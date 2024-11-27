There is no question Casio’s G-SHOCK manufactures some of the toughest timepieces known to man. These bad boys undergo multiple grueling trials that guarantee their exceptional durability. Everybody knows mechanical components are prone to damage in certain scenarios. Hence, the Japanese watchmaker is eager to introduce the GD010 as its next-generation icon.

It’s too early to call it given the vast G-SHOCK catalog. We can’t really declare one model as the ultimate flagship since every series caters to the varying needs of its users. However, we can safely say this reference seems like a no-nonsense accessory ready for whatever adventures the wearer has in mind.

To start us off, we have a snippet from the GD010 product page. It reads, “Available in a selection of black-based workstyle color schemes for a cool design that moves with ease from casual settings to work situations.” It’s back to basics here with a chunky 54.9 mm x 51.9 mm x 16.1 mm case/bezel.

G-SHOCK uses bio-based carbon and bio-based resin for sustainability with a stainless steel case back. The GD010 boasts a water resistance rating of 20 bar — an assurance of top-notch ingress protection. A mineral glass lens covers the digital display. There are three colorways to choose from: Black, Green, and Orange.

As an extremely rugged entry-level timekeeping instrument, there are some features that did not make the cut. G-SHOCK omits the solar recharging technology of its premium options. Nevertheless, the GD010 runs on a high-capacity CR2025 button-cell battery with a remarkable 10-year lifespan. Finally, a white LED Super Illuminator backlight ensures readability in the dark.

