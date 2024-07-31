Oliver Cabell’s Driver Shoes are perfect for formal and casual days. They blend style and function in a sophisticated and lightweight design that you can easily wear on and off no matter the situation.

Driving doesn’t require specific footwear, but it can be a struggle to hit the breaks when you’re wearing something flat. At the end of the day, your feet and legs will feel worn out. It’s best then to invest in a pair that helps improve the experience.

Oliver Cabell’s Driver Shoes is tailored for such purpose. It features rubber outsoles that extend up to the heel so you can roll your feet on and off the brake comfortably. The soles have nubs on them that also help with the clutch, throttle, and more. The nubs are ideally positioned for grip and made not so tall that they become uncomfortable to wear.

Meanwhile, other details in these shoes speak of timeless elegance and style. The pair come in a classic loafer design for easy slip on and off with the upper made with 3oz slate or suede from Marche, Italy. The inner lining is Italian calfskin leather and the footbed contributes to the overall comfort and support these shoes bring.

Oliver Cabell’s Driver Shoes feature Italian calfskin leather wrapped over Arneflex micro foam footbed. This is breathable and anti-odor foam that allows total ventilation to keep the feet dry. It prevents fatigue thanks to its cushioning and lasts longer because of its greater rebound or easy recovery. These driving loafers are handstitched and lasted to precision in Portugal and pairs with just about any style.

Images courtesy of Oliver Cabell