Stock up on power essentials and avail yourself of one or two of the amazing offerings during the BLUETTI Easter Campaign where you get great discounts on power stations, solar panels, battery systems, and more. The campaign is in full swing as of April 6 and there are loads of options to choose from the modular AC300 power station to the portable AC200MAX and more.

Kicking off the Easter Sale is the AC300, BLUETTI’s first 100% modular generator that boasts a flexible power capacity of up to 12,288Wh when paired with B300 expansion batteries. Get power on the go by adding a 3,000W PSW inverter that meets most power needs for RV trips, DIY woodworking, and outdoor gardening, to name some.

During the campaign, just add $99 to any purchase of the AC300 & B300 combo and you get yourself a brand-new folding trolley, which would come in handy when transporting the AC300, or add $599 to get a PV350 solar panel and $699 a PV420 solar panel. Check our review of the AC300 HERE.

Runtime for the AC300+B300 combo:

Device Output Power (W) Runtime (H) Microwave 1000 2.6 Refrigerator 700 3.7 Washing Machine 500 5.2 CPAP 40 65+

*For reference ONLY.

Versatile Solar System For Every Need

Aside from the AC300, the BLUETTI Easter Campaign also includes another solar generator, the AC500. Launched in 2022, this portable power solution is expandable from 3,072Wh to 18,432Wh when paired with its partner B300s battery systems (3,072Wh per pack).

Equipped with the latest LiFePO4 battery cell for secure operation and prolonged lifespan, AC500 features over 3500 life cycles before reaching 80% original capacity. For a quick battery boost, simply plug into AC outlets and solar panels simultaneously for a max 8,000 input rate. This gets the battery from 0 to 80% SOC within just ONE HOUR!

The AC500 also comes with a UPS function that ensures you still have power running at home even during an outage or blackout. This way you stay connected and comfortable and continue to have your household machines running. Just add $399 to any AC500 + B300S order to get a PV350 solar panel. Read our review of the AC500 HERE.

Pint-sized Dimension, Out-sized Capability

The BLUETTI Easter Campaign is also bringing the BLUETTI EB3A to entry-level users. Its compact size makes it a great option to bring to outdoor activities and its impressive capability offers unlimited solar energy easily when plugged into the BLUETTI PV120 or PV200 solar panels.

Moreover, its 268Wh capacity, 600W output power, and versatile outputs mean you can use it on different electronics. You can power up numerous devices in one go and on the go for hours. These include mini refrigerators, cameras, laptops, cookers, and more.

The EB3A also supports up to 430W dual charging via AC and PV, so you get the battery juiced up from 0 to 80% within 30 minutes, and 45 minutes for a full charge. Adding to its portability is the convenient handle for grab-and-go mobile power whenever and wherever you need power. Get the EB3A power station for only $209 with a coupon code – Eastereb3a during BLUETTI’s Easter Sale. Learn more about the EB3A HERE.

Reliable Mobile Power Source At Any Time

Long loved by a large number of outdoor enthusiasts, the BLUETTI EB55 and EB70S are also up for sale during the BLUETTI Easter Campaign. These portable power stations feature 700W and 800W continuous output, respectively, and they are both widely used with solar panels as a solar system in various outdoor scenarios: road trips, camping, picnic, fishing, etc. These generators are made more affordable than most competitors in the market with the EB70S at a sale price of $519 when used with the coupon code Eastereb70s.

Complete Off-grid Lifestyle

The BLUETTI AC200MAX, being one of the most popular power stations throughout the BLUETTI store, is a great option for those looking for a budget-saving solution to access energy storage batteries indoors or outdoor. Its power capacity is expandable when used with B230 battery packs.

Moreover, this power station works with the innovative BLUETTI App for easy real-time control and monitoring through WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity. For AC200MAX orders during this Easter Sale, customers will have the option to add $299 for a PV200, $599 for PV350, or $699 for PV420. Check our review of the AC200MAX HERE.

The BLUETTI Easter Campaign also includes the AC200P, a flagship model that has won a large group of backers since its launch. It comes with a 2000Wh capacity and 2000W continuous power for versatile applications. It’s also stackable with B230 or B300 expansion batteries to expand the output power and give you your first step toward energy self-sufficiency. A FREE cable – P090D to xt90 is also included in the AC200P+B300 orders. Read more about the AC200P HERE.

The Easter Sale also brings discounts to BLUETTI’s solar panels including the PV120, PV200, PV350, and PV420. They use monocrystalline solar cells and multi-layered ETFE to ensure better light transmittance, higher efficiency, and longer lifespan. Thanks to the 23.4% conversion rate of these solar panels, the energy storage systems can sip power from the sun at high speed and run most electronics for hours on end. Customers can enjoy a 7% discount when buying two solar panels and 10% for three.

