Even when you already own a desktop workstation, it’s advantageous to also grab a laptop for a bit of portability. Unless the specifications you need are for gaming/content creation, there are plenty of slim and sleek models to choose from. Unfortunately, a common caveat with svelte notebooks is limited ports. Thankfully, an easy fix is within reach like the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma.

As one of the world’s leading computer and gaming hardware/accessory brands, Razer is easily recognized by its logo. Another feature that many consider a signature of the company is the integration of RBG lighting into almost every product in its catalog. Like it says in the name, this versatile connectivity hub also supports the fancy aesthetic functionality.

Not everyone wants a light show, given it can be distracting. Hence, Razer also offers the Mercury White variant. Full compatibility with macOS makes the latter an ideal option to match the Apple’s minimalist metallic theme. Anyway, the Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma delivers a premium experience with its stealthy black aluminum chassis.

It measures 7.48″ x 2.93″ x 1.06″ and weighs around 0.75 lbs. The package includes a 2.62-foot Thunderbolt 4 and a 135W power adapter. As for the ports, we have 4x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), 3x UBS-A (3.2 Gen 2), a Gigabit Ethernet, a 3.5 mm headphone/microphone combo, and an SD card reader (UHS-II).

Razer says the Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma supports two 4K 60Hz displays for Intel-based Mac, while M1-based Mac systems can only handle a single 4K 60 Hz display. “With 16.8 million colors, countless patterns, dynamic in-game lighting effects—experience full RGB customization and deeper immersion with the world’s largest lighting ecosystem for gaming devices,” reads the product page.

Images courtesy of RAZER