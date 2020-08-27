BEST HOODIES
Kicking off our gift guide to men’s hoodies in fine fashion we have this lightweight offering from the Amazon brand Goodthreads. A pullover style t-shirt hoodie, it’s made from 100% cotton, with a drawstring and a kangaroo pocket. The slub cotton used to make this relaxed and laidback hoodie gives it a distressed and tactile look and feel. Available in a wide range of sizes and colors, this is a great affordable option that would suit those early morning runs (you know the ones you plan but never seem to make it out for before work!) or just chilling.
- Material Cotton 100%
- Type Pullover
Next in our guide is the cool pullover hoodie from Under Armor. Known for their stylish, practical and attractive sportswear and sports casual garments, this hoodie, made from stretchy, breathable and light polyester has a very athletic look to it. The ribbed hem and cuffs are a nice finish along with the snorkel-like neckline. Aa simple drawstring makes it easy to adjust. In addition, the soft interior layer helps to trap the heat to help keep you comfortable and warm, even when the temperature is lower than you’d prefer. Kangaroo pouch pockets and the iconic Under Armor emblem finish this hoodie off in style.
- Material Polyester 100%
- Type Pullover
The North Face is a brand known for producing high quality outdoors garments and this half-dome pullover hoody is just another example of their expertise. It’s made with a cotton-polyester blend and features the obligatory kangaroo pouch pocket for your hands to rest in. The North Face logo is on full display across the chest. This, we must admit, is a bit more expensive than others, but as with anything from The North Face, it’s the quality you’re paying for more than just the brand itself.
- Material Cotton 53%, Polyester 47%
- Type Pullover
Another reliably high-quality sports and casual wear clothes brand, Lacoste are responsible for this subtle, but exceptionally cool hoodie. The waffle-knit utilized throughout the garment gives it a nice bit of texture. While the ribbed hem and cuffs help to give it some definition that ensures it always sits on your body well. Compared to others in our guide, Lacoste have opted for a more simplistic logo featuring the Lacoste croc embroidered onto the chest pocket.
- Material Cotton 89%, Polyamide 11%
- Style Pullover
Flag & Anthem are a brand known for taking those everyday essentials, in this case the humble hoodie, and giving them a youthful and contemporary look and feel. This long-sleeved pullover hoodie more than meets those expectations. Made from 100% cotton with a striped-neck tape trim that the company are known for and a simple tag at the bottom left of the sweater, this is a comfortable thing indeed. It features the smart 3-button Henley-style front placket and adjustable drawstrings to get the fit you desire.
- Material Cotton 100%
- Style Pullover
Scotch & Soda are a renowned fashion retailer from The Netherlands that have been in business since 1985. Although they were rebranded and relaunched in 2001, and that’s the brand this hoodie is more representative of. The pullover-style garment is made from a blend of cotton and polyester and has a mélange look that gives it a real multicolored look. The rib-knitted finish along the hem and cuffs in a slightly different hue gives its shape some attractive definition.
- Material Cotton 75%, Polyester 25%
- Style Pullover
If our choices have been too subtle for your tastes, then you’ll probably fall head over heels for the next option from Superdry. The Superdry Sport is loud, proud and sexy! It’s got the front kangaroo pocket, a drawstring hood, an attractive stripe detail along the sleeves, ribbed hem and cuff. Impeccably made, this most certainly is. Wait, did we mention that it also has the Superdry Sport logo emblazoned across the front. It’s slightly too big to fit in its entirety, so the ‘t’ is left on the back.
- Material Cotton 76%, Polyester 24%
- Style Pullover
O’Neill, as you probably know, are popular among the surfing community for their surfboards and associated accessories and clothing. The Ringside Hydro Power hoodie is one that we came across while researching this guide and knew it was going to make the cut. Made from 100% polyester with ribbed cuffs and hem, this has a classic fit that’ll make any of you instantly look like you’ve just come back from the beach. Even if you’re one of those weird hydrophobias!
- Material Polyester 100%
- Style Pullover
Oakley is a brand that make it clear they don’t create their products for just anyone – Oakley clothes are meant to be worn by the brave, by the people who deft ordinary style conventions. Is that you? If yes, you’ll love the F-14 Factory Pilot hoodie. Rather than being a pullover-style, this has a zip-up closure that provides you with a snugger fit. It zips all the way up and has a higher neckline that becomes part of the hoodie, with drawstrings that help to bring everything down around your head and face.
