College is an exciting phase in life as you’re fresh out of school and have more time at hand to explore and understand yourself. Students tend to get into a mode where they like to redefine their personalities while discovering new hobbies, passions, and interests.

As you now have the chance to dress up as you please, a few tips can help you go a long way in making that lasting impression among your peers.

Opt for classics

One can never go wrong with classics and when it comes to men’s outfits, the most famous would be round tees, denim, and a casual cap. Most college days are filled with back-to-back classes so it is important to feel comfortable in what you’re wearing. Add a couple of sneakers to your collection and you’re all set to rock the classic and minimalistic look at college.

As a student, you may face a tight budget when shopping for these fashion items. Opt for providing services in your free time to earn extra bucks. If you’re good at writing, you can consider handling projects and help develop writing skills for children in schools.

Invest in athleisure

Athleisure wear has fast become famous among young men and there are ample reasons for it. Apparel like joggers, t-shirts and hoodies are a hit among men for a simple reason. These are comfortable, stylish and easy to maintain. Many celebrities are even seen sporting the look at airports and casual events.

The men’s fashion category draws influences from comfort and style. Still, if comfort is what speaks to you, then invest in some cool hoodies, caps, and aviators to sport a casual yet trendy style to college every day.

Formal wear

Men look their polished best in good suits. A crisp formal shirt paired with straight-cut pants is undeniably the most preferred look on men. Stock up on some semi-formal shirts and trousers for the assignment and presentation days at college. Keep a lookout for the trends that dominate the fashion scene and add a piece or two each time you notice a shift in trend.

Mix and match is your go-to strategy for good formal wear. Choose from the best range of colors and avoid sticking just to the basics. Think of colors like pink, grey, lime and pastels if you are looking for a fresh and fashionable change for your existing wardrobe.

Leather jackets for the winters

Colder seasons call for suave leather jackets and there is no way that you can wrong with a tan or black piece. It not only helps keep you warm but is also high on the fashion quotient. If you like to be called the trendy guy at college, then these jackets are a staple item that belongs in your closet.

Invest in a good quality leather jacket and it’s good to last you for a few winters. This winterwear is another classic item that you can seldom go wrong with. Pair your favorite jacket with denims or joggers.

Sweaters and cardigans

Adding to your collection of winter wear, the next fashionable items are sweaters and cardigans. These are the perfect choice for the days when you want to go for simplicity but not having to compromise on your style.

Again, an idea to make these look uber cool is selecting the right fit for your body and choosing from the nicer range of colors. Sweaters and cardigans offer that perfect dose of youthful exuberance and also help strike a good impression among your peers, teachers and college professors.

Conclusion

In college, students have the chance to dress up as they want. So trying many different clothes and combinations are your best option. Try to mix and match different styles and outfits to up your fashion game throughout the years in college. Focus on creating your personal style. Furthermore, it is a lot of fun creating a unique style that stands out and brings out your best self!