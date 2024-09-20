Given Vollebak’s expertise in making out-of-this world apparel, then you can definitely expect something extraordinary from this simple-looking shirt. Called the 100 Year Shirt, it is 14x stronger than regular cotton with its military grade Japanese Cordura construction.

It may look and feel like a regular cotton shirt, but it uses high-strength material originally developed for military combat uniforms. Vollebak ensured this shirt outlives you using the Martindale abrasion resistance test to stimulate decades of wear and tear. This test involves a mechanical thumb repeatedly rubbing the surface of the fabric until it starts to break.

Unlike regular cotton shirts that survive less than 7,000 revolutions, this shirt reached 100, 000 cycles. The Vollebak 100 Year Shirt comprises of 40% polyamide (Cordura) even the rib collar. It uses dense twin needle stitching to hold the fabric together, with the shoulder seams positioned further forward to protect them from carrying a heavy backpack.

Meanwhile, 60% of its material is super soft cotton so it feels comfortable to wear all day long even in the heat. It easily absorbs and evaporates sweat so you stay dry. The moisture-wicking quality means this shirt dries out quickly after washes or from a downpour.

The Vollebak 100 Year Shirt makes a great outdoor wear for camping, rock climbing, or at the docks, because of its high abrasion resistance fabric. As Vollebak says, “it’s designed to keep your skin attached to your body” even after a fall or from hauling heavy gear on your shoulders. It comes in a regular fit in Black, Gray, White, and Navy colors, and would pair great with the Vollebak 100 Year Pants.

Images courtesy of Vollebak