- Material Cotton 76%, Polyester 24%
- Style Zip-up
Neff Headwear started, unsurprisingly given the name, by producing stylish and trendy headgear including beanies and other hats. Since they moved into other areas too, they’ve brought that unique style and sophistication with them. Made from 100% high-quality cotton, we really love the coloring on this hoodie. What starts as a darker green gradually fades into a slightly different tone to give it a real worn and used feel. Pull this baby on and you’re good to go!
- Material Cotton 100%
- Style Pullover
Looking and feeling cool is what this fleece-knit hoodie is all about. From GUESS, who know a thing or two about creating laidback garments and accessories for guys like us, it has the ribbed trims on the cuffs and hem, the drawstring to adjust the hoodie and the large and comfortable pouch pocket. Finished with the debossed GUESS logo, you just slip this over your head and you’re one cool customer!
- Material Cotton 86%, Polyester 14%
- Style Pullover
If the lightweight numbers we’ve featured so far aren’t quite what you need, this midweight hoodie from Carhartt will give you a bit more substance for your money, without weighing you down. It’s made from a 10-5-ounce 50-50 blend of polyester and cotton, so there’s no question about its quality. Spandex has been used to good effect for extra stretch and flexibility in the ribbed waistband and cuffs, while the pouch-style pocket is large enough to fit your hands, unless you’re Hellboy, of course! To give it a more striking look than the average hoodie, the Carhartt name logo is featured on the sleeve while the simple the simple and small insignia is on the pocket.
- Material Cotton 50%, Polyester 50%
- Style Pullover
The second hoodie in our guide from Goodthreads is this awesome zipper-style item that has a very classic look and feel that’ll go with just about any clothes you pair it with. To break up the amount of cotton-polyester used in this, there’s some nice metallic detailing in the slots in the hood where the adjustable drawstring has been inserted and the slick and subtle pouch is a great place to keep your hands warm when the temperature is not on your side. The whole thing, in fact, has been built for comfort, as the elasticated cuffs help to keep the heat in your arms and prevent the cool air slipping up them.
- Material Cotton 90%. Polyester 10%
- Style Zip-up
We love the way the raglan-style sleeves look on this next hoodie. That is, they’re made in one piece that continues up the length of the sweater to the neckline. It helps to give an attractive profile and makes for a comfortable wear when on. Rukah, that’s right dude, that’s how it’s pronounced, have clearly put a lot of effort into making this look as different as possible from the vast array of hoodies that all look the same out there. As it’s a pullover-style garment, there’s no fuss when you need to put it on and the attractive, yet small enough that it’s incredibly subtle RVCA logo gives elevates it from being too plain.
- Material Polyester 90%, Cotton 10%
- Style Pullover
Another big name in the surfing community, Hurley are known for producing finely designed and appealing garments. Just look at the Surf Check hoodie we’ve highlighted here! In stark contrast to others in our guide, rather than having a full zipper closure, the brand has opted for the cool and relaxed half-zip. While that means that it’s a pullover posing as a zip-up hoodie, we love that the zip runs up from the chest all the way up to the neck line. The soft fleece is very comfortable and side side-seam pockets, your hands can rest in cozy little caves on those chilly mornings when you’re taking a breather after running. Even if it’s just for the train or bus!
- Material Cotton 80%, Polyester 20%
- Style Half-Zip
Adidas are a high-class sportswear brand that need no real formal introduction. The quality and style speak for themselves. Look at that picture and try to tell us you don’t want to unzip it right now and slip it on. Don’t dare lie. We can see through your lies. Made from an appealingly soft cotton-blend, this is a trendy hoodie with a green-edge. The cotton is blended with not just any polyester, but recycled polyester. So, you can slip this beauty on and have the higher ground, while still looking like the coolest dude on the block! Adidas have taken their signature stripes and features them along the sleeves for a dramatically cool look that elevates this above most hoodies.
- Material Cotton 70%, Recycled Polyester Fleece 30%
- Style Zip-up
What are the first words that come to your head when you think of the brand Timberland? Rugged, robust and durable? That’s something we’re sure to all agree upon. Those words were clearly in the brief when the geniuses in their design and manufacturing teams were tasked with creating this awesome hoodie. With a regular-fit and soft fleece-knit, this will give you the comfort and confidence to conquer the weekend in style. Just in case there was any question about whether this was a Timberland hoodie, there’s an ultra-cool rubberized and rather-massive tree logo that the company are known by.
