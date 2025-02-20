As a professional athlete, one way to find out if you’ve made it in the scene is not only a huge salary but a lucrative endorsement deal. These range from food, beverages, fashion, and so much more. For those who play in the National Basketball Association (NBA), this usually starts with sports apparel. A great example is the Crazy 2 by Adidas.

The fact that the Three-Stripe logo is revisiting one of its most divisive silhouettes is great for sneakerheads. Hardcore collectors are likely still holding on to the 2001 release — the Adidas Kobe 2. Now that a reissue is on the cards, fans of the late Los Angeles Lakers superstar can rock these fresh bad boys and keep the original in pristine condition.

We’re no strangers to ridiculous shoe designs back in the day, but almost every major drop tends to play it safe. The usual formula you now get features a simple sleek form factor, limited colorways, and decorative elements that barely stand out. The Crazy 2, on the other hand, is nostalgia on overdrive.

What made the Kobe 2 stand out among its peers is the almost geometric outline of its upper. Sources point out that the inspiration for its distinct profile was the Audi TT Roadster. Meanwhile, the Crazy 2 is reportedly arriving in a dazzling Silver Metallic colorway. Flagged internally as SKU: JH9679, it is due to hit retailers sometime in April 2025.

Adidas endows the sneaker with a synthetic leather upper with textural and chromatic contrasts. The collar and plush inner tongue lining are black, while the toebox sports vertical grooves with the Adidas logo. Perforations appear on the panels surrounding the collar. Elsewhere, the Crazy 2 flaunts a debossed Three-Stripe emblem on the heel.

Images courtesy of Adidas