s where you can add a little extravagance. To help you navigate through the many dress watches out there, we’ve kindly put a guide to some of our favorites.

Top Picks