- Material Cotton 80%, Polyester 20%
- Style Pullover
Another cool hoodie in our guide with a conscience is this from Alternative Apparel, who are widely-known for their sustainable approach to clothing. They claim to use only the finest materials they can get their hands on, with durability and softness at the forefront of their search. While incorporating recycled and organic fabrics and materials where possible. They’re also all about achieving that lived-in, worn look. You know the one that normally takes a few months or even years of solid wearing? Well, like much of their output, you just slip this zip-up hoodie on and hey presto, you’ve got that vintage look.
- Material Polyester 50%, Cotton 38%, Rayon 12 %
- Style Zip-up
Think of Van Heusen and you probably think of those drop-dead gorgeous dress shirts that only the coolest cucumbers wear. Van Heusen exudes style. If only Van Heusen could bottle his style and we could all become stylish without having to buy their hoodies. If only, if only. It’s a good job then that their hoodies, particularly this Never Tuck number, are as cool and sexy as their shirts. The fleece-knit top is made from 100% polyester and has a slim-fit to give you a sculpted and chiseled look. You won’t look like you’re on the way to Comic Con or the ice hockey game with this on, that’s for sure.
- Material Polyester 100%
- Style Pullover
Think many of the 19 hoodies above are all well and good but are not exactly designed for the outdoors? Maybe you’re right, buddy. That’s why we’ve featured this beast from The North Face. The Campshire may sound like a region across the pond that’s been converted into a campsite, but trust us, silly name aside, this has been designed with a distinct purpose. For starters, it’s made from 100% 300-weight, superbly-warm Sherpa fleece to give you maximum protection against the cold air. Rather than leave it to poxy drawstrings, they’ve equipped it with a half-zip closure that runs right up into the hood.
- Material Polyester Sherpa Fleece 100%
- Style Half-zip
Taking inspiration from motorcycle gear, the next GUESS hoodie in our guide is made from a French terry fabric consisting of rayon, polyester and cotton. This is a very subtly-designed top that is in no way shape or form plain, but it’s not as loud and obvious as some we’ve featured. GUESS have made sure that it has a tight neckline that provides ample protection for your body from the elements, without choking you and the hood itself is very accommodating. If you don’t really want to make a scene or announce your presence, you’d likely choose this one.
- Material Cotton 54%, Polyester 36%, Rayon 10%
- Style Pullover
If the one above was subtle and could be worn without announcing your presence, this one will tell everyone you’re coming from a mile or two away! Subtle it aint, ideal for stealth it isn’t. Well, not unless you want to disappear into the crowd of sports fans while attending an event. To its credit it though, it doesn’t do anything by halves and is extremely lightweight, while being extremely comfortable too. Ideal for working out in, as there’s plenty of pocket space to keep your important, must-have-on-you-at-all times. The stripes and colorful logo have been embroidered on. So, don’t buy this unless you’re happy with everyone knowing you have taste!
- Material Cotton 80%, Polyester 20%
- Style Zip-up
Surely, we don’t need to tell you fine folks reading this that Polo Ralph Lauren being involved in a hoodie like this is a good, good thing? This really is a hoodie that knows it’s awesome but doesn’t feel like it must shout it from the rooftops. It’s like one of those suave guys, like James Bond, that just walks in and you know everyone knows, he’s the Man. That’s right, with a capital M. The streamlined kangaroo pouch pockets, the ribbed trim and cuffs, the full zipper closure. Everything, even the poly-cotton mix used, is all about comfort, sure, but style and swagger too. Polo Ralph Lauren have even tried to keep a low profile here too by only using the simple chest pony badge.
- Material Polyester 58%, Cotton 42%
- Style Zip-up
Guys, ever want all the swagger of a denim jacket, without all that damn bulk weighing you down? This hot piece of faux-denim from Diesel will be your kettle of fish then! Fashioned from a top-range cotton and featuring a full zipper closure, this is the ultimate marriage of rugged masculinity with a soft center. Like having a rocky road choc with a creamy center, or something. If it was any more laid back it’d be horizontal! And with the Diesel branding, you know everything from the material to the cut and finish is going to be on another level!
