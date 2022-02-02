For our readers who have been with us for quite some time now, you all know our fondness for a certain colorway. We actually embrace almost every type of chromatic scheme as long as the execution is tasteful. On the other hand, an all-black version of any product just looks more captivating.

Of course, when it comes to stylish timekeeping instruments, it all boils down to personal preference. Nevertheless, it seems like most watchmakers agree that an all-black motif oozes a more refined appeal that works for any occasion. Even the world’s most prestigious names in horology regularly release murdered-out models.

In fact, we have already featured a couple on our pages. Panerai gave us the Submersible S Brabus Black Ops Edition, Tudor presents the Black Bay Ceramic, OMEGA goes for the Seamaster Black Black Edition, Hublot has the Classic Fusion Takashi Murakami All Black, and finally, Jacob & Co.delivers the Bugatti Twin Turbo Furious La Montre Noire.

Moreover, as you can see, an all-black wristwatch is a must-have for any gentleman’s accessory collection. Specifically, people normally view darker tones negatively as it supposedly denotes evil, fear, and death, among others. However, the sinister shade can also imply something mysterious, elegant, formal, modern, and even luxurious.

Meanwhile, there are those who choose it for tactical applications, but most just do because it looks so damn good! Many believe that wearing a shadowy ensemble tells people you prefer the exquisite over the ordinary. Therefore, we’re here to help you pick which stealthy number fits your style. Here is our guide to the best 33 all-black watches for men.