For a lot of us, summer is all about the outdoors, cookouts, swimming pools, the beach, lakes, and other wild adventures. If you prefer to stay indoors, the gaming industry has plenty to offer as well. Apart from the avalanche of AAA sequels and new IPs, new hardware is also hitting the market soon. Once again, rumors were spot on as Microsoft officially announced the ROG Xbox Ally series.

Since last year, reliable sources were already hinting at a brand new handheld gaming platform from ASUS. There was also talk of Xbox’s increasing interest in portable gaming. Little did we know that both were already co-developing the system in secret. Now that Nintendo’s Switch 2 is already out with mixed publicity, it’s a huge opportunity for the ROG Xbox Ally series to gain traction.

The surprise debut of the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X was during the Xbox Games Showcases 2025 live stream. Yes, instead of a single SKU, there appears to be two — an entry-level variant in white and a flagship in black. The form factor somewhat resembles ASUS’ standard ROG Ally units except for the grips on each side.

“Everything at Xbox starts with the player. That’s why we’ve dedicated years to reimagining how to make it easier to enjoy the games you love—wherever you are—through Xbox Play Anywhere, Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta), Remote Play, and more,” reads the press release.

If you ask us, the ROG Xbox Ally X is what we recommend to get the most out of your games. Although the official specifications are already available, the pricing and launch date are not. However, it’s supposedly hitting store shelves in time for the holidays.

Images courtesy of ASUS/Xbox