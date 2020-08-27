If there’s one piece of clothing that most men, no matter what their individual style or taste is, has in their wardrobe, it’s a hoodie. Hoodies are the ultimate answer to the question ‘what should I wear today without looking like I’m trying too hard, but without looking like I don’t wash my pits’. They simultaneously make you look like the coolest cat on the block, without looking like you’re trying too hard to impress.

What’s more, they’re popular because they’re incredibly versatile. With a few notable exceptions (it’s not okay to pair a hoodie with a suit, unless you’re going from a 10K run to a board meeting, and if you’re doing that, what the hell went wrong with your scheduling?), hoodies work with everything. Great for working out in, because they’re normally designed to be breathable with materials that don’t let you sweat too profusely. Or at least sweat more than normally. But, they’re also great for going about your daily life.

So, if you’re in the market for a new hoodie or two, or buying for that special guy in your life, or you know, your roommate and want to get him something that won’t end up on eBay the same day you give it to him, you need Men’s Gear. You also need this, our gift guide to the best men’s hoodies. To help with your decision-making, we’ve also included a handy little buying guide at the end. Enjoy!

Top Picks