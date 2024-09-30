For music playback, do you prefer earphones and headphones or speakers? The former two are ideal for a more private listening experience, but can eventually feel uncomfortable after extended use. The latter comes in all shapes and sizes, with portable models as the most popular out there. An industrial designer recently introduced a concept they call the JBL Garden Series.

The American audio hardware brand caters to both professional and casual enthusiasts. However, its lineup largely sticks with your usual Bluetooth affair. It’s either in a cylindrical factor or those that resemble boxes. Huemen’s Hoyean Kim proposes an entirely new class of speakers. As the name suggests, these are engineered to be completely weatherproof.

From what we can tell, there are two variants in the JBL Garden Series. There are the GSF (full range speakers with a ground stake base) and the GSB (subwoofers meant for in-ground installation). To ensure the units blend seamlessly with their surroundings, the color palette mostly consists of dark green, metallic brown, and black.

Additionally, the surfaces tout a matte texture to promote an understated profile. Thus, establishments such as parks, hotels, restaurants, museums, and others with plants on display will benefit from the inconspicuous sound system. Kim proposes two sizes for the JBL Garden Series. The GSF features a hinge for adjustments and a variety of mounting options.

The GSB, on the other hand, only supports above-ground or underground setups. As much as we would like to see this hit production, Huemen currently flags the JBL Garden Series as a project proposal only. Nonetheless, there are plenty of outdoor-ready speakers already in store shelves you can choose from.

Images courtesy of Huemen/Hoyean Kim