Since late December last year, there has been a buildup of excitement over the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The event has officially opened its doors, and tech pundits from the world over are eager to see what’s in store. Hisense wastes no time and brings out the big guns with two dazzling large-format panels: The 116UX and 136MX.

The numbers may seem arbitrary at first glance, but officially denote just how big these bad boys are. Samsung and Sony garnered most of the publicity a couple of years back with their respective colossal displays. However, many found it too cost-prohibitive for the average user. Nevertheless, Hisense has yet to reveal the pricing for its new TVs.

Starting with the 116UX, we’re looking at a 116″ display using Mini LED technology with RGB Local Dimming. Color improvements are from the lens clusters packing blue, red, and green LEDS instead of filters. This model boasts a brightness level of around 10,000 nits and a color accuracy of about 97% of the BT.2020. Viewers will also notice little to no blooming.

Next is the somewhat gargantuan 136MX, which is also the Chinese manufacturer’s first MicroLED unit. Reports tell us the panel holds over 24 million tiny LEDs — enough for each pixel to tout its set of red, green, and blue subsidiary LEDs. Brightness is likewise indicated to reach approximately 10,000 nits.

Reflections shouldn’t be a nuisance courtesy of the black nanocrystal coating. Hisense is shipping these with its Hi-View AI Engine X for real-time picture and color adjustments. Although the audio output of the 116UX and 136MX is more than adequate, the HT Saturn Wireless Home Theater should boost acoustics to more immersive levels.

Images courtesy of Hisense