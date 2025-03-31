Among the usual stuff in the workshop, there is one useful tool most of us often overlook. Whether you’re building something from scratch, assembling a model kit, or painting figures of varying sizes, stability is crucial. A mechanical apparatus that makes this possible is a vise, yet there are caveats to consider. Meanwhile, MetMo presents an intuitive solution via its latest crowdfunding project. Check out the Fractal Vise.

Innovating A Classic

As we noted earlier, a standard vise works flawlessly when it comes to objects with geometric surfaces or those with large and regular surface areas. However, it often hits a snag with smaller items or ridiculously irregular form factors. There are some workarounds, but these have glaring limitations.

Too much tension ensures the jaws clamp on tight. Unfortunately, this tends to damage/break fragile materials or scuff/dent metals, composites, and plastics. MetMo, on the other hand, developed the Fractal Vise for unparalleled versatility, portability, and affordability.

Based on the quality and functionality of the company’s products we previously featured, this will easily become a favorite among hobbyists and DIY enthusiasts. It’s aptly billed as “a forgotten relic reimagined for the modern day, bringing an icon of engineering into the 21st century.”

Technical Details Of The Fractal Vise

There are two SKUs of the Fractal Vise. The “Short Jaws” variant measures 56.5mm (2.2″) x 38mm (1.5″) x 44mm (1.73″) and weighs 395 grams (black)/630 grams (silver). Next up is the Long Jaws type, which has the dimensions 140mm (5.5″) x 38mm (1.5″) x 44mm (1.73″) and tips the scales at 485 grams (black)/722 grams (silver).

The black version is fabricated out of 7075-T651 hard anodized aerospace-grade aluminum, high tensile brass, 316 stainless steel, 304 stainless steel, and martensitic stainless steel. As for the silver, it is comprised of 316 stainless steel, 304 stainless steel, high tensile brass, and martensitic stainless steel. Both include a grippy silicone rubber foot.

MetMo intends to deliver a heavy-duty product you can rely on. As such, tests purportedly show the Fractal Vise withstands extreme forces and remains fully functional afterward. If you’re wondering, its mechanism can exert a maximum torque of approximately 3,000 Nm (2,213 lb-ft) and likewise generate a staggering clamping force of around 1,965 PSI.

Premium Craftsmanship And Modularity

If there’s one consistent characteristic we can expect from MetMo’s creations, it’s precision engineering and machining. Coupled with its use of top-shelf components, the Fractal Vise will last almost a lifetime with proper maintenance. You won’t find any plastic parts here — only metals such as aluminum, brass, and stainless steel.

Take your pick between two sizes: 32 mm and 82 mm. Each is available in black or silver colorways. We also like the intricate knurling on the adjuster and the detachable tommy bar. These are not purely cosmetic, as the etched pattern enhances grip for minute adjustments.

Unlike the parallel jaws of a standard vise, MetMo leverages six independently moving semicircular jaws, which are also mounted on reversible modules. For larger objects, it’s also possible to bolt multiple units in sequence to accommodate the length.

Furthermore, the Fractal Vise remains fully functional as a freestanding tool, clamped to a table/desk/workstation, retrofitted to an existing vise, attached to the Desktop Workstation, or in various angles via the Ball Joint mount. Talk about exceptional flexibility!

Our Takeaway

Even at a glance, we can already see the benefits this bad boy brings to the table. Dubbed the “the world’s first miniature fractal vise,” this tool will greatly appeal to fans of the Warhammer franchise. Painting your collection of minis should be significantly more enjoyable with a stable base holding it in place. Overall, the Fractal Vise is extremely adaptable to whatever task you have in mind. It just goes to show MetMo certainly understands its target market.

Back This Project Now!

About MetMo

MetMo creates a range of tools and fidget toys – all highly overengineered. What we make is designed to last a lifetime with the peak of engineering in mind. All of our MetMo creations have come through successful Kickstarter campaigns, with our MetMo Driver raising over £1 million. Our most recent product, the MetMo Piston was our first to launch direct to store and has already sold thousands of units.