- Material Cotton 100%
- Style Zip-up
How about something a bit retro? Sporty and retro, to be exact. That’s what you get with the Puma Classics T7 hoodie. This pullover-style sweater has a 100% cotton construction formed into a nice and luxurious fleece. It follows the T7 panel design and features a large plain white version of the iconic Puma logo and a stunning strike down the sleeves too. Finished with drawstring to help you adjust the neckline and hood to fit your head, this is just oozing in sports casual cool. Not that we’re saying you’ve got a big head!
- Material Cotton 100%
- Style Pullover
Another hoodie that’s a lot more like a jacket than your average sweater-style garment, the Gary Com has an 8.5-ounce Sherpa Fleece on the interior for a more sumptuous, breathable, warm and moisture-proof wear. It’s not without its rugged good looks either, and the adjustable drawstring for the hood and zipper closure that goes all the way up to the neckline, with that generous kangaroo pouch pocket, make this a hoodie-style jacket that was designed for outdoor life.
- Material Cotton 55%, Polyester 45%
- Style Zip-up
All-cotton construction is the name of the game with the next Oakley hoodie in our guide. The Block Color is a comfortable and stylish way to keep those chills at bay. With ribbing in the waistline and the cuffs, you know you have a tight, but not restrictive seal at the places where warmth escapes and in turn lets cold air in. The same can be said for the hood itself, as it has suitable protection in the form of the obligatory drawstring. The prominent, yet subtle Oakley badge front and center on the chest plate, with the stylish block of contrasting color running along underneath it, make this a rather aesthetically-pleasing garment, all in all.
- Material Cotton 100%
- Style Pullover
French Terry is an extremely common and popular fabric to use in hoodies, due to its quality and heat-retaining properties. The Voyage hoodie from HUF Worldwide is another fine example of this kind of material being put to great use. There’s ribbing on the wrist cuffs and along the waistline and there has also been ribbed inset panels used with detailing from flatlock stitching. While subtlety prevails on the chest with just a simple H insignia, the left-hand sleeve has HUF WORLDWIDE written along it. The smart, plain coloring of the hoodie is in stark contrast to the camo-style coloring of the hood itself.
- Material Cotton 100%
- Style Pullover
Fila has undergone a gradual and outstanding transformation over the last few decades into one of the world’s foremost producers of top-end sportswear. Innovation is always woven into their designs. As a result, the brand has had the privilege of working with many esteemed athletes. So, it’s unsurprising that Fila are known for their cosmopolitan style as well as practicality when it comes to designing fashionable items like this velour hoodie. This half-zip closure top has a very old-school look to it, with a pleasantly luxurious and contemporary feel. Put that cashmere sweater away and opt for this during the summer, guys!
- Material Polyester 95%, Elastane 5%
- Style Half-zip
Volcom was first established back in 1991 and has been designing menswear for snowboarders, skateboarders and suffers, or just anyone with a creative and independent spirit. That is evident with this Coder pullover-style hooded fleece. Made from a great quality cotton-polyester blend, it benefits from side seamed hand pockets, a fully-lined hood for maximum comfort, the official Volcom stone embroidered patch and ribbed hem and cuffs. The hood can be adjusted by the contrastingly colored drawstring. All in all, a very smart hoodie.
- Material Cotton 60%, Polyester 40%
- Style Pullover
Permission to swoon a little, guys. Even if it’s not Emilia Clarke, Rose Leslie or even J-Law, this beautiful creation is still worth swooning over. The retro Levi’s logo, the smart navy-blue tone and the nice shape the brand has managed to achieve with the design and manufacturing of this awesome Levi hoodie. There’s not a lot else to say – if you’re a fan of Levi jeans, this is for you. If you’re not, why not?
- Material Cotton 60%, Polyester 40%
- Style Pullover
As you’ve probably noticed, this guide is a who’s who of men’s sports and casual apparel. So, it’ll come as no surprise that for hoodie number 32, we’ve opted for this classic-looking Converse item. Made from 100% cotton, the laidback-but-smart style of the iconic trainers the brand is famous for transitions successfully into this hoodie. It’s made from 100% high-quality cotton and features a durable zipper closure. Not a lot more to say.
- Material Cotton 100%
- Style Zip-up
Back with Under Armor for another awesome zipped closure Armor Fleece hoodie. This stretches with you and provides a breathable and lightweight fashion item for every day wear. The stylish UA insignia at diagonal gives this smart hoodie a bit of an edge. With ribbed cuffs and waistline, it has a regular-fit and as the zip runs all the way up to the neckline, when it’s cold you can just pull on the drawstrings and keep your head, face and neck warm.
