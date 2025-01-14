When iRobot introduced the Roomba in 2002, it went on to become the de facto household name for robot vacuum cleaners. Still, when a company starts to just sit on its laurels, it becomes an opportunity for competitors to surpass them. These days, Roborock is frequently making headlines for its innovations. At the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show, it debuted the Saros Z70.

CES 2025 was a blast for the tech industry and the people who are eager to become early adopters. The trade expo is the ideal platform to introduce concepts and hype up incoming products for this year or the next. If you’re in dire need of a household helper that cleans your floors with a useful extra function, the new model is set to launch this month.

A quick glance does not reveal a lot about the Saros Z70. However, you’ll notice the top features a transparent panel covering a compact compartment. It’s easy to assume this is where some of its sensors are, but Roborock tells us it’s not. Instead, this bad boy ships with a five-axis mechanical arm to enhance cleanup.

The OmniGrip system can move objects for full floor coverage. After the initial session, the machine returns to the items it has successfully identified. It then deploys the Omnigrip to move these out of the way and vacuum/mop the spot. Furthermore, users can tweak the Saros Z70 to perform designated actions based on the stuff it recognizes.

Tangled hair or fur requires regular brush maintenance, but the FlexiArm Riser side brush and FreeFlow main brush reduce the need for it. With a suction power of around 22,000 Pa, all types of debris never become an issue. Pair your Saros Z70 with the Multifunctional Dock 4.0 for a truly hands-free experience of up to seven weeks.

Images courtesy of Roborock