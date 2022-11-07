Following its launch at Germany’s IFA 2022 in September and a successful Indiegogo funding of $11 million, the BLUETTI AC500 and its B300 battery expansion pack are finally heading to the official BLUETTI store and Amazon. It hits shelves on Nov. 25, just in time before the Christmas festivities so you’re all prepped for any unexpected blackouts or power interruptions.

This power station packs upgrades that “sets itself at the forefront of the solar generator market.” It boasts reliable and durable high-performance power with several charging ports to cater to all your electric needs.

Modular Power Station with Efficient UPS System

Like the AC300, the BLUETTI AC500 does not come with its own battery as such it relies on the B300 or B300s battery modules. It is essentially an upgrade of the AC300 and boasts an efficient built-in UPS System that you’ll never notice any power interruption. It detects power loss in as fast as 20 milliseconds and takes over 99% of your power needs to guarantee an uninterrupted power supply 24/7.

This highly advanced solar generator comes with a 5,000W pure sine wave inverter (10,000W surge) so it can support most big and small home appliances with ease including the microwave, heater, refrigerator, washing machine, and more.

The BLUETTI AC500 packs high-performance features that help you get the most out of your electricity needs. It can handle six B300s battery packs for a total capacity of 18,432Wh. If you want to jack up the power even further, you can connect two AC500 power stations using BLUETTI’s Fusion Box Pro for a whopping 240V/6,000W output and 36,864Wh capacity. That’s more than enough power to run your household essentials for days or weeks. Read our review on the AC300 and B300 battery pack HERE

Versatile Indoor/Outdoor Power Center

The BLUETTI AC500 packs 16 output ports that support multiple and simultaneous charging for your big and small home essentials. The vast number of ports also ensures easy recharging. You can choose from the nine available recharging ways either through AC, lead-acid battery, solar panels, dual, or triple charging methods.

You can save on charging time and get the battery from 0 to 100% in just 1.2 hours when you charge the AC500 with two B300S using AC and PV simultaneously for 8,000W max input. This power station is also off-grid ready as it comes with a built-in MPPT solar inverter that allows a max of 3000W solar input. It takes roughly 2.5 hours to get the AC500 with two B300s from 0% to 80% battery with prime sunshine available. Meanwhile, charging this mean machine using a 5,000W AC takes 1.7 hours.

All-Season Power House

Getting a solar generator running in cold temperatures can be challenging as you have to warm it up first. But the BLUETTI AC500 boasts an intelligent self-heating capability that warms up the machine for use immediately even in temperatures as low as -20℃. No need to kickstart it, literally. This advanced feature essentially makes this power station fully functional even during winter.

Not to mention, it packs advanced features that ensure you have backup power running all year round. The BLUETTI AC500 uses a LiFePO4 battery for long-term durability so it can last for over a decade. The battery also provides 3,500+ charging cycles to 80% of its original capacity.

It even adapts a wireless monitoring system for ease of user experience through the BLUETTI App. The app lets you control and monitor the power consumption, check the operation status, and process on-the-air (OTA) firmware update via Wi-Fi anytime.

Lastly, the BLUETTI AC500 is convenient to haul around, it being a modular power station. It is reasonably on the hefty side at 30kg but is at a compact size given its many features at 20.5” × 12.8” × 14.1”.

The BLUETTI AC500 gives you more reason to take the fun outdoors and to keep the fun going even during blackouts. Its reliable 24/7 UPS System, multiple versatile ports, and durable LiFePO4 battery system make this power station a highly commendable solid power center for your home.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.com/