- Material Polyester 100%
- Style Zip-up
Yet another fine entry into our guide comes from the Amazon-affiliated brand Goodthreads. This hoodie is made from 100% cotton to give it that full French Terry feel. We really love the fact that for a fraction of the price of some others in our guide, this still manages to be a stylish and comfortable option. The ribbed cuffs and waistline, as well as the drawstring are all expected. But they’re all executed well, and it means that your money, if spent on this would be money spent well.
- Material Cotton 100%
- Style Zip-up
Are you a bit of a skater? Do you like ska and punk? You’ve probably already got a pair of Vans trainers. If not, why not? And if you do, why not pair them up with this ultra-cool hoodie. It’s got a nice snug, but not too tight fit that gives you a very streamlined and slender look, while the ribbed waistline and cuffs help to keep the warm air in and the cold air out. There’s no fussy zip that could potentially get broken. Just slip this on over your head and you’re ready to hit the town. The classic Vans logo emblazoned across the chest and those ever-present kangaroo pouch pockets make this a hip addition to your wardrobe.
- Material Cotton 100%
- Style Pullover
If you can’t trust The North Face to create stylish, practical and comfortable outdoor gear, then who can you really trust? The Red Box hoodie is made from 100% cotton and is a great choice if you’re regularly out and about. While it’s not a suitable substitute for a jacket or coat, it’s great for those days when the weather’s a bit breezy or you’re hill walking, rock climbing, mountain biking or just doing somewhere up the face of a mountain where the temperatures can go up and down very quickly. On the back, the thee huge The North Face logo and box has the company tagline printed below it ‘Never Stop Exploring’. That’s pretty good advice for all of us, don’t you think?
- Material Cotton 100%
- Style Pullover
A more subtle approach than the last Champion hoodie we mentioned further up the page, this Cotton Max number is a great addition to your everyday wear or workout gear cupboard. With a top-notch blend of cotton and polyester, you know you’ve got a durable hoodie that’ll not let you down. The stretchy ribbing in the hem and cuffs helps to give this a tight and snug fit, without restricting you. The contrast of the interior lining and the outer coloring makes it very appealing. While the fact that it’s a simple pullover means you don’t have to worry about zips.
- Material Cotton 90%, Polyester 10%
- Style Pullover
Next on our list is the rather amazingly affordable warm and luxurious hoodie from Joe’s. It’s made from a 50/50 blend of cotton and poly to produce a fleece that will keep the warmth ion and the cold out. The sleeves and waist have tapered and ribbed finishes to provide a tighter seal around the areas where the heat is generally lost. In various sizes from S through to 5XL and a serious collection of different colors – there’s 62 in total – It would be easy to find one that suits your own style and sense of fashion.
- Material Cotton 50%, Polyester 50%
- Style Pullover
Would you consider yourself to be a fan of Tesla and/or Elon Musk? It’s possible to dislike the man, while loving his innovative approach towards sustainable vehicles and reducing the damage we’re all causing to the planet. You can share your enthusiasm for Elon and the Tesla branding with this official Tesla hoodie. With a black matte backdrop and the company name front and center on this hoodie, we wouldn’t laugh if your heart skipped a beat a little. Okay, we might. After all, it is just a hoodie with the Tesla logo on it. The cotton-poly mix, and lined hood make this a practical and fuss-free piece of clothing.
- Material Cotton 50%, Polyester 50%
- Style Pullover
The only surprising thing about Nike and one of their awesome hoodies coming in at number 40 in our gift guide is that they’ve not been featured sooner. Such is the quality showcased in this guide. What’s important though, is, was it worth the wait? We like to think it was. This is part of the Nike Heritage clothing range and features a very simplistic but suitably iconic design. A full zipper closure will keep you snug, with the help of the drawstring and that soft and comfortable hood. While the quiet and dope miniature Nike and tick logo on the left-hand chest brings it all together. Just do it, buy it!
- Material Cotton 54%, Polyester 26%, Lyocell 20%
- Style Zip-up
Speaking of heritage and thinking of classic designs that are instantly recognizable to most people around the world. While speaking and thinking of these things, surely the name that pops into your head, or one of a few, is Calvin Klein. This trendy and very subdued design features a smart strip of fabric across the chest with Calvin Klein written. The slim fit helps to give you a better shape and although it can’t turn you from a large and cuddly into a sculpted Adonis, it does help. The elastic in the cuffs and waistline helps to give it enough versatility without allowing warmth to escape or allowing the bitter cold to enter.
