When it gets chilly, nothing beats a warm drink or a sip of whiskey in the comforts of your home. At least, this is the ideal scenario for most of us guys, but as always, there are exceptions. Adrenaline junkies love to test their limits throughout the seasons, which is why Hoka offers two rugged silhouettes. Go on a hike with the Kaha 2 Frost series and have a blast.

The collection includes the Mid GTX and the Moc GTX with two colorways for each model. If you prefer an earthy hue, choose the Honey/Wheat, but the Black/Black seems to be the more dapper choice. Nonetheless, these footwear are engineered to withstand the harsh conditions outdoors this autumn to winter.

Hoka Kaha Frost 2 Series

Let’s start with the Moc GTX and figure out if this Kaha Frost 2 shoe fulfills your requirements. Even at a glance, the upper promises cozy comfort with its 91% recycled ripstop polyester. The quilting style of the panels with puffy inserts reminds us of the warmth of down jackets.

For a snug fit around your ankles, Hoka adds a stretch-fleece top collar. No need to fumble around with traditional shoelaces in the cold as it uses a quick-lace toggle closure system. The manufacturer boasts 300g insulation courtesy of the Primaloft Black ThermoPlume.

Elsewhere, exceptional water resistance courtesy of the GORE-TEX membrane. Next is the “dual-density CMEVA midsole with HUBBLE heel and SwallowTail. Lastly, the Vibram Megagrip outsole and traction lugs ensure reliable grip and traction. The second Kaha Frost 2 entry is the Mid GTX.

From a design standpoint, this SKU looks like it’s ready for more challenging treks. For convenience, Hoka equips it with a top-hook lacing system and a glove-friendly heel pull tab. Hence, taking it off and slipping it on should be a seamless process.

The Mid GTX packs even more insulation at 400g through the aluminum reflective foil in the bottom of the sockliner, PrimaLoft Gold ThermoPlume, and polyester ripstop mesh upper. GORE-TEX membrane is likewise present to keep moisture out. Hoka also endows this Kaha Frost 2 boot with the same midsole and outsole technology.

Images courtesy of Hoka