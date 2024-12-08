Wireless connectivity makes it easy to organize our gaming setup at home. It’s amusing to think that decades ago everything was hooked up by a bunch of cords. Strangely enough, players who demand precision and responsiveness still prefer wired peripherals. PowerA caters to such a crowd with the Advantage collection of controllers for the Xbox Series X/S.

First-party gamepads and accessories are great but are usually expensive. Thankfully, we have plenty of third-party brands to consider when on a budget. These days, 8BitDo is the top choice when it comes to quality and features. Nevertheless, PowerA supplies gamers with a variety of options for almost all platforms.

If you’re playing on the Xbox Series X/S or PC, the Advantage series is an excellent controller. Its ergonomic shape is comfortable to hold even during extended gaming sessions. Moreover, the button placement and offset analog joysticks match the original Xbox gamepad. However, as the name says, there are additional elements to give you an edge.

PowerA adds two mappable rear buttons on the grips, which are programmable at any time. No need to access an on-screen menu so you can swap settings on the fly. Next are the three-way trigger locks to adjust how shallow or deep the shoulder triggers need to go before they register the action. For smooth movements and aiming, the analog sticks incorporate anti-friction rings.

Never encounter latency as PowerA bundles a 10-foot USB-C cable with your Advantage controller. Experience immersive gameplay courtesy of the rumble motors which provide haptic sensations. Lastly, the 3.5 mm stereo headset jack is compatible with your Xbox headset of choice to communicate with teammates.