- Material Cotton 58%, Polyester 38%, Elastane 4%
- Style Pullover
We’ve got another great hoodie option from the German sportwear brand right here. The Classic Camo pullover has the classic Adidas Trefoil across the front and is made from plus and soft French Terry cotton that puts a lot of other hoodies to shame. Adidas have utilized all their experience and skills and the components and features you’d expect from a world-class hoodie – ribbed wrists and waistline and a drawstring cord that secures you within the hood.
- Materials Cotton 100%
- Style Pullover
If you’re wondering what that rather fetching and intriguing color is called, it’s currant. Doesn’t it make the retro-styling of the Santa Cruz logo really pop out? With a larger Santa Cruz logo on the back, this is an awesome everyday kinda hoodie. The idea behind this, like any of the other Pacific Wave Surf Shop Santa Cruz Classic Dot items is to really emulate the skate and surf culture that the area is famous for. So, whether you’re a fashionable skater or surfer or just someone who is caught up in just how awesome this gear is, this is a great garment for you.
- Material Cotton 80%, Polyester 20%
- Style Pullover
You know you see those cool pajamas with the slick hoods in the sweater-style tops? Who wouldn’t want one for their mancave with the ultra-trendy Tommy Hilfiger logo and stylings? This awesome sleepwear hoodie is just that, an extremely comfortable and relaxing hooded sweater made with sleep, not outdoor play in mind. Lounge around in this with the cool hem featuring the Tommy Hilfiger branding and are suitable and plain design throughout the rest of it. Just don’t buy it expecting it to keep you warm in the Rockies or wherever you like to go for adventure.
- Material Cotton 60%, Polyester 40%
- Style Pullover
Not Goodthreads this time, but another Amazon brand – Peak Velocity, that we must admit is rather cool. It sounds like it’s already been an outdoor apparel or extreme sports garments brand for 50 years or something. Aside from the slick name, we really like the athletic-fit and slim, body-hugging feel this hoodie has. The thermal waffle-knit polyester used helps to trap all that valuable warmth between your t-shirt or body and the hoodie. That’s without compromising the breathability and lightweight nature of the beast. The part we especially like about this hoodie though is the option to ‘build your own’ by choosing the best silhouette and size for you and your body.
- Material Polyester 100%
- Style Quarter-Zip
Have you ever thought ‘wouldn’t it be cool if my hoodie had a little more wool content?’ If so, you’ve chose the right Men’s Gear gift guide to browse through today. The SmartWool hoodie you’re looking at right now has a Merino-nylon blend and as you’d imagine, is wonderfully warm and cozy. What would you expect from a product made by a company that started life on cold and tough ski slope in Colorado? A simple belief that toes don’t have to be cold spurred it along. That was 20-years ago and what started as just socks, moved into other garments like hoodies. Merino wool has several great properties – it’s warm, resistant to odors, wicks moisture and is breathable.
- Material Merino 87%, Nylon 13%
- Style Pullover
Back again in the safe and capable hands of HUF Warehouse and this more simplistic approach to half-zip hoodies – the Relay in French Terry fabric made from 100%. Rather than having the name in unmissable fashion along the sleeve, this has a quieter appeal. A simple white trim along the ribbed hemline and cuffs and the HUF logo on the left. The great thing we love, like many other so-called half or quarter-zip hoodies is that while you get the fuss-free of the open-top pullover design, you also adjustability from the zipper in the half that does need or doesn’t need to be closed up for winter or down for summer.
- Material Cotton 100%
- Style Half-zip
Another killer entry into our guide from Hurley is this pullover hoodie. Made from 100% fine polyester, it’s got the usual components and features – ribbed cuffs and hemline. But what do most enjoy doing more than anything else – is the incorporation of Dri-fit tech into the hoodie. Why does it need that? Because pigeons! Ask a silly question, get a silly answer. The Dri-fit tech is ingenious and if you invest in this great item, you’ll experience for yourself its ability to ensure your safety and just how wet you are!
