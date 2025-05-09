Now that everyone is eagerly planning out their summer escapades, Nike is also hyping up a special drop. Since most of you are likely heading for the beach, slippers, sandals, and slides are usual options. However, closed footwear is preferable for swimming and beachcombing just to be on the safe side. The new ACG Watercat in “Iron Gray” might be worth the wait.

With so many athletic apparel suppliers specializing in outdoor and rugged gear these days, many are forgetting about Nike’s All Conditions Gear lineup. Not only are these items engineered for demanding scenarios, but the designs also do not compromise style.

At a glance, the overall presentation of SKU: CZ0931-004 denotes practical functionality. Ideally, people prefer to go barefoot, yet there are plenty of hazards that can unexpectedly ruin your day. Despite how it appears, the “Iron Gray” ACG Watercat touts a highly breathable construction for quick-drying performance.

For a snug fit, the upper features loosely knit cords and a toggle lacing system for superior adjustability. These also form the pull tabs to make it easy to slip on when in a hurry. Nike lists the official colorway as Iron Gray/Anthracite-Cinnamon, but it appears tonally dark courtesy of the hue-matched stitching.

Nike and ACG branding appear on the laces, heel, tongue tag, midsole, and outsole of these kicks. Inside, you’ll find a textured footbed with perforations to efficiently drain water out of the shoes. Elsewhere, the ACG Watercat in “Iron Gray” sports hexagonal textures on the rubber outsole to enhance traction and grip in or out of the water.

