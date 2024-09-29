SD cards and USB sticks have become integral parts of our lives in terms of data storage. It helps free up memory from our PC or laptop and are convenient to carry around because of their small size. But their size can also pose a problem and if not careful, they can easily get lost or misplaced. Design studio CLAIRE + LÉA offers a unique approach to solve this problem with the Saint Antoine USB Key.

Unlike the rectangular USB sticks, this one comes in a unique branch-like shape specifically designed to make it easy to sandwich between the keyboard keys. The “branches” also secures the device to the keypad so it doesn’t slip out.

Meanwhile, the super thin size of the Saint Antoine USB Key allows it to lie flat to prevent any breakage. When used on a laptop, you can close the laptop lid with peace of mind knowing that there won’t be any damage to the screen or to the USB stick itself.

CLAIRE + LÉA also gave this device a vibrant red hue to make it stand out against its black and metal backdrop. This way, you can easily spot and pick it up when needed. The only problem here would be the lack of protection or the absence of a metal shield to protect the USB connectors. This could lead to fast accumulation of dust or scratches.

Likewise, it would be inconvenient to have to keep removing the flash drive whenever you use the keyboard. Having it sticking between the keys can affect the typing experience. Design wise, the Saint Antoine USB Key is attractive and unique but may not be practically functional.

Images courtesy of CLAIRE + LÉA