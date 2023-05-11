This Mother’s Day, show your gratitude and how much you love and appreciate your mothers with a unique yet practical gift: a power station. We’re not talking about just any power station but one from BLUETTI.

BLUETTI celebrates Mother’s Day with a special promotion that runs from May 6 to 18. Up for grabs are special discounts on the most sought-after solar generators from the brand, including the AC300+B300 combo, the AC500+B300s, the powerhouse EP500, the compact AC200P, and the EB3A and EB70s.

Spoil Mom with A Relaxing Outdoor Excursion

Escape from the confines of your home or office and spoil your mother for a relaxing and fun-filled day outdoors with your choice of the BLUETTI EB3A, EB70, and EB55 power stations. These are compact generators that weigh between 10 lbs. to 21.4 lbs., about the size of an average shoebox.

Despite their portable sizes, they come equipped with multiple ports to simultaneously run your electronics even under the sun. They can power several devices ranging from smartphones, cameras, laptops, mini fridges, fans, lamps, drones, and more.

Camp out under the stars, prep an al fresco movie theater or prepare your mother a special meal using these power stations. All the while, not worrying about running out of batteries on your devices and just focusing on having a memorable time with your mother. Read our review on the EB3A HERE

Empower A Road Trip With Mom

Gear up the RV and head out to the countryside or go on a multi-day road trip to scenic spots with your mom with the BLUETTI AC series such as the AC200P, AC200MAX, and AC300. These are solar generators designed for road travel and off-grid living.

Packed with more capacity and power, they come with 2,000W to 3,000W power that can easily run most RV appliances such as hair dryers, refrigerators, micro-ovens, heaters, blenders, cookers, air fryers, and more. Prepare a satisfying feast for your mother and bask in the beauty of nature as you dine by the sea, along the river, or while watching the sunset.

The BLUETTI AC200MAX or AC200P is especially useful if you need a CPAP machine to sleep soundly. Likewise, these are clean and green energy sources. Unlike archaic fuel generators, these solar generators are eco-friendly and healthier options as they do not produce noise or pollution. Check our review on the AC200P HERE

If you want more power out of your solar generator and enjoy an extended trip with your mother, then you can customize using the modular AC300 power station. This one has a capacity of 3,072Wh to 12,288Wh of power when paired with B300 batteries. When it does run out of juice, just hook it to solar panels and you’ll be amazed at its fast recovery from zero to full charge thanks to its maximum charging rate of 2,400W. Read more about the AC300+B300s HERE

Gift Her Solid Power & Great Convenience

Caring for your mother goes beyond the Mother’s Day celebration as it’s an ongoing responsibility. If you want to make your mom’s daily life at home more meaningful, comfortable, and secure, then BLUETTI has the perfect gift for your mom.

The BLUETTI AC500 and EP500 home battery systems come into play during outages. They are lifesavers because they pack high-capacity battery systems with a quick-response UPS function that takes over the house within 20 milliseconds of detecting an outage. Read our review on the AC500 HERE

The AC500 is also a modular power station that saw great success when BLUETTI launched it on Indiegogo: it raised $12 million with 5000+ backers. This machine works best paired with B300S for flexible capacity ranging from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh. That’s more than enough power to run your household for days during emergencies (calculated based on using 3KWh of electricity per day).

Runtime of AC500+B300S combo on common appliances:

360W AC fridge for 43.5 hours

700W electric oven for 22.4 hours

1800W air conditioner for about 8.7 hours

1000W coffee maker for 15.7 hours

Lastly, you have the BLUETTI EP500, which is an all-in-one solar generator built with four smooth wheels for portability. Moms can easily wheel this machine around the house and use it where she pleases: be it while hosting large garden parties or while mowing the yard. This power station has a fixed capacity of 5,100Wh and a 2,000 output which can run various appliances. Learn more about the EP500 HERE

Runtime of BLUETTI EP500 on common appliances:

1500W Electric Grill for 3 Hours

8000BTU air conditioner for about 5 to 10 hours

2000W coffee maker for 170 cups

80W TV for 45 hours

40W LED Lighting for 80 Hours

Greetings to All Great Mothers

BLUETTI would like to send warm greetings to all super moms everywhere. No matter how you spend Mother’s Day with your mom, BLUETTI’s portable power solutions can help make it a day to remember. So why wait? Start planning your Mother’s Day celebration today by saving up to $700!

