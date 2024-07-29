For watches, what colors do you usually go for? Metallic tones and darker hues are typically easier to pair with any outfit, but it doesn’t mean bold vibrant shades have no place in your rotation. If you like blue, TAG Heuer might have something fancy in its catalog. This is the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Blue Panda.

Reference CBS5013.EB0375 is an elegant timepiece with a 42 mm x 22.1 mm steel case. To ensure it sparkles on your wrist, the watchmaker applies polished and satin finishes to its metal components. Meanwhile, hints of blue contrast with the silver and white elements of this exclusive release.

According to TAG Heuer, they’re only building 50 examples. In fact, the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Blue Panda ships with a LIMITED EDITION and XX/50 engraving denoting its special status on the case back. Furthermore, the exhibition window provides a clear view of the rotor.

Also visible via the aperture is the rest of the TH20-09 self-winding movement. This 33-jewel automatic caliber governs the hours, minutes, tourbillon, and sub-register functions. It touts a 28,800 vph (4Hz) frequency and a 65-hour power reserve.

Next up is the dial with a minute track in blue with white indices on its flange and applied baton hour markers. TAG Heuer positions the two snailed blue sub-dials at 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock. It’s this placement that earns it the Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Blue Panda moniker.

The right flank of the case band features two pushers and a crown with the TAG Heuer emblem on top. Each Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon Blue Panda is paired with a blue leather rally strap with a steel push-button folding clasp closure. Flaunt your love for motorsport with this stylish wrist accessory.

