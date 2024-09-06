Whenever watchmakers introduce a new reference that boasts remarkable durability and ingress protection, we can’t help but think of Casio’s G-SHOCK. Ever since the first model dropped in 1983, the brand has remained the face of toughness and utility. If digital timepieces are not your thing, the MR-G lineup has plenty of premium SKUs available. Our pick would be the new MRGBF1000B1A.

This fresh entry is under the FROGMAN series, which are some of the most rugged timekeeping instruments out there. As its label alludes to, these bad boys are ready for extreme scenarios and recreational activities. Although the G-SHOCK name typically involves resin and other composites, the MRGBF1000B1A boasts a full metal construction.

To be specific, the chunky 56 mm x49.7 mm x 18.6 mm case and bezel are titanium. Its screw-lock titanium case back sports the FROGMAN emblem with a press-fit, red-tinted sapphire crystal cover. According to the product page, this is not a purely aesthetic element as it’s for “improving the built-in antenna’s radio wave reception sensitivity.”

A matching titanium bracelet with a one-touch, slide-adjustable, double-lock, three-fold clasp helps users achieve the perfect fit. G-SHOCK says divers can wear the MRGBF1000B1A up to depths of 656 feet. The darker tone of the PVD coating enhances its dapper yet understated appeal. However, it also flaunts deep red accents to contrast its tonal theme.

Like the rest of its brethren in the FROGMAN catalog, the MRGBF1000B1A runs on an in-house meca-quartz caliber. The movement is extremely reliable and recharges from any light source courtesy of its Tough Solar technology. This is an elegant yet almost indestructible accessory that will last years even with minimal care.

Images courtesy of Casio/G-SHOCK