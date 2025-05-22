Although legendary mangaka Akira Toriyama is no longer with us, his Dragon Ball series continues to entertain longtime fans and gain even more across the globe. As such, official collaborations with other prominent brands often equate to ridiculous hype and sales. Thus, it’s safe to say the latest tie-in with Crocs for the Frieza and Cell versions of the Classic Clogs will fly off the shelves.

Given the craze surrounding its first two Dragon Ball SKUs with flashy designs that pay tribute to Son Goku and Vegeta, it was only a matter of time before some iconic antagonists also got to shine. In fact, late last week, there were rumors that some retailers were already displaying the new silhouettes ahead of launch.

In most cases, breaking the street date practically disrupts the marketing campaign. Nevertheless, it just means other markets get to rock these new colorways before others do. The Frieza and Cell Classic Clogs will make a nice addition to any Dragon Ball memorabilia collection. Furthermore, these are the types of footwear ideal for summer.

You can bet plenty of fans will rock these bad boys in public as soon as they drop next week. From what we can gather on the store page, pairs will ship out on May 28, 2025. The Frieza variant sports glossy metallic purple elements against a white base. Meanwhile, the Cell Classic Clog is depicted most in speckled green with high-shine Navy Blue elements and a metallic purple decorative outline.

Both models feature the Dragon Ball Z logo on the pivoting heel straps and include five Jibbitz charms. Depending on which of the two Classic Clogs you purchase, these accessories feature Frieza and Cell in various forms.

Images courtesy of Crocs