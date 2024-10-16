Vollebak gave us the Planet Earth Shirt in 2018. Now, the team behind the All Metal Jacket and other futuristic apparel has brought out the Planet Earth Suit. Built tough to handle daily use and abuse, it’s the perfect layer for when you want to look and feel good without breaking into a sweat or getting chilled to your bones.

This modern jacket boasts high performance materials in a lightweight design. It offers four way stretch so you can still move with ease and features minimalist technical details for a sleek profile. It’s a suit but is highly elastic and breathable so you feel comfortable wearing it day in and day out.

Moreover, Vollebak’s Planet Earth Suit can withstand the elements. It is water repellant, abrasion resistant, and anti-bacterial thanks to a zinc-based tech embedded in its silk-like fabric. Combining nylon and elastane gives this jacket its strength and stretch and renders an amazingly fine single yarn in the same thickness of silk.

Super fine cotton base is also in the mix for softness and breathability. With all three fibers combined, you get an abrasion resistant jacket for enhanced durability. Meanwhile, the addition of the antibacterial tech keeps you smelling fresh as it combats odor-causing bacteria from sweat.

Aside from tis technical aspects, Vollebak’s Planet Earth Suit also offers versatile functionality. It can be worn two ways: blazer or stand collar jacket. Fasten any off the three lower center buttons for blazer style or get a high collar by buttoning the jacket up to the neck using the two extra buttons concealed behind the lapels. It also has four stealth pockets seamlessly integrated into the design.

Images courtesy of Vollebak