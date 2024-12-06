Coding was extremely challenging back in the day, but advanced teaching techniques and online how-to guides are making it easier for everyone. Professionals undoubtedly have an advantage, but if you plan to practice, Petoi has a cool toy for you to mess around with. Meet the Bittle X — an open source, robotics kit.

Like its predecessor, the Bittle, this small-form robot dog will still evoke memories of Boston Dynamics’ Big Dog prototype. Although they eventually released a commercial model called Spot, it’s the quadrupedal nightmare fuel that still haunts most of us. Hopefully, we can get over it with the help of the Bittle X.

Petoi is selling this robot dog as a Pre-Assembled SKU — ideal for users who want to get right down to business. Our pick would be the Construction package so we can build our robo canine from scratch. Another awesome aspect of this version is the voice control capabilities.

STEM and robotics enthusiasts will have plenty of fun as they learn the intricacies of its programming. The Bittle X supports software such as OpenCat Python, Arduino IDE, and the in-house Petoi Coding Blocks. For out-of-the-box shenanigans, buyers can just download the desktop and mobile companion app.

However, the allure here is to fully customize your robot pooch’s capabilities. As standard, the Bittle X features a rechargeable battery, nine servo motors, and a BiBoard ESP32 microcontroller. According to Petoi, the latter touts Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi connectivity, and voice controls. Mix and match various optional accessories to expand its capabilities.

Images courtesy Petoi