- Material Polyester 100%
- Style Pullover
Bella + Canvas is all about being different. With this funky pullover hoodie, now’s your chance to do something different. There may not be much different about this piece of clothing on the surface, however when you consider the fact it has been made with both ring spun and combed cotton-polyester blend it’s easier to understand that it has a unique feel to it. Even if being different means choosing one in that peachy almost pinky color. Go for it!
- Material Combed and Ring-Spun Cotton 60%, Poly-fleece 40%
- Style Pullover
Okay, for something that is perhaps not the most streamlined, but definitely very comfortable and warm, there’s this cool Runcati fuzzy-style Sherpa Fleece pullover hoodie. Nice long sleeves, slim fitting, big front pocket and long, adjustable drawstring cords for the hood. This faux-fur piece of clothing is certainly one way to make an impact and first impression, while keeping the cold air out.
- Material Fuzzy fleece-like material
- Style Pullover
Enter the ring as the Reigning Champ with this incredibly stripped back and simple, but devastatingly cool pullover hoodie. Handmade in Canada, it has been fashioned from 100% high-quality cotton and features set-in sleeves otherwise known as raglan, top-notch side paneling against the ribs and that deep front pocket. The cotton has been used to create a comfortable, yet cozy and still midweight hoodie. This is the ultimate representation of Reigning Champ as a brand and what a first impression it gives, eh?
- Material Cotton 100%
- Style Pullover
The Adidas Equipment line of garments was released by the German sportswear brand back in the good old 90s, when there was a boon in running culture across the world. This contemporary-design hoodie should be an evolution of the look that first began during that iconic decade with a modern twist for the youth. The double-knit fabric made of a combination of polyester and cotton, gives the pullover-style hoodie an additional layer of comfort. While the retrospective color-blocking on the arms in a take on the Trifold that Adidas are famous for, gives it a nice edge.
- Material Polyester 70%, Cotton 30%
- Style Pullover
Sometimes it’s cool to be a rebel. The Rebel Alliance springs to mind. As does Rebel Yell by Billy Idol. Do you have the confidence to rebel up and consider this eye-catching hoodie from Puma? Made from a quality blend of cotton and polyester. It features on the front the repeated but not quite finished Puma in its classic typeface without the actual puma insignia logo and down the side of all the A’s it says, ‘Since Nineteen Forty-Eight’.
- Material Cotton 66%, Polyester 34%
- Style Pullover
The second Volcom hoodie in our guide is this cutting-edge design with a color blocking that only Volcom would be responsible for. Subtle and yet dramatic enough to make this a must-have addition to your wardrobe. Volcom have never been about making a showing display of things and that’s proven further by the small and very classy logo on the left chest of the hoodie. The sweater is finished by specially branded metal trimmings, a handy adjustable drawstring as standard and a large frontal pouch-style pocket.
- Material Cotton 80%, Polyester 20%
- Style Pullover
Nautica have been producing fashionable clothing for men, women and children since the company was formed in 1983. The brand is known for taking classic seafaring and nautical-style sports and casual wear and bringing them up to date with bolder colors, modern fits and styles and smarter fabrics. The pullover hoodie is the perfect example of this. Ideal for layering up on those days when you’re going to be out facing the elements and changing temperatures, with an easy to put on and take off style, adjustable hood with drawstrings and that generous pouch at the front. It not only looks great but is practical and made with durability in mind.
- Material Cotton 55%, Polyester 45%
- Style Pullover
Whether you’re riding in this world on your own like Jax Teller and the Sons of Anarchy or you want to take the world in a loving embrace because you’re born to be wild, you’ll want this hoodie. An official piece of Harley-Davidson merchandise, it has the logo and looks like it was designed to be worn while riding on a bike. Or, you know, on your off-days (we won’t tell anyone that you’ve got a moped, honest) when you’re scootering around in something that’s not very HD! A timeless classic, this design is synonymous with coolness and swagger. If that’s the kinda message you want to send out to the world, you need to invest in it!
- Material Cotton Fleece 100%
- Style Pullover
Adidas have appeared a few times in this guide and it’s not surprising, because with so many different comfortable and stylish hoodies to choose from, we had to feature more than one. The one we’re looking at right now is the Adidas originals Authentics hoodie which has the classic three strips running along the sleeves and then across the width of them further down and closer to the cuffs. Other than that bit of dramatic styling, this is a plain and classically-smart casual affair with the simple trifold emblem on the top left corner of the hoodie’s chest.
