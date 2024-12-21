Thanks to watchmakers who are not afraid to push design beyond the norm, we get to see classy avant-garde timekeeping instruments. These are accessories that are out to disrupt the luxury market. It means the wealthy can now flaunt extraordinary references others won’t dare due to cost or cosmetics. URWERK unveils a fresh addition to its catalog — the UR-230 Polaris.

Since its founding in 1997, haute horlogerie has been its core mission. Fast-forward to the present and the Swiss group never ceases to impress with every release. Among the signature elements of its watches is the wandering hours(satellite) complication.

The UR-230 Polaris is the second entry in the series but is aesthetically distinct from its predecessor. Unlike the standard UR-230 Eagle, it does not come with an articulating mobile cover. Instead, users can observe and appreciate every elaborate bit of its sophisticated dial.

Furthermore, URWERK forgoes titanium, precious metals, and carbon TPT. This time, we have a 44.81 mm x 53.55 mm x 18.38 trapeze case fabricated out of a proprietary composite ceramic in white. Elsewhere, we have a black DLC-coated titanium exhibition case back with a sapphire crystal aperture.

You can tell the time by the Arabic numerals on the rotating block as its pointer sweeps along the bottom retrograde minute track. You can find the two-position winding crown at 12 o’clock of its case band. In charge of its timekeeping functions is URWERK’s UR-7.30 self-winding caliber.

The automatic movement features 50 jewels and operates at a frequency of 28,800 vph (4 Hz). Meanwhile, dual barrel mainsprings supply the UR-230 Polaris with a 48-hour power reserve. Finally, the timepiece includes a vulcanized rubber Kiska strap with a Velcro closure in white.

Images courtesy of URWERK