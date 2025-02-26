It’s always best to keep track of our belongings and keep them safe when traveling. Idle hands and green-eyed monsters are lurking everywhere and biding their time to take the opportunity to steal your things. Hence, smart tags were developed to prevent such incidents just like what the Knog Scout Travel does.

This luggage tracker works only on iOS or Apple’s FindMy network using a companion app where you can easily set up and operate the device. It offers powerful tracking capabilities by pinpointing your belongings’ location with remarkable accuracy. It also has Bluetooth and NFC connectivity to make location tracking and information sharing smooth and easy 24/7.

The Knog Scout Travel ensures your travels are worry-free by allowing you to share contact information via a scannable QR code, making it easy to identify your belongings. Meanwhile, the NFC technology seamlessly integrates with Apple’s Find My network to provide real-time updates on your luggage’s location.

Best of all, its motion-sensitive alarm blasts out an 85dB alarm to deter theft. When this happens, the device immediately sends a notification to your iPhone when it’s within Bluetooth range. This luggage tracker is designed for outdoor use with its durable and water-resistant construction.

The Knog Scout Travel boasts a battery life spanning two to four months. It sends an alert to your phone when the battery is low and is conveniently USB-C rechargeable. Design-wise, it blends seamlessly into your suitcase while doing its job. It even comes in various colors for personalization. So whether you’re visiting a new city or navigating a busy airport, this tracker keeps your essentials safe and within easy reach, ensuring smooth and worry-free travel.

Images courtesy of Knog