- Material Cotton, Polyester
- Style Pullover
Can you believe we’ve reached this far in a guide all about sports casual and outdoor gear and not once mentioned New Balance? Well, that’s all about to change as of…wait for it…now. This New Balance Varsity Chenille pullover hoodie has a very relaxed-fit cut and that classic hoodie profile you’re undoubtedly looking for. Made from a polyester-cotton combo fleece for a soft and comfortable piece of clothing. This is the ultimate accessory for those days when you just want chill. The flying NB logo has been fashioned from chenille and stitched of to give it that cool finish.
- Material Cotton 49%, Polyester 41%
- Style Pullover
The hardest thing about making this gift guide for you, was that we came across so many different hoodies that we’d happily add to our own wardrobes. There’s several on our personal wish lists just waiting to be bought, to be perfectly honest with you. Including this one from the less-well-known Falcon Bay brand. Designed to fit taller and wider gents, this still manages to exude the kinda coolness you’d expect that only came from Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds or Jake Gyllenhaal. A nice addition to it is the two-way zipper closure for extra warmth and the soft brushed fleece on the interior that contrasts the smoother look on the outside. The utility pocket along with pouch is great.
- Material Cotton 60%, Polyester 40%
- Style Zip-up
J. Crew is one fashion label that are known for producing timeless classic versions of everyday essentials, including hoodies. This relaxed and laidback cool design fits in with the J. Crew ethos perfectly and will give you the confidence to rock up anywhere with that little bit of esteem-driven swagger. Although most in our guide have been either zip-up, pullover or quarter/half-zip-ups, this hoodie is different still with its pullover and half-button-up closure. The buttons are a great alternative to the zipper as they’re less likely to catch on the material and last a lot longer. It also tends to feel securer when your hoodie is fastened shut.
- Material Cotton 60%, Polyester 40%
- Style Pullover, quarter-button-up
Finishing out our gift guide to men’s hoodies in style is this charming piece from Fox. The two-tone look with the darker hue sleeves and lighter hued front and back paneling make this an ideal smart casual addition to your everyday gear. The raglan-style sleeves are one complete piece of finished fabric that run all the way up to the neckline for a more fitted-feel. While there’s a little bit of additional style and focal point of interest in the form of the rather subtle but still cool Fox head logo.
- Material Cotton 80%, Polyester 20%
- Style Zip-up
Hood Up and Roll Out!
Well, that’s us reached the end of our gift guide to what’s great and good in the world of men’s hoodies. We hope you’ve enjoyed it even a fraction of the amount we enjoyed putting it together. Perfect for those early morning jobs or for those early morning lay around and wait for your alarm to go off before getting your ass into the shower and off to work. Ideal for working out when you do eventually have the motivation to do so. And perfect for wearing to work on dress-down Friday’s when you want to look cool AF. Though don’t overdo it, if you’re the boss. Don’t Michael Scott it and rap, unless you do have rhyming skills and know how to spit fire and have got some bars.
Whether you choose a zip-up, pullover or somewhere in between, is entirely up to you. We were unable to figure out whether one was better than the other, so have decided it’s really a personal preference thing. Sorry, we can point out the 61 hoodies we think you should consider, we can highlight top picks, but we can’t do the whole flipping job for you. We’re not your mom, dude.
What Types of Hoodies Are Available?
In case you hadn’t noticed it, there’s actually a few different types of hoodies available. We know, shocking right? They’re split into three groups really, though the first two are more common than the latter.
- Pullovers
- Zip-ups
- Quarter/Half Zip-ups or Button-ups
Pullovers – As you’d imagine, pullovers are your bog standard, over the head-style hoodies that are like sweatshirts and sweaters.
Zip-ups – These have zippers, that normally run from the hem all the way to the neckline…unless
Quarter/Half-Zip-ups or Button-ups – Unless they only have a zip that comes halfway down or buttons that run halfway down from the neckline.
What to look for when buying hoodies?
There’s a few things you should always look for when buying hoodies. You need to look for:
- Size
- Style of closure (whether its zipper, pullover or somewhere in between)
- The type of fit (Wide, regular, athletic or standard are some of the descriptors for this)
- Brand – We all have our preferences after all
What to Wear with a Hoodie?
Apart from not wearing one with a three-piece suit or your business smart clothes, a hoodie will pair nicely with just about anything with a casual look and feel. Jeans, shorts, training gear, jogging pants. These are all possibilities.