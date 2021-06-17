Introduction

Wild parties, hours of studying, early morning classes, and a whole series of other obligations take a toll on our appearance during college. Taking care of our appearance is good for our confidence in social interactions and overall self-image. We analyzed the lifestyle and necessities of male college students and came up with these five pieces of advice that you should know about if you want to look good despite the college lifestyle challenges you face.

Beard trimming

If you’re growing a beard, it is of utmost importance to avoid letting your facial hair grow out of control. This can make you appear like a homeless person. Depending on how fast your beard grows, it could take a week for your beard to start losing its shape and stray hairs start showing up everywhere.

Invest in a beard trimmer because it’s the easiest way to keep your beard well-groomed. Most trimmers come with a series of useful add-ons that you can use to shape your beard just the way you want it. You can always use small scissors for those parts of your beard you just can’t reach with a trimmer.

Removing Dark Circles Around The Eyes

An unhealthy diet is the trademark of an average college student, both guys and girls usually don’t have the time it needs for cooking a healthy meal every day. Students also often don’t have the time for proper research on their essays and homework. Usually, instead of pulling an all-nighter, students would rather contact Edu Birdie or other similar writing services so they could dedicate themselves to more pressing matters. This constant struggle for more sleep is one of the oldest college passions that students all over the world have to endure.

As a result of lack of sleep and poor diet, dark circles form around the eyes, and it can take months for the skin to return to its natural state. However, there are ways to deal with the discoloration by using aloe vera and coconut oil-based treatments. Massaging the skin with aloe vera every morning and coconut oil in the evening helps remove dark circles and regain your fresh appearance.

Proper hygiene for your private parts

College life is usually the peak of sexual activity, and as such, demands sufficient care for our sensitive body parts. Taking care of our intimate hygiene encapsulates a whole range of benefits and includes a series of elements. Using special body wash is great but any soap will clean you off just as well and for a fraction of the cost.

If you decide to shave the hair down there, make sure you use blades specifically for this area and always have your kit on hand. Wearing protection during sex is also a part of genital hygiene so make sure to protect yourself and your partner at all times.

Roll-on deodorant

Another essential part of our appearance is the way we smell, and sometimes daily activities can cause our body to perspire heavily. Deodorants are somewhat healthier than antiperspirants because they don’t affect the function of our sweat glands and usually don’t contain elements such as aluminum that can be found in most antiperspirants and body sprays.

Roll-ons are easy to apply, and they are compact so we can carry one in our backpack wherever we go. The effects of average deodorant last for about 12 hours which gives us enough time to get to the shower and wash off. Wearing a good deodorant during exams when we can sweat more than usual prevents losing focus by thinking about our body odor.

Haircare products

No matter if you’re into fashionable hairstyles or you just want to prevent your hair from going into your eyes, it’s important to keep your hair healthy. The best treatment for your hair is getting a haircut because it promotes hair growth and helps you retain a nurtured appearance.

If you’re concerned about preserving the strength of your hair, it’s not a bad idea to get some coffee-based hair lotion. Studies show, that caffeine blocks the negative impact of the DHT hormone which is the cause of male hair loss.

If you’re into experimenting with different hairstyles, wax is a better choice than gel because it doesn’t make your hair so stiff. Additionally, gel dehydrates your hair which can cause damage to the quality of your mane in the long run.

Conclusion

These five pieces of advice consist of five points of male hygiene which are important not only during college but throughout the entire life of every individual. We targeted those aspects of your appearance that the college lifestyle influences the most. We also hope this article helps you stay well-groomed despite the challenges of life as a college student.