If cycling seems a little too expensive to get into, you can always choose to run instead. Although bikes are insanely popular right now, it doesn’t mean running is no longer a trend. In contrast to the two-wheelers, anyone with a solid pair of shoes and motivation can easily join in. For a dose of style with eye protection, check out the SATISFY x Oakley Plantaris.

The American performance eyewear group is renowned for the radical designs of its sunglasses and prescription frames. Its lineup may appear average when it comes to the more contemporary options, but some SKUs push the envelope beyond what many deem fashionable. It’s this rebellious approach that delivers the avant-garde.

Thankfully, this take of the Plantaris is by no means odd, yet the silhouette supposedly takes aesthetic cues from organic shapes. Nature is a muse with blueprints not many can easily grasp, but many believe Oakley is an exception. Meanwhile, its partnership with French running apparel provider SATISFY endows the shades with a matte black finish.

Cosmetics aside, we have an O Matter frame, which is lightweight but extremely durable. To dial in the most ergonomic fit for every user, the silicone-wrapped rear temples are adjustable and bolstered by a titanium wire core. For additional shielding against the sun’s damaging rays, a removable nose cone ships with the Plantaris.

Another cool feature is the Switchlock technology — an intuitive hinge system that makes it easy to swap out lenses. Your SATISFY x Oakley Plantaris already comes with the Prizm Lens for outstanding contrast, color, and superior performance to “filter out 100% of UVA & UVB light up to 400 nm.”

